Advances in Aeronautical Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198330, 9781483223360

Advances in Aeronautical Sciences

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, Madrid, 8-13 September 1958

Editors: Th. Von Kármán
eBook ISBN: 9781483223360
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 590
Description

Advances in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 2 contains the proceedings of the First International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, held in Madrid, Spain in September 1958.

The book is comprised of survey papers and original contributions that discuss common problems in aeronautics and in space technology. The text presents interesting articles that deals with topics on the fundamental design problems of aircraft with boundary layer control for maintaining laminar flow; developments in hypersonic flow research; structures and materials for finite lifetime; and propulsion methods in astronautics.

Aeronautics engineers and scientists in allied fields will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Einige Neuere Ergebnisse über Grenzschichtbeeinflussung

Fundamental Design Problems of Aircraft with Boundary Layer Control for Maintaining Laminar Flow

Contribution Théoretique et Experimentale à l’Étude du Contrôle de la Couche Limite par Soufflage

The Use of Boundary-Layer Control to Establish Free Stream-Line Flows

Aeroelastic Problems on Aircraft Construction

A Review of some Recent Developments in Hypersonic Flow

Problems de l’Aile Annulaire Resolus par Analogie Rheoelectrique

Einige Ergebnisse aus der Theorie des Ringflügels in Inkompressibler Strömung

A Contribution to the Solution of Mixed Problems of Transonic Aerodynamics

Research on VTOL and STOL Aircraft in the United States

Safety and Reliability Aspects of VTOL

Mécanique de Vol du Propulseur Volant à Décollage et Atterrissage Vertical

Structures and Materials for Finite Lifetime

Problems in Heat-Resisting Materials for High-Speed Flight and Propulsion

Heat Resistant Materials: A Survey of Some British Developments

Telecontrol and Telemetry for Pilotless Aircraft

Transmission of Data by Radio from U.S. Satellites

Prospects and Limitations of Human Flight Beyond the Atmosphere

Disorientation in Flight

Les Limites des Possibilités Humaines dans les Concepts Actuels du Vol et de l’Avion

Propulsion Methods in Astronautics

The Physical Basis of Magnetohydrodynamics

A Comparison of Two Approaches to an Electric Propulsion System

Index

About the Editor

Th. Von Kármán

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio

