Advanced Technology for the Conversion of Waste into Fuels and Chemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128231395

Advanced Technology for the Conversion of Waste into Fuels and Chemicals

1st Edition

Editors: Anish Khan Mohammad Jawaid A. Pizzi Naved Azum Abdullah Asiri Illyas Isa
Paperback ISBN: 9780128231395
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 300
Description

Huge volumes of solid waste are produced globally while, at  the same time, huge amounts of energy are produced from fossil fuels. Waste to energy (WTE) technologies are developing rapidly, holding out the potential to make clean, sustainable power from waste material. Energy producible from the burning of solid waste represents an elective energy supply that can help reduce reliance on ordinary petroleum derivatives. WTE advances physically convert waste material - beyond the commonplace notion of large incinerators used to produced heat from garbage - into increasingly valuable types of fuel that can be used to supply energy. These WTE procedures incorporate various methods and blended approaches, and present an enormous opportunity for clean, sustainable energy. Advanced Technology for the Conversion of Waste into Fuels and Chemicals presents advanced techniques and combined techniques - including combustion, gasification, paralysis, anaerobic digestion, and fermentation - that can be used to convert waste to energy. The title focuses on solid waste conversion to fuel and energy,  and presents the latest advances in the design, manufacture, and application of conversion technologies. Contributors are brought together from the fields of physics, chemistry, metallurgy, engineering and manufacturing, to present a  truly trans-disciplinary picture of the field of waste to energy conversion. Twenty-eight chapters cover every important aspect of advances in the conversion of solid waste into fuel and chemicals, describing how valuable energy can be recouped from various waste materials.

Key Features

  • Presents the latest advances in waste to energy techniques for converting solid waste to valuable fuel and energy
  • Brings together contributors from physics, chemistry, metallurgy, engineering and the manufacturing industry
  • Includes advanced techniques such as combustion, gasification, paralysis, anaerobic digestion, and fermentation
  • Goes far beyond municipal waste, to the recouping of valuable energy from a variety of industrial waste materials
  • Describes how waste to energy technologies present an enormous opportunity for clean, sustainable energy

Readership

Engineering researchers and industrial practitioners developing and implementing waste to energy generation technologies; postgraduate and advanced students in waste to energy conversion; professionals in waste to energy management; municipalities, policy makers, government/NGO officials, and industry managers

Table of Contents

  1. Waste to Energy an overview by global perspective
    2. Catalytic pyrolysis production of Jet fuel  from waste plastics
    3. The potential of sustainable biogas production from animal waste
    4. Integrated Conversion of waste Cellulosic waste to High-Density Aviation Fuel Thermochemical, and conversion methods of bio-derived lignocellulosic waste molecules into renewable fuels
    5. Biological conversion of lignocellulosic waste into renewable energy.
    6. Biochemical conversion of lignocellulosic waste into renewable energy
    7. Hybrid conversion of lignocelluloses in to renewable energy
    8. Textile waste to a bio-energy conversion strategies
    9. Microbial fuel cell technology for Bioelectrochemical conversion of waste to energy
    10. Catalytic Production of Value-Added Chemicals and Liquid Fuels from waste
    11. Production of fuels and chemicals from renewable resources using engineered Escherichia coli
    12. Diesel engine performance and emissions with fuels derived from waste tyres
    13. Waste to Chemicals for a Circular Economy
    14. Current and future trends in food waste valorization for the production of chemicals, materials and fuels
    15. Perspectives and State of the Art in Producing Solar Fuels and Chemicals from CO2
    16. Fine Chemicals: Technology and Products
    17. Waste to liquid fuels: potency, progress and challenges
    18. Nanomaterials for the Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Renewable Fuels
    19. Integrated Conversion of Cellulose to High-Density Aviation Fuel
    20. Recent trends on the waste valorization techniques for food wastes
    21. Waists treatments for energy technology
    22. Solid oxide fuel cell technology for sustainable development
    23. Energetic valorization of waste tires
    24. Advanced Vehicle Systems and Technologies: Economic and Environmental Implications
    25. Assessment of the energy recovery potential of waste Photovoltaic (PV) modules
    26. New approach to waste-heat energy harvesting: pyroelectric energy conversion
    27. Case study of industrial conversion of solid waste into energy or chemicals
    28. Laboratory waste management for useful cause

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
About the Editors

Anish Khan

Dr. Anish Khan is currently working as Assistant Professor in Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He completed a Ph.D. from Aligarh Muslim University, India from 2010 and Postdoctoral from the School of Chemical Sciences, University Sains Malaysia (USM) on electroanalytical chemistry in 2010. Working in the field of synthetic biosensor, polymers composite, organic-inorganic electrically conducting nano-composites.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Jawaid

Mohammad Jawaid is Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor) at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and also Visiting Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also Visiting Scholar to TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Istanbul, Turkey. Previously he worked as Visiting Lecturer, Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as Expatriate Lecturer under UNDP project with Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and industries. His area of research interests includes Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters and more than 130 International journal papers. He has had 4 review papers in the Science Direct Top 25 hot articles 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).

Affiliations and Expertise

Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia

A. Pizzi

A. Pizzi works in LERMAB at the University of Lorraine, Epinal, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

LERMAB, University of Lorraine, Epinal, France

Naved Azum

Naved Azum works in the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science at King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Asiri

Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri is the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University since October 2009 and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR) since 2010 till date. He is the Professor of Organic Photochemistry. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, materials chemistry, nanochemistry and nanotechnology, polymers and plastics. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent. He is also a member of the Editorial Board of various journals of international repute. He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch). He holds four USA patents, more than 800 Publications in international journals, seven book chapters, and ten books

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia

Illyas Isa

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemistry Department, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

