Advances in Accounting, Volume 21

Now in its twenty-first edition, Advances in Accounting continues to provide an important forum for discourse among and between academic and practicing accountants on issues of significance to the future of the discipline. Emphasis continues to be placed on original commentary, critical analysis and creative research - research that promises to substantively advance our understanding of financial markets, behavioral phenomenon and regulatory policy. Technology and aggressive global competition have propelled tremendous changes over the two decades since AIA was founded. A wide array of unsolved questions continues to plague a profession under fire in the aftermath of one financial debacle after another and grabbling with the advent of international accounting standards. This volume of Advances in Accounting not surprisingly includes articles reflective of recent focus on corporate governance, earnings management and the influence of the CEO, the accuracy of earnings forecasts and the value relevance or voluntary and mandated disclosures. This volume also looks at challenges facing the academic community with respect to technology and addresses pedagogical advances holding promise. AIA continues its commitment to the global arena by publishing research with an international perspective in the International Section inaugurated in Volume 20. As never before the accounting profession is seeking ways to reinvent itself and recapture relevance and credibility. AIA likewise continues to champion forward thinking research.