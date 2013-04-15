Advanced Water Injection for Low Permeability Reservoirs
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Concise and readable, Water Injection For Low Permeability Reservoirs provides operators with the proper workflow systems and engineering techniques for designing, planning and implementing water injection systems that will improve recovery factors. When used in low permeability or ultra-low permeability reservoirs, water injection is one of the most economical methods for ensuring maximum production rates. This book provides both theoretical analysis and practical cases for designing and evaluating water injection systems and understanding key production variables involved in making detailed predictions for oil and water producing rates, water injection rates, and recovery efficiency.
This book clearly explains the characteristics of ultra-low permeability reservoirs and linear flow theories. These topics are then applied to design and implementation. Application cases of four oilfields are included to help develop concepts while illustrating the proper workflow for ensuring waterflooding performance analysis and optimization. The book can be used as a reference for field technical personnel, or as technical support for the management personnel.
Key Features
- Discusses characteristics of low and ultra-low permeability reservoirs and linear flow theories
- Provides detailed examinations of aspects such as stress sensitivity, fracturing timing, and nonlinear flow theory
- Describes design and implementation of advanced waterflooding systems
- Includes real case studies from four oilfields
Readership
Reservoir Engineers, Production Engineers, Drilling Engineer Exploration Geologists, Exploration Geophysicists
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Features of Ultralow-Permeability Reservoirs in the Ordos Basin
- 1.1 Geological Features
- 1.2 Features of Conventional Waterflooded Development
- 1.3 The Introduction of Advanced Water Injection Technology
- Chapter 2. Nonlinear Percolation Theory for Ultralow-Permeability Reservoirs
- 2.1 Stress Sensitivity of the Ultralow-Permeability Reservoir
- 2.2 TPGs in Ultralow-Permeability Reservoirs
- 2.3 Features of Nonlinear Flows in Ultralow-Permeability Reservoirs
- 2.4 Applying the Nonlinear Percolation Theory to Advanced Water Injection
- Chapter 3. Design of Advanced Water Injection in Ultralow-Permeability Reservoirs
- 3.1 The Well-Pattern System
- 3.2 Timing of Advanced Water Injection
- 3.3 Injection-Production Parameters
- 3.4 Fracturing Timing
- Chapter 4. Technical Support for Advanced Water Injection
- 4.1 Techniques for Quick Evaluation of Large Ultralow-Permeability Reservoirs
- 4.2 Auxiliary Equipment for Advanced Water Injection
- 4.3 Nodal Operation of Advanced Water Injection
- Chapter 5. Practice of Advanced Water Injection
- 5.1 Development of the Jing’an Oilfield
- 5.2 Development of the Ansai Oilfield
- 5.3 Development of the Xifeng Oilfield
- 5.4 Development of the Nanliang Oilfield
- Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 15th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973214
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123970312
About the Author
Xinquan Ran
Reviews
"The author describes the development of the technology and the experiences of its use in the oilfield development of Changqing."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013