Advances in Accounting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762310661, 9780080471884

Advances in Accounting, Volume 20

1st Edition

Editors: Philip Reckers
eBook ISBN: 9780080471884
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762310661
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 12th November 2003
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
11900.00
10115.00
115.41
98.10
86.95
73.91
69.99
59.49
115.00
97.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
79.95
67.96
106.00
90.10
63.99
54.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Now in its 20th edition, "Advances in Accounting" continues to provide an important forum for discourse among and between academic and practicing accountants on issues of significance to the future of the discipline. Emphasis continues to be placed on original commentary, critical analysis and creative research - research that promises to substantively advance our understanding of financial markets, behavioral phenomenon and regulatory policy. Technology and aggressive global competition have propelled tremendous changes over the two decades since AIA was founded. A wide array of unsolved questions continues to plague a profession under fire in the aftermath of one financial debacle after another. This volume of "Advances in Accounting" includes articles reflective of recent economic distress: articles on the effects of post bankruptcy financial reporting, measurement of decline in earnings persistence, re-estimations of bankruptcy prediction models, and an understanding of new assurance needs. It also looks at trends of significance to academics (trends in research and dissertations focus) and practitioners (trends in IS audits). With this 20th volume, "Advances in Accounting" makes a new commitment to the global arena by introduction of an International Section and a new international associate editor. As never before, the accounting profession is seeking ways to reinvent itself and recapture relevance and credibility. AIA likewise continues to champion change through this revised global editorial commitment.

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080471884
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762310661

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Philip Reckers Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona State University, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.