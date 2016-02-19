Advanced Turbo C Programming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127426891, 9781483265599

Advanced Turbo C Programming

1st Edition

Authors: Keith Weiskamp
eBook ISBN: 9781483265599
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1988
Page Count: 574
Description

Advanced Turbo C Programming provides the necessary programming tools for programmers who are interested in learning new skills in developing some useful tools and PC applications using the Turbo C Version 1.5 programming language and environment.

This book covers both the advanced programming features of the IBM PC and Turbo C. It is organized into five sections. In Section 1 the proposed ANSI standard features, tips and techniques about C programming style, working with the C preprocessor, and tips for using pointers and managing memory allocation tasks are introduced. Section 2 discusses techniques for constructing useful and reliable data structures from linked lists to binary trees. The third section provides the complete Turbo C I/O system and takes an in-depth look at the many tools that Turbo C provides for accessing files and other I/O devices. Section 4 explains the techniques for interacting with DOS and the special features of Turbo C such as the Borland Graphic Interface (BGI). The final section, Section 5 presents the tools and techniques for developing Turbo C-like user interfaces, such as pop-up windows, pop-up menus, and pulldown menus.

Computer programmers will find the text invaluable.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Section 1 The World of Turbo C

1 Inside Turbo C: Standards and Features

Working Towards a New Standard

Function Prototypes

Using the Void Type

Generic Pointers

Special Pointers

Function Modifiers

Using Nested Comments

Defining Constants and Volatiles

Enumerated Types

Turbo C Global Variables

A Look at Style

Summary

2 Turbo C Programming Techniques

The C Preprocessor

Using the Preprocessor Directives

Conditional Compilation

Working with Command Line Arguments

The Common Interface

Tips on Memory Allocation and Pointers

Summary

Section 2 Mastering Data Structures

3 Data Structures: The Building Blocks

Building Static Lists

Building Dynamic Data Structures

The Singly Linked List

Creating the List Package

Defining the Operations

Storing Elements

Inserting and Deleting Elements

List Membership

Overview of the List Construction Program

Summary

4 Developing Extended List Tools

Doubly Linked Lists

Modifying List Functions

Adding New Features

Inserting Elements in a Sorted List

Developing a String List Package

Using the String List Package

Stacks

Queues

Summary

5 Advanced Data Structures

Binary Trees

Constructing a Binary Tree

Using the Tree Program

Building An Expression Evaluator

Building the Data Structures

Structure of the Program

Building the Expression Tree

Processing the Expression Tree

Using the Expression Tree Program

Summary

Section 3 I/O and File Handling

6 Working With Stream I/O

A Quick Overview of the I/O System

A Look at the Stream I/O System

Using Stream I/O

Reading and Writing Strings

Mastering scanf and printf

Working with Files

Opening and Closing Files

A Look at Formatted I/O

Summary

7 Advanced I/O Techniques

Reading and Writing Blocks of Data

Developing a Database Program

Random Access Files with fseek

Controlling Stream Buffers

Redirecting Stream I/O

Console and Port I/O

Text Mode and Window Support

Displaying and Controlling Windows

Low-Level I/O

Tips for Opening Low-Level Files

A Look at DOS Files

Reading and Writing with Low-Level I/O

Using the Low-Level Routines

Summary

Section 4 The PC Connection

8 Opening the Window to the PC

A Quick Look at DOS and the ROM BIOS

Developing Video Tools

Developing a General Screen Package

Putting the Screen Package Together

Testing the Screen Package

Working with the Keyboard

A Quick Look at Sound

The iout/V.c Package

Summary

9 Working with DOS Directories

The Turbo C Directory Tools

A File Reviewer

Summary

10 Turbo C Graphics

BGI Quick Overview

Working with the Graphics Hardware

Initializing and Using the Graphics System

User-Defined Fonts

Working with Drawing Commands

Summary

Section 5 Developing the User Interface

11 Getting Started with Windows and Menus

Thinking About the User

Working with Windows

Developing Window Support Functions

12 Developing the Pop-Up Window Tools

Overview of the Pop-Up Window Package

Creating the Window Functions

Overview of the Window Routines

Using the Window Routines

Status Bar Messages

Summary

13 Developing Pop-Up Menus

Getting Started

Creating a Menu

The Complete Menu Package

Creating Pull-Down Menus

Summary

Index

