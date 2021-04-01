Advances in Aerogel Composites for Environmental Remediation
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Aerogel Composites for Environmental Remediation presents both contextual information about aerogels, from common to advanced aerogels, natural to synthetic, and details about its application in environmental remediation. By providing an exploration on the ongoing research and developments in the environmental remediation technologies using aerogel and its composites, the book addresses common day to day environmental problems and its solution using natural and synthetic aerogel materials. The work discusses fabrication of various aerogel composites along with their design and applications towards different environmental remediation technologies and compares the properties and advantages of aerogels in contrast to traditional materials.
Given the consistent increase in environmental pollution, the need to explore new materials and advances in remediation technology is becoming more urgent. Advances in Aerogel Composites for Environmental Remediation brings researchers and practitioners in environmental remediation and environmental science and engineering to the forefront of remediation technologies with a thorough understanding of the benefits of and techniques used in relation to aerogel composites.
Key Features
- Covers the basic properties of different forms of aerogels, as well as their special properties and fabrication techniques from basic silica aerogels to present day conventional aerogels
- Discusses most of the major environmental remediation techniques and the advantage of aerogels for these remediation techniques in comparison to the traditional methods
- Presents future prospects for utilizing aerogels in modern day to day life and fabrication of tangible products
Readership
Researchers and practitioners working in environmental remediation and environmental science and engineering
Table of Contents
- Aerogel and its composites: Fabrication and properties
2. Natural aerogels for pollutant removal
3. Polymeric aerogels for environmental remediation
4. Carbon aerogel composites for gas sensing
5. Conducting polymer based aerogels for environmental remediation
6. Aerogels in photocatalysis
7. Aerogels for water borne bodies purification
8. Aerogels and its composites for heavy metal detection and its removal
9. Metal and metal oxides aerogels in purification systems
10. Adsorptive removal of pollutants using aerogels and its composites
11. Aerogels for as microbial disinfectant
12. Carbon aerogel for environmental remediation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128207321
About the Editors
Aftab Khan
Dr. Aftab Aslam Parwaz Khan is presently working as an Assistant Professor in the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India in 2011. He has authored 3 books, 15 chapters and more than 130 research papers published in journals of international repute. He is also an Editorial Board Member, as well as a reviewer of many reputed international journals. His research encompasses all aspects of nanomaterials, synthesis, and characterization as well as application in chemical sensing, biosensing environmental remediation of pollution, and drug delivery system for mechanistic and interaction studies using a wide range of spectroscopic techniques and thermodynamic parameters
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Ansari
Dr. Mohammad Omaish Ansari is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Center of Nanotechnology, King Abdulaziz University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He obtained his PhD. in the field of Electrically Conducting Polymers from the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, India in 2012. Before joining King Abdulaziz University, he also worked as Assistant Professor at Yeungnam University, South Korea from 2013-2015. Apart from research activities, he has also taught various courses on nanocomposites and conducting polymers to graduate and undergraduate students. Dr. Ansari has published sixty papers in refereed journals of international repute, contributed five book chapters, and edited one book. His research interests include conducting polymer synthesis, properties, and device applications, chemical and biosensors, polymer nanocomposites, and polyblends besides having an interest in environmental issues and energy storage devices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Center of Nanotechnology, King Abdulaziz University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Anish Khan
Dr. Anish Khan is currently working as Assistant Professor in Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He completed a Ph.D. from Aligarh Muslim University, India from 2010 and Postdoctoral from the School of Chemical Sciences, University Sains Malaysia (USM) on electroanalytical chemistry in 2010. Working in the field of synthetic biosensor, polymers composite, organic-inorganic electrically conducting nano-composites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Asiri
Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri is the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University since October 2009 and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR) since 2010 till date. He is the Professor of Organic Photochemistry. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, materials chemistry, nanochemistry and nanotechnology, polymers and plastics. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent. He is also a member of the Editorial Board of various journals of international repute. He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch). He holds four USA patents, more than 800 Publications in international journals, seven book chapters, and ten books
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia
Thanks in advance for your time.