Huge volumes of solid waste are produced globally while, at the same time, huge amounts of energy are produced from fossil fuels. Waste to energy (WTE) technologies are developing rapidly, holding out the potential to make clean, sustainable power from waste material. Energy producible from the burning of solid waste represents an elective energy supply that can help reduce reliance on ordinary petroleum derivatives. WTE advances physically convert waste material - beyond the commonplace notion of large incinerators used to produced heat from garbage - into increasingly valuable types of fuel that can be used to supply energy. These WTE procedures incorporate various methods and blended approaches, and present an enormous opportunity for clean, sustainable energy. Advanced Technology for the Conversion of Waste into Fuels and Chemicals presents advanced techniques and combined techniques - including combustion, gasification, paralysis, anaerobic digestion, and fermentation - that can be used to convert waste to energy. The title focuses on solid waste conversion to fuel and energy, and presents the latest advances in the design, manufacture, and application of conversion technologies. Contributors are brought together from the fields of physics, chemistry, metallurgy, engineering and manufacturing, to present a truly trans-disciplinary picture of the field of waste to energy conversion. Twenty-eight chapters cover every important aspect of advances in the conversion of solid waste into fuel and chemicals, describing how valuable energy can be recouped from various waste materials.