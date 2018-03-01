Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Trauma, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 35-2

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, edited by Dr. Justin Fleming, will cover a number of essential Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Topics discussed throughout the issue include, but are not limited to: Importance of Stress Examination in Foot and Ankle Injuries, Diagnosis and Management of Subtle Lisfranc Injuries, Surgical Repair of Navicular and Cuboid Fractures, Treatment of Talus Fractures, Role for Primary Repair of the Deltoid Ligament Complex in Ankle Fractures, Tibia Plafond Fracture Repair, and Arthroscopic Assisted Open Reduction Internal Fixation, among others.