Advanced Technology for the Conversion of Waste into Fuels and Chemicals
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Huge volumes of solid waste are produced globally while, at the same time, huge amounts of energy are produced from fossil fuels. Waste to energy (WTE) technologies are developing rapidly, holding out the potential to make clean, sustainable power from waste material. Energy producible from the burning of solid waste represents an elective energy supply that can help reduce reliance on ordinary petroleum derivatives. WTE advances physically convert waste material - beyond the commonplace notion of large incinerators used to produced heat from garbage - into increasingly valuable types of fuel that can be used to supply energy. These WTE procedures incorporate various methods and blended approaches, and present an enormous opportunity for clean, sustainable energy. Advanced Technology for the Conversion of Waste into Fuels and Chemicals presents advanced techniques and combined techniques - including combustion, gasification, paralysis, anaerobic digestion, and fermentation - that can be used to convert waste to energy. The title focuses on solid waste conversion to fuel and energy, and presents the latest advances in the design, manufacture, and application of conversion technologies. Contributors are brought together from the fields of physics, chemistry, metallurgy, engineering and manufacturing, to present a truly trans-disciplinary picture of the field of waste to energy conversion. Twenty-eight chapters cover every important aspect of advances in the conversion of solid waste into fuel and chemicals, describing how valuable energy can be recouped from various waste materials.
Key Features
- Presents the latest advances in waste to energy techniques for converting solid waste to valuable fuel and energy
- Brings together contributors from physics, chemistry, metallurgy, engineering and the manufacturing industry
- Includes advanced techniques such as combustion, gasification, paralysis, anaerobic digestion, and fermentation
- Goes far beyond municipal waste, to the recouping of valuable energy from a variety of industrial waste materials
- Describes how waste to energy technologies present an enormous opportunity for clean, sustainable energy
Readership
Engineering researchers and industrial practitioners developing and implementing waste to energy generation technologies; postgraduate and advanced students in waste to energy conversion; professionals in waste to energy management; municipalities, policy makers, government/NGO officials, and industry managers
Table of Contents
- Waste to Energy an overview by global perspective
2. Catalytic pyrolysis production of Jet fuel from waste plastics
3. The potential of sustainable biogas production from animal waste
4. Integrated Conversion of waste Cellulosic waste to High-Density Aviation Fuel Thermochemical, and conversion methods of bio-derived lignocellulosic waste molecules into renewable fuels
5. Biological conversion of lignocellulosic waste into renewable energy.
6. Biochemical conversion of lignocellulosic waste into renewable energy
7. Hybrid conversion of lignocelluloses in to renewable energy
8. Textile waste to a bio-energy conversion strategies
9. Microbial fuel cell technology for Bioelectrochemical conversion of waste to energy
10. Catalytic Production of Value-Added Chemicals and Liquid Fuels from waste
11. Production of fuels and chemicals from renewable resources using engineered Escherichia coli
12. Diesel engine performance and emissions with fuels derived from waste tyres
13. Waste to Chemicals for a Circular Economy
14. Current and future trends in food waste valorization for the production of chemicals, materials and fuels
15. Perspectives and State of the Art in Producing Solar Fuels and Chemicals from CO2
16. Fine Chemicals: Technology and Products
17. Waste to liquid fuels: potency, progress and challenges
18. Nanomaterials for the Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Renewable Fuels
19. Integrated Conversion of Cellulose to High-Density Aviation Fuel
20. Recent trends on the waste valorization techniques for food wastes
21. Waists treatments for energy technology
22. Solid oxide fuel cell technology for sustainable development
23. Energetic valorization of waste tires
24. Advanced Vehicle Systems and Technologies: Economic and Environmental Implications
25. Assessment of the energy recovery potential of waste Photovoltaic (PV) modules
26. New approach to waste-heat energy harvesting: pyroelectric energy conversion
27. Case study of industrial conversion of solid waste into energy or chemicals
28. Laboratory waste management for useful cause
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128231395
About the Editors
Anish Khan
Dr. Anish Khan is currently working as Assistant Professor in Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He completed a Ph.D. from Aligarh Muslim University, India from 2010 and Postdoctoral from the School of Chemical Sciences, University Sains Malaysia (USM) on electroanalytical chemistry in 2010. Working in the field of synthetic biosensor, polymers composite, organic-inorganic electrically conducting nano-composites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Jawaid
Mohammad Jawaid is Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor) at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and also Visiting Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also Visiting Scholar to TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Istanbul, Turkey. Previously he worked as Visiting Lecturer, Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as Expatriate Lecturer under UNDP project with Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and industries. His area of research interests includes Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters and more than 130 International journal papers. He has had 4 review papers in the Science Direct Top 25 hot articles 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
A. Pizzi
A. Pizzi works in LERMAB at the University of Lorraine, Epinal, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
LERMAB, University of Lorraine, Epinal, France
Naved Azum
Naved Azum works in the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science at King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Asiri
Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri is the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University since October 2009 and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR) since 2010 till date. He is the Professor of Organic Photochemistry. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, materials chemistry, nanochemistry and nanotechnology, polymers and plastics. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent. He is also a member of the Editorial Board of various journals of international repute. He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch). He holds four USA patents, more than 800 Publications in international journals, seven book chapters, and ten books
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia
Illyas Isa
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.