Advanced Zeolite Science and Applications, Volume 85

Zeolites and related microporous materials are used in oil processing and in the fine and petrochemical industries on a large scale. New applications of zeolites contribute to environmentally friendly processes and refined zeolites such as catalytic zeolite membranes and zeolites containing exhaust-pipe reactors are being introduced. Recent diversity in zeolite research has been fueled by the increase in number of microporous materials and the combination with interfacing science areas. The possibility to accommodate ions, large molecules or nanostructures in the crystalline matrix has been explored and the performance of electronic, acoustic and photonic modified response of the materials has been tested.

This volume provides up-to-date information on new zeolite and related materials and composites, their applications, testing of new processes and techniques, and promising laboratory results as well. A vast amount of work from a fundamental aspect is incorporated. In particular, the combination of science and application offers useful information for readers interested in molecular sieves.