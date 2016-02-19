Advances and Trends in Structures and Dynamics
1st Edition
Papers Presented at the Symposium on Advances and Trends in Structures and Dynamics, Held 22-25 October 1984, Washington, D.C.
Description
Advances and Trends in Structures and Dynamics contains papers presented at the symposium on Advances and Trends in Structures and Dynamics held in Washington, D.C., on October 22-25, 1984. Separating 67 papers of the symposium as chapters, this book documents some of the major advances in the structures and dynamics discipline. The chapters are further organized into 13 parts. The first three parts explore the trends and advances in engineering software and hardware; numerical analysis and parallel algorithms; and finite element technology. Subsequent parts show computational strategies for nonlinear and fracture mechanics problems; mechanics of materials and structural theories; structural and dynamic stability; multidisciplinary and interaction problems; composite materials and structures; and optimization. Other chapters focus on random motion and dynamic response; tire modeling and contact problems; damping and control of spacecraft structures; and advanced structural applications.
Table of Contents
Preface
Trends in Engineering Software and Hardware
Knowledge-Based Expert Systems in Structural Design
Generative Engineering Databases—Toward Expert Systems
Evaluation of Finite Element System Architectures
Automatic Mesh Generation for Three-Dimensional Solids
Computer Literacy: Mainframe Monsters and Pacman
Structural Computations on the Cedar System
Trends in Numerical Analysis and Parallel Algorithms
Systolic Arrays for Finite Element Analysis
On the Design of a Pipelined/Systolic Finite Element System
Structural Analysis on the FPS-164
A Program Design for an Adaptive, Nonlinear Finite Element Solver
Error Estimates for Nonlinear Finite Element Computations
Direct Finite Element Equation Solving Algorithms
A Solution Method of Equilibrium Equations for Large Structural Systems
Proper Use of Lanczos Vectors for Large Eigenvalue Problems
Advances in Finite Element Technology
Implementation and Application of a 9-Node Lagrange Shell Element with Spurious Mode Control
A Uniformly Reduced, Four-Noded C°-shell Element with Consistent Rank Corrections
Axisymmetric Solid Elements by a Rational Hybrid Stress Method
Hierarchical Boundary Elements
An Integrated Boundary Element Analysis System with Interactive Computer Graphics for Three-Dimensional Linear-Elastic Fracture Mechanics
Combined Finite Element-Transfer Matrix Method Based on a Mixed Formulation
Computational Strategies for Nonlinear and Fracture Mechanics Problems
Adaptive Substructuring Techniques in Elasto-Plastic Finite Element Analysis
An Eulerian-Lagrangian Finite Element Approach to Large-Deformation Frictional Contact
A Load-Dependent Basis for Reduced Nonlinear Structural Dynamics
Automatic Crack Propagation Tracking
The Application of the Rotating Crack Model to the Analysis of Reinforced Concrete Shells
Mechanics of Materials and Structural Theories
Mechanics of Brittle Failure in Compression
Lifetime Prediction for Metallic Specimens Subjected to Loading with Varying Intensity
On Finite Element Formulations for Large Elasticplastic Deformations
A Theory for Rate-Dependent Plasticity
A Current Trend in Shell Theory: Constrained Geometrically Nonlinear Kirchhoff-Love Type Theories Based on Polar Decomposition of Strains and Rotations
Structural and Dynamic Stability
Critical Load and Post-Buckling Analysis by FEM Using Energy Balancing Technique
On the Stability of General Dynamic Systems Using a Liapunov's Direct Method Approach
Torsional Stability of Nonlinear Eccentric Structures
Multidispciplinary and Interaction Problems
Modeling Structures for Control Design
A Method of Computation for Fluid Structure Interaction
Impact Response of Fluid-Backed Metal Beams
Interaction of Nonlinear Interiors with Linear Infinite Exteriors
Seismic Analysis of Three-Dimensional Soil-Structure Interaction System on a Rectangular Base
Composite Materials and Structures
Stress Analysis of a SPF/DB Composite Sandwich Panel
Point-Stress Analysis of Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Composite Materials with An Elastic-Plastic Matrix
A Criterion for Ascertaining the Strength of Composite Materials
Internal Damping of Short-Fiber Reinforced Polymer Matrix Composites
Simplified Sublaminate Analysis of Composites and Applications
Toughness Criterion Identification for Edge-Notched Unidirectional Composite Laminates
A Study of Interply Layer Effects on the Free Edge Stress Field of Angleplied Laminates
Finite Element Model for Orthotropic Beams
Optimization
Optimal Design of Plane Frames by the Complex Method
Design of Stiffened Composite Panels with a Fracture Constraint
Techniques and Applications of Shape Optimum Design
Optimal Design of Beams Discretized by Elastic Plastic Finite Element
Random Motion and Dynamic Response
Parametric Identification of Nonlinear Dynamic Systems
Dynamic Response of Mechanical Systems by a Weak Hamiltonian Formulation
Rapid Calculation of Mode Participation Factors for Circular Cylindrical Shells
Tire Modeling and Contact Problems
Advances and Trends in the Development of Computational Models for Tires
Heat Generation in Aircraft Tires
Transient and Steady State Viscoelastic Rolling Contact
A Finite Element Code for the Computation of the Dynamic Response of Structures Involving Contact Effects
Damping and Control of Spacecraft Structures
Damping Synthesis and Damped Design for Flexible Spacecraft Structures
Selection of Actuator Locations for Static Shape Control of Large Space Structures by Heuristic Integer Programing
Continuum Plate Finite Elements for Vibration Analysis and Feedback Control of Space Lattice Structures
Advanced Structural Applications
Three-Dimensional Response of a Concrete Bridge System to Traveling Seismic Waves
Inelastic Seismic Response of Braced Towers Supporting Tanks
Explosive Loading of Lead Hemispherical Liners
Modeling of Submerged Cable Dynamics
Finite Element Analysis of Partly Wrinkled Membranes
The Crater Radial Growth Rate under Ballistic Impact Conditions
On the Influence of Material Properties on Penetration of a Thick Elastic-Plastic Body
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150062