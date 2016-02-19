Advances in Agronomy, Volume 38
1st Edition
Serial Editors: N.C. Brady
eBook ISBN: 9780080563510
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1986
Page Count: 375
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080563510
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
N.C. Brady Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Science and Technology Agency for International Development Department of State, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.