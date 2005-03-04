Advanced Therapy in Gastroenterology and Liver Disease
5th Edition
Table of Contents
1 Using Evidence-based Medicine in Patient Care
2 Using Decision Analysis in Management Decisions
ENDOSCOPY
3 Endoscopic Sedation
4 Endoscopic Disinfection
5 Endoscopic Ultrasound and Fine Needle Aspiration
6 Endoscopic Mucosal Resections
ESOPHAGUS AND MOUTH
7 Management of Oral Lesions Associated with GI/Liver Disease
8 Oropharyngeal Dysphagia
9 Gastroesophageal Reflux: Medical Therapy
10 Extraesophageal Manifestations of Reflux Disease
11 Surgery for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
12 Endoscopic Therapies for GERD
13 Barrett's Esophagus
14 Ablative Therapy in Esophageal Disease
15 Infectious Esophagitis
16 Esophageal Strictures
17 Esophageal Motor Disorders and Chest Pain
18 Achalasia
19 Acute Variceal Bleeding. Therapeutic Options and Prevention
20 Cancer of the Esophagus
21 Palliation of Esophageal Cancer
STOMACH AND DUODENUM
22 Helicobacter pylori Gastroduodenal Disease
23 NSAID - Induced Ulcerations
24 Peptic Ulcer Disease
25 Gastrinomas
26 Stress-Related Erosive Syndrome
27 Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding
28 Chronic Gastritis
29 Non-ulcer Dyspepsia
30 Gastroparesis
31 Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy
32 Gastric Lymphoma
33 Gastric Cancer
FUNCTIONAL AND BEHAVIORAL
DISORDERS
34 Functional Disorders of the Upper Gastrointestinal Tract
35 Obesity
36 Obesity: Surgical Intervention
37 Alcoholism
38 Anorexia and Bulimia
39 Irritable Bowel Syndrome
40 Abdominal Pain in Children and Adolescents
41 Chronic Abdominal Pain
42 Factitious or Exaggerated Disease
43 Psychotropic Drugs and Management in Patients with Functional Disorders
44 Role of a Nurse Advocate
45 Exercise for Individuals with Gastrointestinal Disorders
46 Smoking
INFECTIONS, IMMUNE DISORDERS
AND NUTRITION
47 Gastrointestinal and Nutritional Complications of HIV Infection
48 Chronic Immunodeficiency Syndromes Affecting the Gastrointestinal Tract
49 Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Complications of Bone Marrow Transplantation
50 Acute Infectious Diarrhea
51 Traveler's Diarrhea
52 Clostridium difficle and Antibiotic Associated
Colitis
53 Intestinal Parasites
54 Whipple's Disease
55 Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition
56 Metabolic Bone Disease in GI/Liver Patients
57 Dietary Induced Symptoms
58 Gastrointestinal Food Allergy
59 Alternative Medical Approaches
SMALL INTESTINE
60 Occult Bleeding
61 NSAID-Induced Injury to the Small and Large Intestine
62 Celiac Sprue and Related Problems
63 Carbohydrate Intolerance
64 Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction and Other Neuromuscular Disorders
65 Short Bowel Syndrome
66 Small Bowel Transplantation
67 Crohn's Disease of the Small Bowel
68 Crohn's Disease in children and adolescents
69 Crohn's Disease: Surgical Management
70 Azathioprine Use in IBD
71 Molecular Markers in IBD Management
72 Ischemic Bowel Disease
73 Diabetic Diarrhea
74 Secretory Diarrhea
COLON AND RECTUM
75 Reducing Cardiovascular Risk with Major Surgery
76 Acute Appendicitis
77 Constipation
78 Abdominal Hernia
79 Distal colitis
80 Ulcerative colitis
81 Surgery for Ulcerative Colitis
82 Crohn's Colitis
83 Perianal Disease in Crohn's Disease
84 Perianal Disease in IBD: Surgical Aspects
85 Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Cancer
86 Pregnancy and IBD
87 Intestinal and Colonic Strictures
88 Acute Colonic Pseudo-Obstruction (Ogilvie's Syndrome)
89 Collagenous and Lymphocytic Colitis
90 Fecal Incontinence: Surgical Management
91 Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome and Prolapse
92 Ileo-anal Pouch: Frequent Evacuation
93 Anorectal Diseases
94 Hemorrhoids
95 Colorectal Cancer Screening
96 Colonic Neoplasia: Genetic Counseling
97 Colorectal Polyps and Polyposis Syndromes
98 Colon Cancer
99 Colorectal Cancer: Adjuvant and Chemotherapy
100 Rectal Cancer
101 Rectal Cancer Palliation
102 Abdominal Radiation
103 Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding
104 Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Therapeutic radiologic approaches
105 Diverticular Disease of the Colon
THE LIVER
106 Therapeutic Implications of the Evaluation of Liver Enzymes and Liver Biopsy
107 Acute Hepatitis: Management and Prevention
108 Chronic Hepatitis B
109 Chronic Hepatitis C
110 Viral Hepatitis in Children
111 Fulminant Hepatic Failure
112 Bioartificial Liver Support
113 Liver Transplantation: Selection and Pre-transplant Evaluation
114 Liver Transplantation: Surgical Techniques, including Living Donor
115 Liver Transplantation: Immunologic and Infectious Agent Problems
116 Liver Transplantation in Children
117 Ascites and Its Complications
118 Hepatic Encephalopathy
119 Alcoholic Liver Disease
120 Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (include Parenteral alimentation cholestasis)
121 Portal Hypertension
122 Non-cirrhotic portal hypertension (Budd-Chiari, Portal Vein Thrombosis, Splenic Vein Thrombosis, TIPSS)
123 Drug-induced liver disease
124 Liver Disease and Pregnancy
125 Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
126 Chronic Cholestasis and its sequelae
127 Sclerosing Cholangitis and Cholangio Carcinoma
128 Wilson's Disease
129 Hemochromatosis
130 Porphyria
131 Primary Hepatic Neoplasms
132 Metastatic Cancer of the Liver
BILIARY TRACT
133 Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy
134 Acute and Chronic Cholecystitis
135 Cholelithiasis
136 Biliary Strictures and Neoplasms
137 Percutaneous Management of Biliary Tract Disorders
138 Endoscopic Management of Bile Duct Obstruction and Sphincter
139 Post Cholecystectomy Syndrome
THE PANCREAS
140 Acute Pancreatitis
141 Pancreatitis: Surgical Considerations
142 Pancreatitis: Endoscopic Therapy
143 Chronic Pancreatitis
144 Cystic Fibrosis
145 Pancreatic and Periampullary neoplasms
146 Pancreatic Cancer Therapy
147 Cysts and Precancerous lesions of the Pancreas
148 Pancreatic and Islet Cell Transplantation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © BC Decker 2005
- Published:
- 4th March 2005
- Imprint:
- BC Decker
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781550092486
About the Author
Theodore Bayless
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, Clinical Director, Meyerhoff Digestive Disease - Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, Baltimore, MD, USA
Anna Mae Diehl
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA