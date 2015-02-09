Advanced Thermodynamics for Engineers

Desmond Winterbone was the Chair in thermodynamics in UMIST (became University of Manchester in 2004) for 22 years, until his retirement in 2002. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering while undertaking a Student Apprenticeship, where he developed his interest in reciprocating engines. He embarked on PhD studies on diesel engine performance in University of Bath, graduating in 1970. He then joined the staff at UMIST where the general theme of his work was the simulation of prime movers with three main aims: thermodynamic analysis - to obtain a better understanding of engine performance; synthesis - to enable new engine systems to be designed; control - to improve the performance of such systems by feedback mechanisms. He has published five books on thermodynamics and engine simulation.

Professor Winterbone served as Vice-Principal, and Pro-Vice Chancellor of UMIST. He retired in 2002, but undertook a number of consultancies and teaching activities: he also obtained a BA in Humanities. Professor Winterbone was an active member of the IMechE Combustion Engine Group and Chairman from May 1991 to 1995. From 1989-96 he was Chairman of the Universities Internal Combustion Engine Group - a discussion forum for research workers and industrialists. He was elected to the Fellowship of the Royal Academy of Engineering in 1989. He was awarded a Mombusho Visiting Professorship at the University of Tokyo in 1989, and spent three months in University of Canterbury, New Zealand on an Erskine Fellowship in 1994. He has been active in promoting links throughout the world, including particularly Japan and China. In addition he has a number of contacts in Europe and was awarded an Honorary DSc from the University of Gent (Belgium) in 1991.