Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Trauma, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583244, 9780323583251

Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Trauma, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 35-2

1st Edition

Authors: Justin Fleming
eBook ISBN: 9780323583251
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583244
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2018
Table of Contents

Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Trauma – Table of Contents

Foreword: Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Trauma

Preface: Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Trauma

Surgical Management Navicular and Cuboid Fractures

Management of Talar Fractures

Paradigm Shift for the Surgical Management of Calcaneal Fractures?

Role for Primary Repair of Deltoid Ligament Complex in Ankle Fractures

Arthroscopic-Assisted Open Reduction Internal Fixation

Minimally Invasive Plate Osteosynthesis for Distal Tibia Fractures

Primary Arthrodesis in Severely Comminuted Fractures

Intramedullary Nailing of Fibular Fractures

Description

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, edited by Dr. Justin Fleming, will cover a number of essential Advanced Techniques in the Management of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Topics discussed throughout the issue include, but are not limited to: Importance of Stress Examination in Foot and Ankle Injuries, Diagnosis and Management of Subtle Lisfranc Injuries, Surgical Repair of Navicular and Cuboid Fractures, Treatment of Talus Fractures, Role for Primary Repair of the Deltoid Ligament Complex in Ankle Fractures, Tibia Plafond Fracture Repair, and Arthroscopic Assisted Open Reduction Internal Fixation, among others.

Details

About the Authors

Justin Fleming Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Aria Orthopedic Institute

