Advanced Welding and Deforming
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to welding-joining
2. Difference in welding and joining
3. Classification, traditional welding
4. Latest Trends
5. Advances in Welding
6. Sustainability in Welding
7. Precision applications etc.
8. Advances in Arc Welding Process
9. Gas Metal Arc Welding Process (GMAW)
10. Twin Wire and Tandem MIG
11. Metal Cored Arc Welding Process (MCAW)
12. Narrow Gap Welding
13. Gas Tungsten Arc Welding Process (GTAW)
14. Key Hole-TIG Process
15. Flux Assisted GTAW Process
16. Hot Wire GTAW Process
17. Advances in High Energy Welding Process
18. Laser Beam Welding (LBW)
19. Electron Beam Welding (EBW)
20. Plasma Arc Welding (PAW)
21. Laser Hybrid Welding (LHW)
22. Key Hole Plasma Welding
23. Advances in Arc Welding Process for Cladding Applications
24. Electro Slag Strip Cladding (ESSC) Process
25. Submerged Arc Strip Cladding (SASC) Process
26. Advances in Solid State Welding Technologies
27. Resistance Spot Welding
28. Friction Stir Spot Welding (FSSW)
29. Ultrasonic Welding
30. Magnetic Pulse Welding
31. Friction Stir Welding (FSW) and its Variants
32. Hybrid FSW
33. Electrically Assisted FSW
34. Laser Assisted FSW
35. Special Fabrication Processes
36. Micro/Nano Joining
37. Magnetic Welding
38. Dissimilar Joining, Welding of Plastics, Non-metals, and Nonferrous Materials
39. Repair and Remanufacturing
40. Under Water Welding and Welding of Aerospace Materials etc.
41. Advances in Additive Manufacturing using Wire and Arc
Description
Advanced Welding and Deforming explains the background theory, working principles, technical specifications, and latest developments on a wide range of advanced welding-joining and deforming techniques. The book's subject matter covers manufacturing, with chapters specifically addressing remanufacturing and 3D printing applications. Drawing on experts in both academia and industry, coverage addresses theoretical developments as well as practical improvements from R&D. By presenting over 35 important processes, from plasma arc welding to nano-joining and hybrid friction stir welding, this is the most complete guide to this field available.
This unique guide will allow readers to compare the characteristics of different processes, understand how they work, and create parameters for their effective implementation. As part of a 4 volume set entitled Handbooks in Advanced Manufacturing, this series also includes volumes on Advanced Machining and Finishing, Additive Manufacturing and Surface Treatment, and Sustainable Manufacturing Processes.
Key Features
- Provides theory, operational parameters, and the latest developments in over 35 different processes
- Addresses new welding technologies such as additive manufacturing using wire and arc, as well as the latest developments in more traditional applications
- Introduces basic concepts in welding, joining and deformation in three introductory chapters, thus helping readers with a range of backgrounds engage with the subject matter
Readership
Graduate students, researchers, engineers and managers involved in welding research or projects. Readers at all levels involved in welding in a manufacturing context
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220498
About the Editors
Kapil Gupta
Kapil Gupta is working as Associate Professor in the Dept. of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology at University of Johannesburg. He obtained Ph.D. in mechanical engineering with specialization in Advanced Manufacturing from Indian Institute of Technology Indore, India. Advanced machining processes, sustainable manufacturing, green machining, precision engineering and gear technology are the areas of his interest. He has authored several International Journal and Conference articles. He has also authored and edited international books on hybrid machining, advanced gear manufacturing, micro and precision manufacturing, and sustainable manufacturing. He is also serving editorial and advisory boards of international journals and conferences. He is a rated Researcher in South Africa. Currently, he is supervising many Masters and Doctorate students and hosting Postdoctoral Fellows who are conducting research in advanced and sustainable manufacturing. Sustainability and Fourth Industrial Revolutions are the major topics he is busy working on at present.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology, University of Johannesburg, South Africa
J. Paulo Davim
J. Paulo Davim is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has received several scientific awards, has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 30 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor of more than 100 books and as author of more than 10 books, 60 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal
