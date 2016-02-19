Advances in Agronomy, Volume 1
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: A.G. Norman
eBook ISBN: 9780080563145
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1949
Page Count: 439
Details
- No. of pages:
- 439
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2049
- Published:
- 1st January 1949
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080563145
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
A.G. Norman Serial Volume Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.