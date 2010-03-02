Advances and Controversies in Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719161, 9781455700745

Advances and Controversies in Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 37-1

1st Edition

Authors: William Oh James Hu
eBook ISBN: 9781455700745
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719161
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2010
Description

An estimated 234,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in the United States this year, making it one of the most common cancers affecting American men; however, it can be a controversial disease to diagnose and treat now that there is research abounding for both “watchful waiting” and aggressive treatments. Dr. Oh supplies balanced information, with articles on: Prostate Cancer: To Screen or Not To Screen?; High Intensity Focused Ultrasound: Ready for Primetime?; The Case for Open vs. Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy; Primary and Salvage Prostate Cancer Cryotherapy; and  The Case for Open vs. Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy, to name a few. The state-of-the art information presented in this issue make is must-have for all urologists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700745
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437719161

About the Authors

William Oh Author

James Hu Author

