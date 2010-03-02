Advances and Controversies in Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 37-1

An estimated 234,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in the United States this year, making it one of the most common cancers affecting American men; however, it can be a controversial disease to diagnose and treat now that there is research abounding for both “watchful waiting” and aggressive treatments. Dr. Oh supplies balanced information, with articles on: Prostate Cancer: To Screen or Not To Screen?; High Intensity Focused Ultrasound: Ready for Primetime?; The Case for Open vs. Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy; Primary and Salvage Prostate Cancer Cryotherapy; and The Case for Open vs. Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy, to name a few. The state-of-the art information presented in this issue make is must-have for all urologists.