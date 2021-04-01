COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advanced Welding and Deforming - 1st Edition

Advanced Welding and Deforming

1st Edition

Editors: Kapil Gupta J. Paulo Davim
Paperback ISBN: 9780128220498
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 450
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to welding-joining
    2. Difference in welding and joining
    3. Classification, traditional welding
    4. Latest Trends
    5. Advances in Welding
    6. Sustainability in Welding
    7. Precision applications etc.
    8. Advances in Arc Welding Process
    9. Gas Metal Arc Welding Process (GMAW)
    10. Twin Wire and Tandem MIG
    11. Metal Cored Arc Welding Process (MCAW)
    12. Narrow Gap Welding
    13. Gas Tungsten Arc Welding Process (GTAW)
    14. Key Hole-TIG Process
    15. Flux Assisted GTAW Process
    16. Hot Wire GTAW Process
    17. Advances in High Energy Welding Process
    18. Laser Beam Welding (LBW)
    19. Electron Beam Welding (EBW)
    20. Plasma Arc Welding (PAW)
    21. Laser Hybrid Welding (LHW)
    22. Key Hole Plasma Welding
    23. Advances in Arc Welding Process for Cladding Applications
    24. Electro Slag Strip Cladding (ESSC) Process
    25. Submerged Arc Strip Cladding (SASC) Process
    26. Advances in Solid State Welding Technologies
    27. Resistance Spot Welding
    28. Friction Stir Spot Welding (FSSW)
    29. Ultrasonic Welding
    30. Magnetic Pulse Welding
    31. Friction Stir Welding (FSW) and its Variants
    32. Hybrid FSW
    33. Electrically Assisted FSW
    34. Laser Assisted FSW
    35. Special Fabrication Processes
    36. Micro/Nano Joining
    37. Magnetic Welding
    38. Dissimilar Joining, Welding of Plastics, Non-metals, and Nonferrous Materials
    39. Repair and Remanufacturing
    40. Under Water Welding and Welding of Aerospace Materials etc.
    41. Advances in Additive Manufacturing using Wire and Arc

Description

Advanced Welding and Deforming explains the background theory, working principles, technical specifications, and latest developments on a wide range of advanced welding-joining and deforming techniques. The book's subject matter covers manufacturing, with chapters specifically addressing remanufacturing and 3D printing applications. Drawing on experts in both academia and industry, coverage addresses theoretical developments as well as practical improvements from R&D. By presenting over 35 important processes, from plasma arc welding to nano-joining and hybrid friction stir welding, this is the most complete guide to this field available.

This unique guide will allow readers to compare the characteristics of different processes, understand how they work, and create parameters for their effective implementation. As part of a 4 volume set entitled Handbooks in Advanced Manufacturing, this series also includes volumes on Advanced Machining and Finishing, Additive Manufacturing and Surface Treatment, and Sustainable Manufacturing Processes.

Key Features

  • Provides theory, operational parameters, and the latest developments in over 35 different processes
  • Addresses new welding technologies such as additive manufacturing using wire and arc, as well as the latest developments in more traditional applications
  • Introduces basic concepts in welding, joining and deformation in three introductory chapters, thus helping readers with a range of backgrounds engage with the subject matter

Readership

Graduate students, researchers, engineers and managers involved in welding research or projects. Readers at all levels involved in welding in a manufacturing context

Details


450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128220498

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kapil Gupta

Kapil Gupta is working as Associate Professor in the Dept. of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology at University of Johannesburg. He obtained Ph.D. in mechanical engineering with specialization in Advanced Manufacturing from Indian Institute of Technology Indore, India. Advanced machining processes, sustainable manufacturing, green machining, precision engineering and gear technology are the areas of his interest. He has authored several International Journal and Conference articles. He has also authored and edited international books on hybrid machining, advanced gear manufacturing, micro and precision manufacturing, and sustainable manufacturing. He is also serving editorial and advisory boards of international journals and conferences. He is a rated Researcher in South Africa. Currently, he is supervising many Masters and Doctorate students and hosting Postdoctoral Fellows who are conducting research in advanced and sustainable manufacturing. Sustainability and Fourth Industrial Revolutions are the major topics he is busy working on at present.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology, University of Johannesburg, South Africa

J. Paulo Davim

J. Paulo Davim is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has received several scientific awards, has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 30 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor of more than 100 books and as author of more than 10 books, 60 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal

