Advances and Challenges in Critical Care, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 36-3
1st Edition
Authors: Shyoko Honiden
eBook ISBN: 9780323395588
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323395571
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2015
Description
Drs. Honiden and Siner have put together a comprehensive issue on Critical Care as it relates to Chest Medicine. Articles include:Recent advances in management of Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Simulation training for critical care, Telemedicine (E-ICU issues), Adverse event reporting/quality improvement in the ICU, ICU Mobility, Hospital-acquired infections/resistant organisms/emerging pathogens, Circadian rhythm disturbance and sleep in the ICU environment, Advances in Sepsis Research, Controversies in ICU nutrition, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
About the Authors
Shyoko Honiden Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale
