Advances in Aerogel Composites for Environmental Remediation presents both contextual information about aerogels, from common to advanced aerogels, natural to synthetic, and details about its application in environmental remediation. By providing an exploration on the ongoing research and developments in the environmental remediation technologies using aerogel and its composites, the book addresses common day to day environmental problems and its solution using natural and synthetic aerogel materials. The work discusses fabrication of various aerogel composites along with their design and applications towards different environmental remediation technologies and compares the properties and advantages of aerogels in contrast to traditional materials.

Given the consistent increase in environmental pollution, the need to explore new materials and advances in remediation technology is becoming more urgent. Advances in Aerogel Composites for Environmental Remediation brings researchers and practitioners in environmental remediation and environmental science and engineering to the forefront of remediation technologies with a thorough understanding of the benefits of and techniques used in relation to aerogel composites.