Advances in Agronomy, Volume 28
1st Edition
Serial Editors: N.C. Brady
eBook ISBN: 9780080563411
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1976
Page Count: 411
Details
- No. of pages:
- 411
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th November 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080563411
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
N.C. Brady Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
International Rice Research Institute Manila, Philippines
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.