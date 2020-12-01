Advances and Trends in Genetic Programming

Dr. Aruna Tiwari is an Associate Professor in Computer Science and Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore). She did her PhD in Computer Science & Engineering from RGPV Bhopal (MP). She did her M.E. and B.E. in Computer Engineering from Shri Govindaram Seksaria Institute Of Technology & Science, Indore (MP). Her research interests are around the Soft computing, Machine learning frameworks which can perform learning by handling real life ambiguous situations. Specifically, with artificial neural networks, fuzzy clustering, genetic programming and their applications to bioinformatics, medical diagnosis. The growing births of new intelligent system architectures are often due to the multi strategy learning and adaptation of advanced soft computing techniques in various fields such as pattern recognition, and data mining, particularly to address the issues of Big data for classification, clustering and feature selection. Big data computing needs advanced technologies or methods to solve the issues of computational time to extract valuable information, in a realistic and practical time frame, without compromising the model’s quality. Therefore, the need for developing intelligent scalable algorithms has been felt, which will be able to perform classification, clustering and feature selection in optimal sense after adjusting their parameters in an adaptive way to accomplish faster solutions to address Big data. Collaboration is enable with Soyabean Research Centre, Indore for testing real life big data. She has more than 50 publications in various transactions and journals. She is a life time member of Computer Society of India, IEEE Computational Intelligence Society, and Soft Computing Research Society, India.