Advanced Water Treatment
1st Edition
Electrochemical Methods
Description
Interest in water treatment by electrochemical methods has grown in recent years. Electrochemical oxidation has been applied particularly successfully to degrade different organic pollutants and disinfect drinking water. Advanced Water Treatment: Electrochemical Methods reviews the current state of the art in the electrochemical based methods for water treatment their effectiveness and various industrial applications.
Key Features
- Includes most recent research on advanced water treatment by electrochemical methods
- Describes the use of electrochemical cleaning of paper mill wastewaters
- Includes techniques for cleaning mining waters and removal of organic pollutants by electrochemical methods
Readership
Graduate and advanced undergraduate students, academic researchers and post-docs, manufacturers, consultants, process chemical engineers in the field of Chemical Engineering and Environmental Engineering
Table of Contents
1. Electrocoagulation in the Treatment of Industrial Waters and Wastewaters
2. Ultrasound-Assisted Electrochemical Treatment of Wastewaters Containing Organic Pollutants
3. Sewage Sludge Electro-Dewatering
4. Ultrasonic and Electrokinetic Remediation of Low Permeability Soil Contaminated with Persistent Organic Pollutant
5. Electro-Oxidation Treatment of Pulp and Paper Mill Circulating Waters and Wastewaters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192276
About the Editor
Mika Sillanpaa
Prof. Mika Sillanpää is the head of the Department of Green Chemistry at the LUT University, Finland. He has published over 700 articles in reputable journals and international conference proceedings. Prof. Sillanpää is engaged in synergistic collaboration with over 100 research partners from the world’s leading laboratories in six continents. He has received numerous awards for research and innovation. For example, he is the first Laureate of Scientific Committee on the Problems of the Environment (SCOPE)’s Young Investigator Award, which was delivered at the UNESCO Conference in Shanghai 2010 for his “significant contributions, outstanding achievements and research leadership in Environmental Technological Innovations”. He is also a Highly Cited Researcher by Thomson Reuters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Green Chemistry, Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland