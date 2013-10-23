Advanced Techniques in Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS-MS and GC-TOF-MS) for Environmental Chemistry, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors to Volume 61
Series Editor's Preface
Preface
Part I: Advances in GC–MS and GC–MS–MS. Environmental Applications
Chapter 1. Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry Techniques for Multiresidue Pesticide Analysis in Agricultural Commodities
Abstract
1 Gas Chromatography
2 Gas Chromatography with Element Selective Detection for Multiresidue Pesticide Analysis
3 Capillary GC–MS
4 Gas Chromatography–Ion Trap-Mass Spectrometry
5 Gas Chromatography–Single Quadrupole-Mass Spectrometry
6 GC–QQQ-MS/MS
7 Capillary GC–TOF-MS
8 Limitations and Future Outlook of GC–MS
9 Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Microextraction Techniques Coupled to Advanced GC–MS Techniques for Analysis of Environmental Samples
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Microextraction Techniques
3 Concluding Remarks, Trends, and Perspectives in Microextraction
References
Chapter 3. Determination of Pesticide Residues in Environmental and Food Samples Using Gas Chromatography–Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Method Development
3 Applications of GC–QqQ-MS
4 Challenging Issues of GC–QqQ-MS
5 Future of GC–QqQ-MS
References
Chapter 4. Environmental Odor Pollution: A Complex GC–MS, Olfactometry and Diffusion Modeling Approach to Define Air Quality
Abstract
1 Environmental Odor Pollution
2 Analytical Methods
3 Results for VOCs
4 Case Studies: Landfills and Composting Plants
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Injection Port Derivatization for GC/MS–MS: Analysis of Hormones in Water
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Experimental Methods and Sample Preparation
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6. High-Throughput Analysis of PPCPs, PCDD/Fs, and PCBs in Biological Matrices Using GC–MS/MS
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Sample Preparation Overview
3 Next-Generation PLE Techniques
4 Gas Chromatography Tandem MS for Trace Analysis in Biological Matrices
References
Chapter 7. GC–MS Applied to the Monitoring of Pesticides in Milk and Blackberries and PAHs in Processed Meats of Colombia
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Materials and Methods
3 Validation
4 Monitoring
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Applications and Strategies Based on Gas Chromatography–Low-Resolution Mass Spectrometry (GC–LRMS) for the Determination of Residues and Organic Contaminants in Environmental Samples
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Advanced Extraction Techniques in Environmental Analysis
3 Derivatization Reactions of Compounds
4 GC–LRMS Analysis
5 Conclusions and Future Trends
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9. Determination of Pyrethroid Insecticides in Environmental Samples by GC–MS and GC–MS–MS
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Sample Preparation Methodologies
3 Gas Chromatography Separation
4 Mass Spectrometry Detection
5 Levels of Real Samples
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 10. GC–MS–MS for the Analysis of Phytoestrogens in the Environment
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Experimental
3 GC–MS–MS Analyses
4 Application to Food and Environmental Samples
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Part II: Advances in High Resolution and Accurate Mass GC–MS. Environmental Applications
Chapter 11. Principles and Applications of Gas Chromatography Quadrupole Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Overview of GC/QTOF Instrumentation
3 Environmental Applications
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Gas Chromatography–Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry in Food and Environmental Analysis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Gas Chromatography–Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry
3 Applications of GC–TOF-MS in Food and Environmental Analysis
4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Ultra-High Mass Resolution Miniaturized Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer “infiTOF” for Rapid Analysis of Polychlorinated Biphenyls
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 “On-Site Mass Spectrometry” Using Miniaturized Mass Spectrometers
3 Multiturn TOF Mass Spectrometers at Osaka University
4 Miniaturized Multiturn TOF Mass Spectrometer “infiTOF”
5 PCBs Analysis in GC-infiTOF System
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Environmental Applications of Soft Ionization with GC–TOFMS and GC–QTOFMS
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Experimental
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 15. Compound-Specific Stable Isotope Analysis of Natural and Produced Hydrocarbon Gases Surrounding Oil and Gas Operations
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Hydrocarbon Gas Sampling Methods
3 Stable Isotope Background
4 Analytical Methods
5 Interpretation of Natural Gas Stable Isotopes
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 16. Analysis of Halogenated Flame Retardants by Gas Chromatography Coupled to LRMS, HRMS, MS–MS, and TOF-MS
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Sample Treatment
3 Instrumental Analysis
4 Levels in Environmental Samples
References
Chapter 17. Industrial Applications of High-Resolution GC/MS
Abstract
1 Introduction: Why GC/MS?
2 Industrial Applications of GC/MS
3 Recent Advances in GC/MS Technology
4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. Current Applications of GC-(Q)TOF and GC–HRMS for the Determination of Persistent Organic Pollutants in Water and Sediments Samples
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Sample Extraction
3 Determination by Gas Chromatography Analysis Coupled to High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry
4 Applications and Quantification Strategies
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 19. A GC/MS–MS Versus GC/HRMS Dioxin Analysis Comparison. Some Critical Considerations for Low-Level Environmental Samples
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Materials and Methods
3 Results
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 20. The Future of GC/Q-TOF in Environmental Analysis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 GC/MS and Environmental Analysis
3 Biologically Relevant Chemical Space
4 The Exposome, Exposomics, and the Future of GC/Q-TOF
5 Summary
References
Index
Description
Gas chromatography mass spectrometry (GC-MS) has been the technique of choice of analytical scientists for many years. The latest developments in instrumentation, including tandem mass spectrometry (MS-MS) and time-of-flight (TOF) detectors, have opened up and broadened the scope of environmental analytical chemistry.
This book summarizes the major advances and relevant applications of GC-MS techniques over the last 10 years, with chapters by leading authors in the field of environmental chemistry. The authors are drawn from academia, industry and government.
The book is organized in three main parts. Part I covers applications of basic GC-MS to solve environmental-related problems. Part II focuses on GC-MS-MS instrumentation for the analyses of a broad range of analysis in environmental samples (pesticides, persistent organic pollutants, endocrine disruptors, etc.). Part III covers the use of more advanced GC-MS techniques using low- and high-resolution mass spectrometry for many applications related to the environment, food and industry.
Key Features
- Summarizes the major advances of GC-MS techniques in the last decade
- Presents relevant applications of GC-MS techniques
- Covers academic, industrial and governmental sectors
Readership
All scientists involved in the analysis of food, environmental, and industrial samples
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 23rd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444626240
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444626233
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Imma Ferrer Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Environmental Mass Spectrometry, University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado, USA
E. Thurman Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Environmental Mass Spectrometry, University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado, USA