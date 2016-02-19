Advances in Agricultural Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408108485, 9781483100333

Advances in Agricultural Microbiology

1st Edition

Editors: N.S. Subba Rao
eBook ISBN: 9781483100333
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th October 1982
Page Count: 726
Description

Advances in Agricultural Microbiology is a collection of papers about the progresses in the field of agricultural microbiology. The said papers are contributions of different experts in related fields. The book is divided into three sections. Section A covers topics related to the role of microorganisms in the mobilization of nutrients for plant growth such as the relationship of microbial genetics and biological nitrogen; plant surface microflora and plant nutrition; and developments in grass-bacteria associations. Section B discusses the use of microorganisms in the management of pathogens, pests, and weeds and includes topics such as the microbial control of insect pests; microbial herbicides; and agricultural antibiotics. Section C tackles strategies in bioconversion such as the production of biogas from agricultural wastes; bioconversion of lignocelluloses into protein-rich food and feed; and ethanol fuel from biomass. The text is recommended for biologists and agriculturists who would like to know more about the importance of microorganisms in the field of agriculture.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

Contributors

An Overview of Agricultural Microbiology byS.H. Wittwer

Section A. Microorganisms and Mobilization of Nutrients for Plant Growth

1. Microbial Genetics and Biological Nitrogen Fixation

2. Physiology and Biochemistry of Biological Nitrogen Fixation in Legumes

3. Ureide Metabolism and the Significance of Ureides in Legumes

4. Nitrogen Fixation in Nodulated Plants other than Legumes

5. Plant Surface Microflora and Plant Nutrition

6. New Developments in Grass-Bacteria Associations

7. The Azolla-Anabaena Symbioses

8. Biofertilizers

9. Denitrification in Soils

10. Inhibition of Nitrification

11. Phosphate Solubilization by Soil Microorganisms

12. Applied Aspects of Ectomycorrhizae

13. Practical Aspects of Vesicular-Arbuscular Mycorrhiza

Section B. Management of Pathogens, Pests and Weeds through Microorganisms

14. Interactions of Pesticides with Soil Microorganisms

15. Microbial Control of Insect Pests

16. Microbial Herbicides

17. Biological Control of Soil-borne Microbial Pathogens and Nematodes

18. Agricultural Antibiotics

Section C. New Strategies in Bioconversion

19. Utilization of Farm Wastes and Residues in Agriculture

20. Production of Biogas from Agricultural Wastes

21. Bioconversion of Lignocelluloses into Food and Feed Rich in Protein

22. Ethanol Fuel from Biomass

23. The Role of Phototrophic Bacteria in Nature and Their Utilization

24. Microorganisms as a Source of Protein for Animal Nutrition

25. Mushroom Culture

Index

