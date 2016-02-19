Advances in Aeronautical Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198323, 9781483223353

Advances in Aeronautical Sciences

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, Madrid, 8-13 September 1958

Editors: Th. Von Kármán
eBook ISBN: 9781483223353
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 570
Advances in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 1 contains the proceedings of the First International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, held in Madrid, Spain in September 1958.

The book is comprised of survey papers and original contributions that discuss common problems in aeronautics and in space technology. The reader will also find interesting articles that cover topics on the principles of inertial guidance; boundary layer control; VTOL/STOL aircraft; heat resisting material; heat transfer and heat barrier; and jet noises and human factors in aeronautics. Hypersonic speeds; propulsion methods in space and magneto-fluid dynamics are discussed as well.

Aeronautics engineers and scientists in allied fields will find the book insightful.

Foreword

Some Significant Developments in Aerodynamics Since 1946

Daniel and Florence Guggenheim Memorial Lecture

Aerodynamic Design for Supersonic Speeds

Telecommand and Navigation

Propulsion Supersonique par Turboréacteurs et par Statoréacteurs

Newtonian Flow Theory in Hypersonic Aerodynamics

Dynamics of a Dissociating Gas

Experimental Investigation of Hypervelocity Flight

Buckling and Post-Buckling Behaviour of Thermally Loaded Skin Panels

Some Contributions to the Heat Conduction and Thermal Stresses Analysis in Aircraft and Missile Structures

Représentation d'un Système Thermoélastique Vibrant sans la Direction de la Vibration

Aerodynamic Derivatives for Oscillating Three-Dimensional Wings in Transonic Flow

Mass Transfer Cooling, a Means to Protect High Speed Aircraft

Features of Hypersonic Heat Transfer

Echanges de Chaleur dans les Ecoulements Presentant des Decollements

Wärmeübertragung bei Natürlicher Konvektion, Insbesondere Durch Stoffe in der Nähe Ihres Kritischen Zustandes

Movimiento Diabático de un Gas en un Conducto Giratorio

Progress in Jet Engine Noise Reduction

Noise Research in Canada: Physical and Bio-Acoustic

Noise in Air Transport

Quelques Études sur l'Action Produite par les Jets de Réacteurs sur les Structures

Some Considerations of Safety in Automatic Flight Control

Auswanderungserscheinungen an Schwingenden Kreiseln in Kardanischer Lagerung

Principles of Inertial Guidance

No. of pages:
570
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1959
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223353

Th. Von Kármán

Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio

