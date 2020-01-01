Advanced Water Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128192160

Advanced Water Treatment

1st Edition

Adsorption

Editors: Mika Sillanpaa
Paperback ISBN: 9780128192160
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 812
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
230.00
321.77
200.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advanced Water Treatment: Adsorption covers the low-cost and nanoadsorbents which have the potential to replace conventional activated carbon.

Key Features

  • Includes most recent research on advanced water treatment by adsorption
  • Includes novel absorbents for water purification
  • Describes REE removal using various absorbents
  • Covers wide range of methods and their integration

Readership

Graduate and advanced undergraduate students, academic researchers and post-docs, manufacturers, consultants, process chemical engineers in the field of Chemical Engineering and Environmental Engineering

Table of Contents

1. Nano- and Microcellulose Based Adsorption Materials in Water Treatment
2. Adsorption of Dyes on to Modified Titanium Dioxide
3. Cross-Linked Chitosan and Cyclodextrin as Functional Adsorbents in Water Treatment
4. Novel Sorbents from Low-Cost Materials for Water Treatment
5. Sol-Gel Synthesized Titanosilicates for the Uptake of Radionuclides from Aqueous Solutions
6. Hydrothermal Carbonization in the Synthesis of Sustainable Porous Carbon Materials
7. Hybrid Bio-Nanocomposites and their Application for the Removal of Rare Earth Elements
8. Selective Recovery of Rare Earth Elements from Diluted Aqueous Streams Using N- and O- Coordination Ligand Grafted Organic-Inorganic Hybrid Composites

Details

No. of pages:
812
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128192160

About the Editor

Mika Sillanpaa

Prof. Mika Sillanpää is the head of the Department of Green Chemistry at the LUT University, Finland. He has published over 700 articles in reputable journals and international conference proceedings. Prof. Sillanpää is engaged in synergistic collaboration with over 100 research partners from the world’s leading laboratories in six continents. He has received numerous awards for research and innovation. For example, he is the first Laureate of Scientific Committee on the Problems of the Environment (SCOPE)’s Young Investigator Award, which was delivered at the UNESCO Conference in Shanghai 2010 for his “significant contributions, outstanding achievements and research leadership in Environmental Technological Innovations”. He is also a Highly Cited Researcher by Thomson Reuters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Green Chemistry, Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.