Advances in Agricultural Animal Welfare
1st Edition
Science and Practice
Table of Contents
Part One: Advances in Animal Welfare Science
1 Cognitive as a cause, consequence, and component of welfare
2 Genetics and genomics of animal welfare
Part Two: Animal Welfare and Sustainability of Animal Agriculture
3 Animal ethics: probing the philosophical issues
4 Animal welfare and environmental issues
5 Animal welfare and sfood safety in modern animal production
Part Three: Translating Science Into Policy and Practice
6 Science in the real world - benefits for researchers and farmers
7 Animal welfare: translating science into practice
8 Perspectives on the emerging role of US veterinarians in education, policy, politics and research
Part Four: Animal Welfare Standards; Are They Globally Achievable?
9 The perspective of the World Organisation for Animal Health
10 Perspective from Asia, Far East and Oceania, and Middle East
11 Perspective from Latin America
Part Five: Emerging Issues
12 Slaughter without stunning
13 Urban agriculture
Description
Advances in Agricultural Animal Welfare fully explores developments in the key areas of agricultural animal welfare assessment and improvement. Analyzing current topical issues, as well as reviewing the historical welfare issues, the volume is a comprehensive review of the field.
Divided into five sections, the book opens in Part One by reviewing advances in animal welfare science, examining cognitive psychology, genetics and genomics. Part Two then looks at transdisciplinary research in animal welfare, with coverage of bioethics, welfare and sustainability from both environmental and food safety perspectives. Part Three explores the process of translating science into policy and practice, followed by discussion on the global achievability of welfare standards in Part Four. Finally, Part Five highlights some emerging issues in agricultural animal welfare.
This book is an essential part of the wider ranging series Advances in Farm Animal Welfare, with coverage of cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry and aquaculture.
With its expert editor and international team of contributors, Advances in Agricultural Animal Welfare is a key reference tool for welfare research scientists and students, practicing vets involved in welfare assessment, and indeed anyone with a professional interest in the welfare of agricultural animals.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth reviews of emerging topics, research and applications in agricultural animal welfare
- Provides coverage of topics important to all agricultural animals and complements the wider series, Agricultural Animal Welfare, which will provide comprehensive coverage of animal welfare of the world’s major farmed animals
- Edited by a world leading animal welfare academic, with contributions from a writing team of both leading academics and practitioners
Readership
Animal Welfare research scientists and postgraduate students, Animal production researcher scientists, Practising vets involved in welfare assessment, NGOs interested in welfare assurance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 29th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012468
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081012154
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Joy Mench Editor
Joy Mench is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Animal Science at the University of California, Davis, USA, and acts as an animal welfare consultant to various food system stakeholders, including animal producers, retailers, and non-governmental organizations. Her expertise spans both avian and animal sciences, with a particular focus on ethics and animal behavior and welfare.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Animal Welfare, UC Davis, Davis, CA, USA