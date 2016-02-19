Advances and Trends in Structures and Dynamics contains papers presented at the symposium on Advances and Trends in Structures and Dynamics held in Washington, D.C., on October 22-25, 1984. Separating 67 papers of the symposium as chapters, this book documents some of the major advances in the structures and dynamics discipline. The chapters are further organized into 13 parts. The first three parts explore the trends and advances in engineering software and hardware; numerical analysis and parallel algorithms; and finite element technology. Subsequent parts show computational strategies for nonlinear and fracture mechanics problems; mechanics of materials and structural theories; structural and dynamic stability; multidisciplinary and interaction problems; composite materials and structures; and optimization. Other chapters focus on random motion and dynamic response; tire modeling and contact problems; damping and control of spacecraft structures; and advanced structural applications.

Table of Contents



Preface

Trends in Engineering Software and Hardware

Knowledge-Based Expert Systems in Structural Design

Generative Engineering Databases—Toward Expert Systems

Evaluation of Finite Element System Architectures

Automatic Mesh Generation for Three-Dimensional Solids

Computer Literacy: Mainframe Monsters and Pacman

Structural Computations on the Cedar System

Trends in Numerical Analysis and Parallel Algorithms

Systolic Arrays for Finite Element Analysis

On the Design of a Pipelined/Systolic Finite Element System

Structural Analysis on the FPS-164

A Program Design for an Adaptive, Nonlinear Finite Element Solver

Error Estimates for Nonlinear Finite Element Computations

Direct Finite Element Equation Solving Algorithms

A Solution Method of Equilibrium Equations for Large Structural Systems

Proper Use of Lanczos Vectors for Large Eigenvalue Problems

Advances in Finite Element Technology

Implementation and Application of a 9-Node Lagrange Shell Element with Spurious Mode Control

A Uniformly Reduced, Four-Noded C°-shell Element with Consistent Rank Corrections

Axisymmetric Solid Elements by a Rational Hybrid Stress Method

Hierarchical Boundary Elements

An Integrated Boundary Element Analysis System with Interactive Computer Graphics for Three-Dimensional Linear-Elastic Fracture Mechanics

Combined Finite Element-Transfer Matrix Method Based on a Mixed Formulation

Computational Strategies for Nonlinear and Fracture Mechanics Problems

Adaptive Substructuring Techniques in Elasto-Plastic Finite Element Analysis

An Eulerian-Lagrangian Finite Element Approach to Large-Deformation Frictional Contact

A Load-Dependent Basis for Reduced Nonlinear Structural Dynamics

Automatic Crack Propagation Tracking

The Application of the Rotating Crack Model to the Analysis of Reinforced Concrete Shells

Mechanics of Materials and Structural Theories

Mechanics of Brittle Failure in Compression

Lifetime Prediction for Metallic Specimens Subjected to Loading with Varying Intensity

On Finite Element Formulations for Large Elasticplastic Deformations

A Theory for Rate-Dependent Plasticity

A Current Trend in Shell Theory: Constrained Geometrically Nonlinear Kirchhoff-Love Type Theories Based on Polar Decomposition of Strains and Rotations

Structural and Dynamic Stability

Critical Load and Post-Buckling Analysis by FEM Using Energy Balancing Technique

On the Stability of General Dynamic Systems Using a Liapunov's Direct Method Approach

Torsional Stability of Nonlinear Eccentric Structures

Multidispciplinary and Interaction Problems

Modeling Structures for Control Design

A Method of Computation for Fluid Structure Interaction

Impact Response of Fluid-Backed Metal Beams

Interaction of Nonlinear Interiors with Linear Infinite Exteriors

Seismic Analysis of Three-Dimensional Soil-Structure Interaction System on a Rectangular Base

Composite Materials and Structures

Stress Analysis of a SPF/DB Composite Sandwich Panel

Point-Stress Analysis of Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Composite Materials with An Elastic-Plastic Matrix

A Criterion for Ascertaining the Strength of Composite Materials

Internal Damping of Short-Fiber Reinforced Polymer Matrix Composites

Simplified Sublaminate Analysis of Composites and Applications

Toughness Criterion Identification for Edge-Notched Unidirectional Composite Laminates

A Study of Interply Layer Effects on the Free Edge Stress Field of Angleplied Laminates

Finite Element Model for Orthotropic Beams

Optimization

Optimal Design of Plane Frames by the Complex Method

Design of Stiffened Composite Panels with a Fracture Constraint

Techniques and Applications of Shape Optimum Design

Optimal Design of Beams Discretized by Elastic Plastic Finite Element

Random Motion and Dynamic Response

Parametric Identification of Nonlinear Dynamic Systems

Dynamic Response of Mechanical Systems by a Weak Hamiltonian Formulation

Rapid Calculation of Mode Participation Factors for Circular Cylindrical Shells

Tire Modeling and Contact Problems

Advances and Trends in the Development of Computational Models for Tires

Heat Generation in Aircraft Tires

Transient and Steady State Viscoelastic Rolling Contact

A Finite Element Code for the Computation of the Dynamic Response of Structures Involving Contact Effects

Damping and Control of Spacecraft Structures

Damping Synthesis and Damped Design for Flexible Spacecraft Structures

Selection of Actuator Locations for Static Shape Control of Large Space Structures by Heuristic Integer Programing

Continuum Plate Finite Elements for Vibration Analysis and Feedback Control of Space Lattice Structures

Advanced Structural Applications

Three-Dimensional Response of a Concrete Bridge System to Traveling Seismic Waves

Inelastic Seismic Response of Braced Towers Supporting Tanks

Explosive Loading of Lead Hemispherical Liners

Modeling of Submerged Cable Dynamics

Finite Element Analysis of Partly Wrinkled Membranes

The Crater Radial Growth Rate under Ballistic Impact Conditions

On the Influence of Material Properties on Penetration of a Thick Elastic-Plastic Body

