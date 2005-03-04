Advanced Therapy in Gastroenterology and Liver Disease

1 Using Evidence-based Medicine in Patient Care

2 Using Decision Analysis in Management Decisions



ENDOSCOPY

3 Endoscopic Sedation

4 Endoscopic Disinfection

5 Endoscopic Ultrasound and Fine Needle Aspiration

6 Endoscopic Mucosal Resections



ESOPHAGUS AND MOUTH

7 Management of Oral Lesions Associated with GI/Liver Disease

8 Oropharyngeal Dysphagia

9 Gastroesophageal Reflux: Medical Therapy

10 Extraesophageal Manifestations of Reflux Disease

11 Surgery for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

12 Endoscopic Therapies for GERD

13 Barrett's Esophagus

14 Ablative Therapy in Esophageal Disease

15 Infectious Esophagitis

16 Esophageal Strictures

17 Esophageal Motor Disorders and Chest Pain

18 Achalasia

19 Acute Variceal Bleeding. Therapeutic Options and Prevention

20 Cancer of the Esophagus

21 Palliation of Esophageal Cancer



STOMACH AND DUODENUM

22 Helicobacter pylori Gastroduodenal Disease

23 NSAID - Induced Ulcerations

24 Peptic Ulcer Disease

25 Gastrinomas

26 Stress-Related Erosive Syndrome

27 Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding

28 Chronic Gastritis

29 Non-ulcer Dyspepsia

30 Gastroparesis

31 Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy

32 Gastric Lymphoma

33 Gastric Cancer



FUNCTIONAL AND BEHAVIORAL

DISORDERS

34 Functional Disorders of the Upper Gastrointestinal Tract

35 Obesity

36 Obesity: Surgical Intervention

37 Alcoholism

38 Anorexia and Bulimia

39 Irritable Bowel Syndrome

40 Abdominal Pain in Children and Adolescents

41 Chronic Abdominal Pain

42 Factitious or Exaggerated Disease

43 Psychotropic Drugs and Management in Patients with Functional Disorders

44 Role of a Nurse Advocate

45 Exercise for Individuals with Gastrointestinal Disorders

46 Smoking



INFECTIONS, IMMUNE DISORDERS

AND NUTRITION

47 Gastrointestinal and Nutritional Complications of HIV Infection

48 Chronic Immunodeficiency Syndromes Affecting the Gastrointestinal Tract

49 Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Complications of Bone Marrow Transplantation

50 Acute Infectious Diarrhea

51 Traveler's Diarrhea

52 Clostridium difficle and Antibiotic Associated

Colitis

53 Intestinal Parasites

54 Whipple's Disease

55 Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition

56 Metabolic Bone Disease in GI/Liver Patients

57 Dietary Induced Symptoms

58 Gastrointestinal Food Allergy

59 Alternative Medical Approaches



SMALL INTESTINE

60 Occult Bleeding

61 NSAID-Induced Injury to the Small and Large Intestine

62 Celiac Sprue and Related Problems

63 Carbohydrate Intolerance

64 Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction and Other Neuromuscular Disorders

65 Short Bowel Syndrome

66 Small Bowel Transplantation

67 Crohn's Disease of the Small Bowel

68 Crohn's Disease in children and adolescents

69 Crohn's Disease: Surgical Management

70 Azathioprine Use in IBD

71 Molecular Markers in IBD Management

72 Ischemic Bowel Disease

73 Diabetic Diarrhea

74 Secretory Diarrhea



COLON AND RECTUM

75 Reducing Cardiovascular Risk with Major Surgery

76 Acute Appendicitis

77 Constipation

78 Abdominal Hernia

79 Distal colitis

80 Ulcerative colitis

81 Surgery for Ulcerative Colitis

82 Crohn's Colitis

83 Perianal Disease in Crohn's Disease

84 Perianal Disease in IBD: Surgical Aspects

85 Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Cancer

86 Pregnancy and IBD

87 Intestinal and Colonic Strictures

88 Acute Colonic Pseudo-Obstruction (Ogilvie's Syndrome)

89 Collagenous and Lymphocytic Colitis

90 Fecal Incontinence: Surgical Management

91 Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome and Prolapse

92 Ileo-anal Pouch: Frequent Evacuation

93 Anorectal Diseases

94 Hemorrhoids

95 Colorectal Cancer Screening

96 Colonic Neoplasia: Genetic Counseling

97 Colorectal Polyps and Polyposis Syndromes

98 Colon Cancer

99 Colorectal Cancer: Adjuvant and Chemotherapy

100 Rectal Cancer

101 Rectal Cancer Palliation

102 Abdominal Radiation

103 Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding

104 Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Therapeutic radiologic approaches

105 Diverticular Disease of the Colon



THE LIVER

106 Therapeutic Implications of the Evaluation of Liver Enzymes and Liver Biopsy

107 Acute Hepatitis: Management and Prevention

108 Chronic Hepatitis B

109 Chronic Hepatitis C

110 Viral Hepatitis in Children

111 Fulminant Hepatic Failure

112 Bioartificial Liver Support

113 Liver Transplantation: Selection and Pre-transplant Evaluation

114 Liver Transplantation: Surgical Techniques, including Living Donor

115 Liver Transplantation: Immunologic and Infectious Agent Problems

116 Liver Transplantation in Children

117 Ascites and Its Complications

118 Hepatic Encephalopathy

119 Alcoholic Liver Disease

120 Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (include Parenteral alimentation cholestasis)

121 Portal Hypertension

122 Non-cirrhotic portal hypertension (Budd-Chiari, Portal Vein Thrombosis, Splenic Vein Thrombosis, TIPSS)

123 Drug-induced liver disease

124 Liver Disease and Pregnancy

125 Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

126 Chronic Cholestasis and its sequelae

127 Sclerosing Cholangitis and Cholangio Carcinoma

128 Wilson's Disease

129 Hemochromatosis

130 Porphyria

131 Primary Hepatic Neoplasms

132 Metastatic Cancer of the Liver



BILIARY TRACT

133 Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy

134 Acute and Chronic Cholecystitis

135 Cholelithiasis

136 Biliary Strictures and Neoplasms

137 Percutaneous Management of Biliary Tract Disorders

138 Endoscopic Management of Bile Duct Obstruction and Sphincter

139 Post Cholecystectomy Syndrome



THE PANCREAS

140 Acute Pancreatitis

141 Pancreatitis: Surgical Considerations

142 Pancreatitis: Endoscopic Therapy

143 Chronic Pancreatitis

144 Cystic Fibrosis

145 Pancreatic and Periampullary neoplasms

146 Pancreatic Cancer Therapy

147 Cysts and Precancerous lesions of the Pancreas

148 Pancreatic and Islet Cell Transplantation