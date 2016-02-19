Advances in Aeronautical Sciences
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, Madrid, 8-13 September 1958
Description
Advances in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 2 contains the proceedings of the First International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, held in Madrid, Spain in September 1958.
The book is comprised of survey papers and original contributions that discuss common problems in aeronautics and in space technology. The text presents interesting articles that deals with topics on the fundamental design problems of aircraft with boundary layer control for maintaining laminar flow; developments in hypersonic flow research; structures and materials for finite lifetime; and propulsion methods in astronautics.
Aeronautics engineers and scientists in allied fields will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Einige Neuere Ergebnisse über Grenzschichtbeeinflussung
Fundamental Design Problems of Aircraft with Boundary Layer Control for Maintaining Laminar Flow
Contribution Théoretique et Experimentale à l’Étude du Contrôle de la Couche Limite par Soufflage
The Use of Boundary-Layer Control to Establish Free Stream-Line Flows
Aeroelastic Problems on Aircraft Construction
A Review of some Recent Developments in Hypersonic Flow
Problems de l’Aile Annulaire Resolus par Analogie Rheoelectrique
Einige Ergebnisse aus der Theorie des Ringflügels in Inkompressibler Strömung
A Contribution to the Solution of Mixed Problems of Transonic Aerodynamics
Research on VTOL and STOL Aircraft in the United States
Safety and Reliability Aspects of VTOL
Mécanique de Vol du Propulseur Volant à Décollage et Atterrissage Vertical
Structures and Materials for Finite Lifetime
Problems in Heat-Resisting Materials for High-Speed Flight and Propulsion
Heat Resistant Materials: A Survey of Some British Developments
Telecontrol and Telemetry for Pilotless Aircraft
Transmission of Data by Radio from U.S. Satellites
Prospects and Limitations of Human Flight Beyond the Atmosphere
Disorientation in Flight
Les Limites des Possibilités Humaines dans les Concepts Actuels du Vol et de l’Avion
Propulsion Methods in Astronautics
The Physical Basis of Magnetohydrodynamics
A Comparison of Two Approaches to an Electric Propulsion System
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223360
About the Editor
Th. Von Kármán
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio