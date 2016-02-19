Advanced Zeolite Science and Applications, Volume 85
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Sol-gel chemistry and molecular sieve synthesis (J. Livage). 2. Effects of seeding on zeolite crystallization, and the growth behavior of seeds (S. Gonthier, R.W. Thompson). 3. The opportunities of the fluoride route in the synthesis of microporous materials (H. Kessler, J. Patarin, C. Schott-Darie). 4. Alkali metal and semiconductor clusters in zeolites (V.I. Srdanov et al.). 5. Nonlinear optical effects of dye-loaded molecular sieves (G. Schulz-Ekloff). 6. Metal ions associated to the molecular sieve framework: Possible catalytic oxidation sites (G. Bellussi, M.S. Rigutto). 7. The preparation of coatings of molecular sieve crystals for catalysis and separation (J.C. Jansen, D. Kashchiev, A. Erdem-Senatalar). 8. The catalytic site from a chemical point of view (V.B. Kazansky). 9. Theory of Brønsted acidity in zeolites (R.A. van Santen). 10. Analysis of the guest-molecule host-framework interaction in zeolites with NMR-spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction (H. Gies). 11. The preparation and potential applications of ultra-large pore molecular sieves: A review (J.L. Casci). 12. Advances in the in situ 13C MAS NMR characterization of zeolite catalyzed hydrocarbon reactions (I.I. Ivanova, E.G. Derouane). 13. Practical aspects of powder diffraction data analysis (G. Baerlocher, L.B. McCusker). 14. Review on recent NMR results (M. Stöcker). 15. Supported zeolite systems and applications (H. van Bekkum, E.R. Geus, H.W. Kouwenhoven). 16. The intersection of electrochemistry with zeolite science (D.R. Rolison). 17. Past, present and future role of microporous catalysts in the petroleum industry (S.T. Sie). 18. Application of molecular sieves in view of cleaner technology. Gas and liquid phase separations (F. Fajula, D. Plee). 19. Crystalline microporous phosphates: A family of versatile catalysts and adsorbents (J.A. Martens, P.A. Jacobs).
Zeolites and related microporous materials are used in oil processing and in the fine and petrochemical industries on a large scale. New applications of zeolites contribute to environmentally friendly processes and refined zeolites such as catalytic zeolite membranes and zeolites containing exhaust-pipe reactors are being introduced. Recent diversity in zeolite research has been fueled by the increase in number of microporous materials and the combination with interfacing science areas. The possibility to accommodate ions, large molecules or nanostructures in the crystalline matrix has been explored and the performance of electronic, acoustic and photonic modified response of the materials has been tested.
This volume provides up-to-date information on new zeolite and related materials and composites, their applications, testing of new processes and techniques, and promising laboratory results as well. A vast amount of work from a fundamental aspect is incorporated. In particular, the combination of science and application offers useful information for readers interested in molecular sieves.
@qu:...is of high value for all those involved in zeolite science and applications. ...such a deep insight into the many individual subjects is very helpful to both the newcomers in this field as well as those deeply involved in microporous material science and its applications. @source:Applied Catalysis A @qu:I can unrestrictedly recommend this outstanding collection of state-of-the-art reports, published by Elsevier in a good, solid outfit, as usual, not only to experts, but also to all scientists and students interested in this field. @source:Zeitschrift für Physikalische Chemie
Michael Stöcker Editor
H.G. Karge Editor
J.C. Jansen Editor
J. Weitkamp Editor
