Advances in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 2 contains the proceedings of the First International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, held in Madrid, Spain in September 1958.

The book is comprised of survey papers and original contributions that discuss common problems in aeronautics and in space technology. The text presents interesting articles that deals with topics on the fundamental design problems of aircraft with boundary layer control for maintaining laminar flow; developments in hypersonic flow research; structures and materials for finite lifetime; and propulsion methods in astronautics.

Aeronautics engineers and scientists in allied fields will find the book invaluable.