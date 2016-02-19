Advanced Turbo C Programming
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Turbo C Programming provides the necessary programming tools for programmers who are interested in learning new skills in developing some useful tools and PC applications using the Turbo C Version 1.5 programming language and environment.
This book covers both the advanced programming features of the IBM PC and Turbo C. It is organized into five sections. In Section 1 the proposed ANSI standard features, tips and techniques about C programming style, working with the C preprocessor, and tips for using pointers and managing memory allocation tasks are introduced. Section 2 discusses techniques for constructing useful and reliable data structures from linked lists to binary trees. The third section provides the complete Turbo C I/O system and takes an in-depth look at the many tools that Turbo C provides for accessing files and other I/O devices. Section 4 explains the techniques for interacting with DOS and the special features of Turbo C such as the Borland Graphic Interface (BGI). The final section, Section 5 presents the tools and techniques for developing Turbo C-like user interfaces, such as pop-up windows, pop-up menus, and pulldown menus.
Computer programmers will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section 1 The World of Turbo C
1 Inside Turbo C: Standards and Features
Working Towards a New Standard
Function Prototypes
Using the Void Type
Generic Pointers
Special Pointers
Function Modifiers
Using Nested Comments
Defining Constants and Volatiles
Enumerated Types
Turbo C Global Variables
A Look at Style
Summary
2 Turbo C Programming Techniques
The C Preprocessor
Using the Preprocessor Directives
Conditional Compilation
Working with Command Line Arguments
The Common Interface
Tips on Memory Allocation and Pointers
Summary
Section 2 Mastering Data Structures
3 Data Structures: The Building Blocks
Building Static Lists
Building Dynamic Data Structures
The Singly Linked List
Creating the List Package
Defining the Operations
Storing Elements
Inserting and Deleting Elements
List Membership
Overview of the List Construction Program
Summary
4 Developing Extended List Tools
Doubly Linked Lists
Modifying List Functions
Adding New Features
Inserting Elements in a Sorted List
Developing a String List Package
Using the String List Package
Stacks
Queues
Summary
5 Advanced Data Structures
Binary Trees
Constructing a Binary Tree
Using the Tree Program
Building An Expression Evaluator
Building the Data Structures
Structure of the Program
Building the Expression Tree
Processing the Expression Tree
Using the Expression Tree Program
Summary
Section 3 I/O and File Handling
6 Working With Stream I/O
A Quick Overview of the I/O System
A Look at the Stream I/O System
Using Stream I/O
Reading and Writing Strings
Mastering scanf and printf
Working with Files
Opening and Closing Files
A Look at Formatted I/O
Summary
7 Advanced I/O Techniques
Reading and Writing Blocks of Data
Developing a Database Program
Random Access Files with fseek
Controlling Stream Buffers
Redirecting Stream I/O
Console and Port I/O
Text Mode and Window Support
Displaying and Controlling Windows
Low-Level I/O
Tips for Opening Low-Level Files
A Look at DOS Files
Reading and Writing with Low-Level I/O
Using the Low-Level Routines
Summary
Section 4 The PC Connection
8 Opening the Window to the PC
A Quick Look at DOS and the ROM BIOS
Developing Video Tools
Developing a General Screen Package
Putting the Screen Package Together
Testing the Screen Package
Working with the Keyboard
A Quick Look at Sound
The iout/V.c Package
Summary
9 Working with DOS Directories
The Turbo C Directory Tools
A File Reviewer
Summary
10 Turbo C Graphics
BGI Quick Overview
Working with the Graphics Hardware
Initializing and Using the Graphics System
User-Defined Fonts
Working with Drawing Commands
Summary
Section 5 Developing the User Interface
11 Getting Started with Windows and Menus
Thinking About the User
Working with Windows
Developing Window Support Functions
12 Developing the Pop-Up Window Tools
Overview of the Pop-Up Window Package
Creating the Window Functions
Overview of the Window Routines
Using the Window Routines
Status Bar Messages
Summary
13 Developing Pop-Up Menus
Getting Started
Creating a Menu
The Complete Menu Package
Creating Pull-Down Menus
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th October 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265599