Advances and Challenges in Pharmaceutical Technology
1st Edition
Materials, Process Development and Drug Delivery Strategies
Description
Advances and Challenges in Pharmaceutical Technology: Materials, Process Development and Drug Delivery Strategies examines the recent continuous advancements that are one of the defining characteristics of pharmaceutical technology. The pharmaceutical industry is highly dynamic and rapidly expanding. This field of study demands a variety of amplified efforts for developing pharmaceutical processes and formulation strategies. This book discusses common formulation strategies including the use of tools for statistical formulation optimization, Quality by design (QbD), and process analytical technology as well as exploring the uses of various pharmaceutical biomaterials including natural polymers, synthetic polymers, modified natural polymers, bioceramics, and other bioinorganics. Recent developments have resulted in the development of technologies including prodrugs, coating, microencapsulation, nanotechnology, allowing the design of newer, effective drug delivery and targeting systems and devices. Multiple common modes of drug administration, including oral drug delivery, transdermal drug delivery, buccal drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, gastroretentive drug delivery, colon-targeted drug delivery, brain-targeted drug delivery, and bone-targeted drug delivery, can be accomplished using implants, gels, liposomes, iontophoresis, ultrasonic, or MEMS. This book addresses these rapid advancements by providing a thorough understanding of the pharmaceutical processes and formulation development and explorations and exploitation of various pharmaceutical biomaterials to formulate pharmaceutical dosage forms. Advances and Challenges in Pharmaceutical Technology: Materials, Process Development and Drug Delivery Strategies will be useful to a variety of readers including Pharmacy, Biotechnology, and Bioengineering.
Key Features
- Provides extensive information and analysis on recent advancements in the field of pharmaceutical technology
- Includes contributions from global leaders and experts in academia, industry and regulatory agencies
- Uses high quality illustrations, flow charts, and tables to explain concepts and texts to the readers along with practical examples and research case studies
Readership
Academics, researchers, and postgraduate students involved in the design and characterization of pharmaceuticals. This will also have some relevance to the field of work of those engaged in the pharmaceutical and biomaterial industry including formulation scientists and regulators
Table of Contents
- Natural polymers as useful pharmaceutical excipients
2. Synthetic and semi-synthetic polymers for pharmaceutical applications
3. Engineered plant gums as improved pharmaceutical applications
4. Grafted polysaccharides as advanced pharmaceutical excipients
5. Smart polymers in advanced drug delivery
6. Design and development of dosage forms: Influences of anatomy and administration routes
7. Effective formulation development strategies for poorly soluble drugs
8. Formulation strategies to improve the bioavailability of poorly absorbed drugs
9. Drug transport across the biological barriers present in human body
10. Pharmaceutical coating processes
11. Process analytical technology (PAT) tools: Uses in pharmaceutical manufacturing
12. Pharmaceutical product development: A quality by design (QbD) approach
13. Polymeric gels as drug delivery vehicles
14. Nanoparticles as effective drug delivery carriers
15. Iontophoretic drug permeation enhancement techniques
16. MEMS based drug delivery systems
17. Ultrasonic drug delivery devices
18. Recent developments in siRNA delivery strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 870
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 3rd August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200438
About the Editor
Amit Kumar Nayak
Amit Kumar Nayak is currently working as Associate Professor at Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India. He has earned his PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from IFTM University, Moradabad, U.P., India. He has over 10 years of research experience in the field of pharmaceutics, especially in the development and characterization of polymeric composites, hydrogels, novel and nanostructured drug delivery systems. Till date, he has authored over 120 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals and 72 book chapters to his credit. Overall, he has earned highly impressive publishing and cited record in Google Scholar (H-Index: 32, i10-Index: 83). He has been the permanent reviewer of many interational journals of high repute. He also has participated and presented his research work at several conferences in India and is a life member of Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India
Kunal Pal
Dr. Pal pursued his graduation in Pharmacy from University of Delhi, New Delhi, India in the year 2002 followed by post-graduation in Biomedical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India in the year 2004. Later, he did his Ph.D. in Materials Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India in the year 2006. Subsequently, he joined Ryerson University, Toronto, Canada as a post-doctoral fellow in the year 2007. During his tenure at Ryerson University, he served as Vice-Chair (Elect), HQPA, AFMNet Network of Excellence, Canada. He joined National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India in the year 2009 as an Assistant Professor in Biomedical Engineering. He is currently the Professor-in-Charge of Medical Electronics and Instrumentation Laboratory in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, National Institute of technology, Rourkela, India. His major research interests revolve around Biomedical Signal Processing and Biomedical Equipment Design. He is also working in the fields of soft materials and controlled drug delivery. He has more than 140 publications in SCI cited journals of high repute, Book Chapters and peer-reviewed conferences. He is a very well cited researcher having more than 1800 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India
Indranil Banerjee
Prof. Indranil Banerjee did his Ph. D. in Biotechnology (Tissue Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India in the year 2011. Presently, is holding the position of an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering at National Institute of Technology- Rourkela. He is the Professor-in-Charge of the Bioprocess Laboratory and Biomicrofludics Laboratory. His group is actively involved in understanding the cell physiology in response to biomaterials developed on a length scale (nano to macro). He was a visiting scientist in Maxplanck Institute of Intelligent System, Germany. Dr. Banerjee has authored 35 SCI cited publications in various journals of repute with a total citation of more than 450. He is also serving as industrial consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Andrew and Marjorie McCain Human Performance Laboratory, Faculty of Kinesiology, University of New Brunswick, Fredericton, NB, Canada
Samarendra Maji
Dr. Maji obtained his Ph. D. in Materials Science from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India in 2010. After 1.5 years of postdoctoral research with Professor Dr. Seema Agarwal and Professor Dr. Andreas Greiner at Philipps University Marburg (Germany), he moved to Ghent University (Belgium) for his second postdoctoral training with Professor Richard Hoogenboom. From July 2017, he was appointed as Assistant Professor at the Department of Chemistry, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Chennai, India. He has authored more than 40 SCI cited publications in various journals of repute and book chapters. He is recipient of prestigious Alexander von Humboldt fellowship of Germany (2010) and FWO Pegasus Marie Curie Fellowship of Belgium (2012).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Chennai, India
Upendranath Nanda
Dr. Nanda (M. Pharm, Ph.D) has over 30 years of teaching and research experience in the field of Pharmaceutics, especially in the development and characterization of novel drug delivery systems. He has earned his Ph. D. in Pharmacy from Utkal University, India in 2009. Currently, Dr. Nanda is working as Professor-cum-Principal of Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India. Till date, he has authored over 21 publications in various journals of International repute. He has been a reviewer of several journals of high repute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmaceutics, Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India