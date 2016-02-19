Advances in Aeronautical Sciences
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, Madrid, 8-13 September 1958
Description
Advances in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 1 contains the proceedings of the First International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, held in Madrid, Spain in September 1958.
The book is comprised of survey papers and original contributions that discuss common problems in aeronautics and in space technology. The reader will also find interesting articles that cover topics on the principles of inertial guidance; boundary layer control; VTOL/STOL aircraft; heat resisting material; heat transfer and heat barrier; and jet noises and human factors in aeronautics. Hypersonic speeds; propulsion methods in space and magneto-fluid dynamics are discussed as well.
Aeronautics engineers and scientists in allied fields will find the book insightful.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Some Significant Developments in Aerodynamics Since 1946
Daniel and Florence Guggenheim Memorial Lecture
Aerodynamic Design for Supersonic Speeds
Telecommand and Navigation
Propulsion Supersonique par Turboréacteurs et par Statoréacteurs
Newtonian Flow Theory in Hypersonic Aerodynamics
Dynamics of a Dissociating Gas
Experimental Investigation of Hypervelocity Flight
Buckling and Post-Buckling Behaviour of Thermally Loaded Skin Panels
Some Contributions to the Heat Conduction and Thermal Stresses Analysis in Aircraft and Missile Structures
Représentation d'un Système Thermoélastique Vibrant sans la Direction de la Vibration
Aerodynamic Derivatives for Oscillating Three-Dimensional Wings in Transonic Flow
Mass Transfer Cooling, a Means to Protect High Speed Aircraft
Features of Hypersonic Heat Transfer
Echanges de Chaleur dans les Ecoulements Presentant des Decollements
Wärmeübertragung bei Natürlicher Konvektion, Insbesondere Durch Stoffe in der Nähe Ihres Kritischen Zustandes
Movimiento Diabático de un Gas en un Conducto Giratorio
Progress in Jet Engine Noise Reduction
Noise Research in Canada: Physical and Bio-Acoustic
Noise in Air Transport
Quelques Études sur l'Action Produite par les Jets de Réacteurs sur les Structures
Some Considerations of Safety in Automatic Flight Control
Auswanderungserscheinungen an Schwingenden Kreiseln in Kardanischer Lagerung
Principles of Inertial Guidance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223353
About the Editor
Th. Von Kármán
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio