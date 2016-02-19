Advances in Agronomy, Volume 19
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: A.G. Norman
eBook ISBN: 9780080563329
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 370
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080563329
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
A.G. Norman Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.