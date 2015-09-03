Advances and Challenges in Critical Care, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 36-3

Drs. Honiden and Siner have put together a comprehensive issue on Critical Care as it relates to Chest Medicine. Articles include:Recent advances in management of Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Simulation training for critical care, Telemedicine (E-ICU issues), Adverse event reporting/quality improvement in the ICU, ICU Mobility, Hospital-acquired infections/resistant organisms/emerging pathogens, Circadian rhythm disturbance and sleep in the ICU environment, Advances in Sepsis Research, Controversies in ICU nutrition, and more!