Advances and Challenges in Critical Care, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323395571, 9780323395588

Advances and Challenges in Critical Care, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 36-3

1st Edition

Authors: Shyoko Honiden
eBook ISBN: 9780323395588
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323395571
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2015
Description

Drs. Honiden and Siner have put together a comprehensive issue on Critical Care as it relates to Chest Medicine. Articles include:Recent advances in management of Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Simulation training for critical care, Telemedicine (E-ICU issues), Adverse event reporting/quality improvement in the ICU, ICU Mobility, Hospital-acquired infections/resistant organisms/emerging pathogens, Circadian rhythm disturbance and sleep in the ICU environment, Advances in Sepsis Research, Controversies in ICU nutrition, and more!

About the Authors

Shyoko Honiden Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale

