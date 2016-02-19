Advances in Agronomy, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J.T. Sims and D.C. Wolf, Poultry Waste Management: Agricultural and Environmental Issues.
P.K. Sharma and S.K. De Datta, Rainwater Utilization Efficiency in Rainfed Lowland Rice.
J.L. Richardson, J.L. Arndt, and J. Freeland, Wetland Soils of the Prairie Potholes.
V.P. Evangelou, J. Wang, and R.E. Phillips, New Developments and Perspectives on Soil Potassium Quantity-Intensity (Q/I) Relationships.
S.P. Loss and K.H.M Siddique, Morphological and Physiological Traits Associated with Wheat Yield Increases in Mediterranean Environments.
Description
Volume 52 features a number of advances in the crop and soil sciences. These include a comprehensive review of agricultural and environmental issues associated with poultry manure management; aspects of rainwater utilization efficiency in rainfed lowland rice; a discussion of wetland functions as reflected in hydric soils and hydric soil development of the prairie potholes of central North America; advances in soil quantity-intensity (Q/I) relationships; an index used to assess nutrient availability in soils; and morphological and physiological traits associated with wheat yield increases in Mediterranean environments.
Key Features
- Poultry waste management
- Rainwater utilization efficiency in rainfed lowland rice
- Wetland soils of the prairie potholes
- Soil potassium quantity-intensity relationships
- Morphological and physiological traits associated with wheat yield increases in Mediterranean environments
Readership
Researchers and students in agronomy, crop and soil science, genetics, botany, and waste management.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 281
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 7th March 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080563657
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120007523
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Volume Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA