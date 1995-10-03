Advances in Agronomy, Volume 55
D.G. Schulze and P.M. Bertsch, Synchrotron X-Ray Techniques in Soil, Plant, and Environmental Research.
G.W. Petersen, J.C. Bell, K. McSweeney, G.A. Nielsen, and P.C. Robert, Geographic Information Systems in Agronomy.
USDA Plant Genome Research Program Participants, USDA Plant Genome Research Program.
M. Schnitzer and H.-R. Schulten, Analysis of Organic Matter in Soil Extracts and Whole Soils by Pyrolysis-Mass Spectrometry.
R.D. Harter and R. Naidu, Role of Metal-Organic Complexation in Metal Sorption by Soils.
M. Lee, DNA Markers and Plant Breeding Programs.
A.J. Beck, R.E. Alcock, S.C. Wilson, M.-J. Wang, S.R. Wild, A.P. Sewart, and K.C. Jones, Long-Term Persistence of Organic Chemicals in Sewage Sludge-Amended Agricultural Land: A Soil Quality Perspective.
D.A. Knauft and J.C. Wynne, Peanut Breeding and Genetics. References. Subject Index.
With eight outstanding reviews on cutting-edge advances in the crop and soil sciences, this volume emphasizes environmental quality and biotechnology. The connections between agricultural practice and environmental impact are addressed in chapters on sewage sludge, dissolved organic matter, and metals and pyrolysis-mass spectrometry of soil organic matter. Also among this collection are reviews on USDA's plant genome project, DNA markers, and peanut genetics and breeding. With this latest volume, Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a prolific and first-rate reference by the scientific community. In 1993 Advances in Agronomy increased its publication frequency to three volumes per year, and will continue this trend as the breadth of agronomic inquiry and knowledge continues to grow.
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Synchrotron X-ray techniques
- USDA plant genome program
- Pyrolysis-mass spectrometric analysis of soil organic matter
- Dissolved organic carbon and metal sorption by soils
- DNA markers in plant breeding
- Sewage sludge amended agricultural land
- Peanut breeding and genetics
- GIS in agricultural systems
Researchers and students in agronomy, plant and soil sciences, and environmental sciences in university, industry, and government laboratories.
Donald Sparks Serial Volume Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA