Advanced Water Treatment
1st Edition
Adsorption
Description
Advanced Water Treatment: Adsorption covers the low-cost and nanoadsorbents which have the potential to replace conventional activated carbon.
Key Features
- Includes most recent research on advanced water treatment by adsorption
- Includes novel absorbents for water purification
- Describes REE removal using various absorbents
- Covers wide range of methods and their integration
Readership
Graduate and advanced undergraduate students, academic researchers and post-docs, manufacturers, consultants, process chemical engineers in the field of Chemical Engineering and Environmental Engineering
Table of Contents
1. Nano- and Microcellulose Based Adsorption Materials in Water Treatment
2. Adsorption of Dyes on to Modified Titanium Dioxide
3. Cross-Linked Chitosan and Cyclodextrin as Functional Adsorbents in Water Treatment
4. Novel Sorbents from Low-Cost Materials for Water Treatment
5. Sol-Gel Synthesized Titanosilicates for the Uptake of Radionuclides from Aqueous Solutions
6. Hydrothermal Carbonization in the Synthesis of Sustainable Porous Carbon Materials
7. Hybrid Bio-Nanocomposites and their Application for the Removal of Rare Earth Elements
8. Selective Recovery of Rare Earth Elements from Diluted Aqueous Streams Using N- and O- Coordination Ligand Grafted Organic-Inorganic Hybrid Composites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 812
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192160
About the Editor
Mika Sillanpaa
Prof. Mika Sillanpää is the head of the Department of Green Chemistry at the LUT University, Finland. He has published over 700 articles in reputable journals and international conference proceedings. Prof. Sillanpää is engaged in synergistic collaboration with over 100 research partners from the world’s leading laboratories in six continents. He has received numerous awards for research and innovation. For example, he is the first Laureate of Scientific Committee on the Problems of the Environment (SCOPE)’s Young Investigator Award, which was delivered at the UNESCO Conference in Shanghai 2010 for his “significant contributions, outstanding achievements and research leadership in Environmental Technological Innovations”. He is also a Highly Cited Researcher by Thomson Reuters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Green Chemistry, Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland