Advances in Agricultural Microbiology
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Agricultural Microbiology is a collection of papers about the progresses in the field of agricultural microbiology. The said papers are contributions of different experts in related fields. The book is divided into three sections. Section A covers topics related to the role of microorganisms in the mobilization of nutrients for plant growth such as the relationship of microbial genetics and biological nitrogen; plant surface microflora and plant nutrition; and developments in grass-bacteria associations. Section B discusses the use of microorganisms in the management of pathogens, pests, and weeds and includes topics such as the microbial control of insect pests; microbial herbicides; and agricultural antibiotics. Section C tackles strategies in bioconversion such as the production of biogas from agricultural wastes; bioconversion of lignocelluloses into protein-rich food and feed; and ethanol fuel from biomass. The text is recommended for biologists and agriculturists who would like to know more about the importance of microorganisms in the field of agriculture.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
An Overview of Agricultural Microbiology byS.H. Wittwer
Section A. Microorganisms and Mobilization of Nutrients for Plant Growth
1. Microbial Genetics and Biological Nitrogen Fixation
2. Physiology and Biochemistry of Biological Nitrogen Fixation in Legumes
3. Ureide Metabolism and the Significance of Ureides in Legumes
4. Nitrogen Fixation in Nodulated Plants other than Legumes
5. Plant Surface Microflora and Plant Nutrition
6. New Developments in Grass-Bacteria Associations
7. The Azolla-Anabaena Symbioses
8. Biofertilizers
9. Denitrification in Soils
10. Inhibition of Nitrification
11. Phosphate Solubilization by Soil Microorganisms
12. Applied Aspects of Ectomycorrhizae
13. Practical Aspects of Vesicular-Arbuscular Mycorrhiza
Section B. Management of Pathogens, Pests and Weeds through Microorganisms
14. Interactions of Pesticides with Soil Microorganisms
15. Microbial Control of Insect Pests
16. Microbial Herbicides
17. Biological Control of Soil-borne Microbial Pathogens and Nematodes
18. Agricultural Antibiotics
Section C. New Strategies in Bioconversion
19. Utilization of Farm Wastes and Residues in Agriculture
20. Production of Biogas from Agricultural Wastes
21. Bioconversion of Lignocelluloses into Food and Feed Rich in Protein
22. Ethanol Fuel from Biomass
23. The Role of Phototrophic Bacteria in Nature and Their Utilization
24. Microorganisms as a Source of Protein for Animal Nutrition
25. Mushroom Culture
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 726
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 6th October 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100333