Advances in Agronomy, Volume 9
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: A.G. Norman
eBook ISBN: 9780080563220
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1957
Page Count: 308
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1957
- Published:
- 1st January 1957
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080563220
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
A.G. Norman Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.