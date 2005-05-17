Advanced Therapy In Thoracic Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781550090802

Advanced Therapy In Thoracic Surgery

2nd Edition

Authors: Kenneth Franco Joe Putnam
Hardcover ISBN: 9781550090802
Imprint: BC Decker
Published Date: 17th May 2005
Page Count: 608
Description

This work presents state-of-the-art techniques in thoracic surgery from the investigators who have developed them. Each of the succinct chapters represents the personal treatment protocols of leading experts. The Advanced Therapy concept is famous for conveying therapeutic information in an efficient, quick-review fashion. This authoritative title provides access to expert consultation on the toughest challenges facing thoracic surgeons today.

Table of Contents

  1. New Techniques to Manage Pain after Thoracic Surgery
    2. Advances in Diagnostic Imaging of the Thorax and Screening
    3. Multimodality Management of Early Stage Lung Cancer
    4. Surgical Management of Small Cell Lung Cancer
    5. Tissue Sealants in Thoracic Surgery
    6. Anatomic Pulmonary Resection by VATS
    7. Application of Radiofrequency Ablation to Thoracic Malignancies
    8. Role of Gene Therapy and Stem Cells in Thoracic Surgery
    9. Quality Improving Techniques in Thoracic Surgery (Outcome Research)
    10. Resection and Reconstruction for Primary and Secondary Chest Wall Tumors
    11. Management of Chest Wall Deformities
    12. Surgical Management of Congenital Lesions of the Lung
    13. Management of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
    14. Management of Hydatid Cysts
    15. Management of Pleural Space Problems
    16. Techniques of Tracheal Resection and Reconstruction including Tracheal Substitutes and Tracheal Transplantation
    17. Management of Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformations and Sequestrations
    18. Vascular Rings and Slings
    19. Laser Bronchoscopy
    20. Update of Blood Substitutes
    21. Surgery for Fungal and Mycobacterial Disease
    22. Modern Management of Pulmonary Thromboembolism including Pulmonary Thromboendarterectomy
    23. ECMO and Extracorpeal and Arteriovenous CO2 Removal
    24. Artificial Lung
    25. Lung Preservation
    26. Modern Concepts of Immunosuppression for Lung Transplantation
    27. Update on the Management of Pulmonary Hypertension
    28. Living-Donor Lung Transplantation
    29. Bronchiolitis Obliterans
    30. Surgery for Myasthenia Gravis
    31. Management of Germ Cell Tumors of the Mediastinum
    32. Mediastinal Cysts
    33. Management of Descending Mediastinitis
    34. Update on Diaphragmatic Pacing
    35. Optimal Management of Barrett’s Esophagus
    36. Strategies for Esophageal Replacement and Reconstruction
    37. Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy
    38. Esophageal Anastomotic Techniques and the Management of Esophageal Anastomotic Leaks
    39. Esophageal Stents Preoperative Evaluation of Neuro-Moto Diseases of the Esophagus

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© BC Decker 2005
Published:
Imprint:
BC Decker
Hardcover ISBN:
9781550090802

About the Author

Kenneth Franco

Affiliations and Expertise

Surgical Director, Heart and Lung Failure Program, University of Nebraska College of Medicine, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE, USA

Joe Putnam

Affiliations and Expertise

MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

