Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Trauma, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 35-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Trauma
Preface: Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Trauma
Surgical Management Navicular and Cuboid Fractures
Management of Talar Fractures
Paradigm Shift for the Surgical Management of Calcaneal Fractures?
Role for Primary Repair of Deltoid Ligament Complex in Ankle Fractures
Arthroscopic-Assisted Open Reduction Internal Fixation
Minimally Invasive Plate Osteosynthesis for Distal Tibia Fractures
Primary Arthrodesis in Severely Comminuted Fractures
Intramedullary Nailing of Fibular Fractures
Description
This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, edited by Dr. Justin Fleming, will cover a number of essential Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Topics discussed throughout the issue include, but are not limited to: Importance of Stress Examination in Foot and Ankle Injuries, Diagnosis and Management of Subtle Lisfranc Injuries, Surgical Repair of Navicular and Cuboid Fractures, Treatment of Talus Fractures, Role for Primary Repair of the Deltoid Ligament Complex in Ankle Fractures, Tibia Plafond Fracture Repair, and Arthroscopic Assisted Open Reduction Internal Fixation, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 1st March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583251
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583244
About the Authors
Justin Fleming Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Aria Orthopedic Institute