Advances in Agronomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120007011, 9780080563145

Advances in Agronomy, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: A.G. Norman
eBook ISBN: 9780080563145
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1949
Page Count: 439
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
182.00
154.70
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
439
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2049
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080563145

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

A.G. Norman Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.