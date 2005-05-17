Advanced Therapy In Thoracic Surgery
2nd Edition
Authors: Kenneth Franco Joe Putnam
Hardcover ISBN: 9781550090802
Imprint: BC Decker
Published Date: 17th May 2005
Page Count: 608
Description
This work presents state-of-the-art techniques in thoracic surgery from the investigators who have developed them. Each of the succinct chapters represents the personal treatment protocols of leading experts. The Advanced Therapy concept is famous for conveying therapeutic information in an efficient, quick-review fashion. This authoritative title provides access to expert consultation on the toughest challenges facing thoracic surgeons today.
Table of Contents
- New Techniques to Manage Pain after Thoracic Surgery
2. Advances in Diagnostic Imaging of the Thorax and Screening
3. Multimodality Management of Early Stage Lung Cancer
4. Surgical Management of Small Cell Lung Cancer
5. Tissue Sealants in Thoracic Surgery
6. Anatomic Pulmonary Resection by VATS
7. Application of Radiofrequency Ablation to Thoracic Malignancies
8. Role of Gene Therapy and Stem Cells in Thoracic Surgery
9. Quality Improving Techniques in Thoracic Surgery (Outcome Research)
10. Resection and Reconstruction for Primary and Secondary Chest Wall Tumors
11. Management of Chest Wall Deformities
12. Surgical Management of Congenital Lesions of the Lung
13. Management of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
14. Management of Hydatid Cysts
15. Management of Pleural Space Problems
16. Techniques of Tracheal Resection and Reconstruction including Tracheal Substitutes and Tracheal Transplantation
17. Management of Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformations and Sequestrations
18. Vascular Rings and Slings
19. Laser Bronchoscopy
20. Update of Blood Substitutes
21. Surgery for Fungal and Mycobacterial Disease
22. Modern Management of Pulmonary Thromboembolism including Pulmonary Thromboendarterectomy
23. ECMO and Extracorpeal and Arteriovenous CO2 Removal
24. Artificial Lung
25. Lung Preservation
26. Modern Concepts of Immunosuppression for Lung Transplantation
27. Update on the Management of Pulmonary Hypertension
28. Living-Donor Lung Transplantation
29. Bronchiolitis Obliterans
30. Surgery for Myasthenia Gravis
31. Management of Germ Cell Tumors of the Mediastinum
32. Mediastinal Cysts
33. Management of Descending Mediastinitis
34. Update on Diaphragmatic Pacing
35. Optimal Management of Barrett’s Esophagus
36. Strategies for Esophageal Replacement and Reconstruction
37. Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy
38. Esophageal Anastomotic Techniques and the Management of Esophageal Anastomotic Leaks
39. Esophageal Stents Preoperative Evaluation of Neuro-Moto Diseases of the Esophagus
About the Author
Kenneth Franco
Surgical Director, Heart and Lung Failure Program, University of Nebraska College of Medicine, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE, USA
Joe Putnam
MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
