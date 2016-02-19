Advances in Agricultural Microbiology is a collection of papers about the progresses in the field of agricultural microbiology. The said papers are contributions of different experts in related fields. The book is divided into three sections. Section A covers topics related to the role of microorganisms in the mobilization of nutrients for plant growth such as the relationship of microbial genetics and biological nitrogen; plant surface microflora and plant nutrition; and developments in grass-bacteria associations. Section B discusses the use of microorganisms in the management of pathogens, pests, and weeds and includes topics such as the microbial control of insect pests; microbial herbicides; and agricultural antibiotics. Section C tackles strategies in bioconversion such as the production of biogas from agricultural wastes; bioconversion of lignocelluloses into protein-rich food and feed; and ethanol fuel from biomass. The text is recommended for biologists and agriculturists who would like to know more about the importance of microorganisms in the field of agriculture.