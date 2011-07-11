Advanced Well Completion Engineering
3rd Edition
Description
Once a natural gas or oil well is drilled, and it has been verified that commercially viable, it must be "completed" to allow for the flow of petroleum or natural gas out of the formation and up to the surface. This process includes: casing, pressure and temperature evaluation, and the proper instillation of equipment to ensure an efficient flow out of the well. In recent years, these processes have been greatly enhanced by new technologies. Advanced Well Completion Engineering summarizes and explains these advances while providing expert advice for deploying these new breakthrough engineering systems.
The book has two themes: one, the idea of preventing damage, and preventing formation from drilling into an oil formation to putting the well introduction stage; and two, the utilization of nodal system analysis method, which optimizes the pressure distribution from reservoir to well head, and plays the sensitivity analysis to design the tubing diameters first and then the production casing size, so as to achieve whole system optimization. With this book, drilling and production engineers should be able to improve operational efficiency by applying the latest state of the art technology in all facets of well completion during development drilling-completion and work over operations.
Key Features
- One of the only books devoted to the key technologies for all major aspects of advanced well completion activities.
- Unique coverage of all aspects of well completion activities based on 25 years in the exploration, production and completion industry.
- Matchless in-depth technical advice for achieving operational excellence with advance solutions.
Readership
Drilling, completion, production, reservoir, and research engineers; geologists; managers in drilling, completion, production, and exploration; others involved in various phases of horizontal and multilateral wells or interested in gaining an interdisciplinary up-to-date understanding of this continually evolving technology
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface to the Third Edition
About the Author
Introduction
Chapter 1. Basis of Well Completion Engineering
1.1. Grounds of reservoir geology and reservoir engineering
1.2. Core analysis techniques
1.3. Reservoir sensitivity to fluid and working fluid damage evaluation
1.4. Reservoir stress sensitivity analysis
1.5. In situ stress and mechanical parameters of rock
1.6. Technological grounds of petroleum production engineering
Chapter 2. Well Completion Mode Selection
2.1. Vertical, slant, and directional well completion
Chapter 3. Selection and Determination of Tubing and Production Casing Sizes
3.1. Overview
3.2. Overview of nodal analysis
3.3. Selection and determination of tubing and production casing sizes for flowing wells
3.4. Selection and determination of tubing and production casing sizes for gas wells
3.5. Selection and determination of tubing and production casing sizes for artificial lift wells
3.6. Effects of stimulation on tubing and production casing size selection
3.7. Selection and determination of tubing and production casing sizes for heavy oil and high pour-point oil production wells
Chapter 4. Completion and Perforating Fluids
4.1. Functions of drilling and completion fluid and basic requirements
4.2. Drilling and completion fluid systems and application
4.3. Shield-type temporary plugging technique
4.4. Drilling and completion fluid for a complicated reservoir
4.5. Perforating fluid
Chapter 5. Production Casing and Cementing
5.1. Basic Requirements for Production Casing Design and Integrity Management of Production Casing
5.2. Hole Structure and Types of Casing
5.3. Strength of Casing and Strength Design of Casing String
5.4. Cementing
5.5. Production Casing and Cementing for Complex Type Wells
Chapter 6. Perforating
6.1. Perforating Technology
6.2. Perforated Well Productivity Influencing Rule Analysis
6.3. Perforating Differential Pressure Design
6.4. Optimizing the Perforation Design
Chapter 7. Well Completion Formation Damage Evaluation
7.1. Overview
7.2. Principle of Formation Damage Evaluation by Well Testing
7.3. Formation Damage Diagnosis of Homogeneous Reservoir by Graphic Characteristics
7.4. Graphic Characteristics of a Dual Porosity Reservoir and a Reservoir with a Hydraulically Created Fracture
7.5. Distinguishing Effectiveness of Stimulation by Graphic Characteristics
7.6. Quantitative Interpretation of Degree of Formation Damage
7.7. Well Logging Evaluation of Formation Damage Depth
Chapter 8. Measures for Putting a Well into Production
8.1. Preparations before Putting a Well into Production
8.2. Main Measures for Putting the Well into Production
8.3. Physical and Chemical Blocking Removal
8.4. Hydraulic Fracturing for Putting a Well into Production
8.5. Acidizing for Putting a Well into Production
8.6. High-Energy Gas Fracturing for Putting a Well into Production
8.7. Flowing Back
Chapter 9. Well Completion Tubing String
9.1. Oil Well Completion Tubing String
9.2. Gas Well Completion Tubing String
9.3. Separate-Layer Water Injection String
9.4. Heavy Oil Production Tubing String
9.5. Completion Tubing String Safety System
9.6. Tubing String Mechanics
Chapter 10. Wellhead Assembly
10.1. Oil-Well Christmas Tree and Tubinghead
10.2. Gas-Well Christmas Tree and Tubinghead
10.3. Water Injection and Thermal Production Wellhead Assembly
10.4. Common Components of a Wellhead Assembly
Chapter 11. Oil and Gas Well Corrosion and Corrosion Prevention
11.1. Related Calculation of Oil and Gas Well Corrosion
11.2. Oil and Gas Well Corrosion Mechanisms and Classification
11.3. Material Selection for Corrosive Environment of Oil and Gas Wells
11.4. Oil and Gas Well Corrosion Prevention Design
11.5. Tubing and Casing Corrosion Prevention for Sour Gas Reservoirs
Index
Reviews
"Well completion engineering, explains Renpu (China National Petroleum Corporation), involves ensuring regular and safe production and prolonging the production life of oil and gas wells. He says the traditional practice that has developed in China is no longer adequate for changed and changing circumstances, and must be reformed, or advanced. He covers the basics, mode selection, selecting and determining tubing and production casing sizes, completion and perforating fluids, production casing and cementing, perforating, well completion formation damage evaluation, measures for putting a well into production, tubing string, wellhead assembly, and well corrosion and its prevention." --SciTech Book News