Advances in Accounting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762307197, 9780080545080

Advances in Accounting, Volume 18

1st Edition

Editors: Philip Reckers
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762307197
eBook ISBN: 9780080545080
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 3rd May 2001
Page Count: 276
Description

Advances in Accounting" was founded to provide a forum for discourse among and between academic and practising accountants on issues of significance to the future of the discipline. Emphasis was placed on original commentary and creative research that would substantively advance our understanding of behavioural and financial markets phenomena relevant to real world choices. Technology and global competition have brought tremendous changes in business and accounting. A wide array of unsolved questions continue to challenge a profession that defies definition and which is continuously reinventing itself. This volume focuses on questions of the "value added" by accounting information and audit services. Articles explore the important task of valuing corporate entities, and investigate challenges currently faced by auditors (client selection, pricing behaviour, and audit quality). Finally, contributors address the human side of career opportunities in the discipline and whether adequate human resources are flowing into the profession today. The theme of this collective effort is new solutions for new problems.

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762307197
eBook ISBN:
9780080545080

About the Editors

Philip Reckers Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona State University, U.S.A.

