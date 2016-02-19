Advanced Topics in the Theory of Dynamical Systems covers the proceedings of the international conference by the same title, held at Villa Madruzzo, Trento, Italy on June 1-6, 1987. The conference reviews research advances in the field of dynamical systems.

This book is composed of 20 chapters that explore the theoretical aspects and problems arising from applications of these systems. Considerable chapters are devoted to finite dimensional systems, with special emphasis on the analysis of existence of periodic solutions to Hamiltonian systems. Other chapters deal with infinite dimensional systems and the developments of methods in the general approach to existence and qualitative analysis problems in the general theory, as well as in the study of particular systems concerning natural sciences. The final chapters discuss the properties of hyperbolic sets, equivalent period doubling, Cauchy problems, and quasiperiodic solitons for nonlinear Klein-Gordon equations.

This book is of value to mathematicians, physicists, researchers, and advance students.