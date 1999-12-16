Advances in Agronomy, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M. Schnitzer, A Lifetime Perspective on the Chemistry of Soil Organic Matter.
H.S. Saini and M.E. Westgate, Reproductive Development in Grain Crops During Drought.
G. Xu, H. Magen, J. Tarchitzky, and U. Kafkafi, Advances in Chloride Nutrient of Plants.
S.W. Buol and H. Eswaran, Oxisols.
K. Kumar and K.M. Goh, Crop Residues and Management Practices: Effects on Soil Quality, Soil Nitrogen Dynamics, Crop Yield and Nitrogen Recovery.
Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source of the latest and best research in agronomy. As always, the topics covered are varied and exemplary of the panoply of subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial.
Volume 68 contains five outstanding and contemporary reviews on topics that deal with soil chemistry, plant physiology, plant nutrition, and soil and crop management. Chapter 1 by Morris Schnitzer summarizes the past and present knowledge of the chemistry of soil organic matter. Chapter 2, written by H.S. Saini and M.E. Westgate, is a comprehensive exposition on the reproductive development in grain crops during drought. G. Xu, H. Magen, J. Tarchitzky, and U. Kafkafi present advances in chloride management in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 is a review in our continuing series on the 12 soil orders. S.W. Buol and H. Eswaran provide an enlightening review on Oxisols. K. Kumar and K.M. Goh discuss aspects of crop residues in the fifth and final chapter of this important and well-written book.
Professionals and students in the field of agronomy, plant soil, and environmental sciences, in universities, industry, and government.
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA