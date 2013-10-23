Advanced Techniques in Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS-MS and GC-TOF-MS) for Environmental Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444626233, 9780444626240

Advanced Techniques in Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS-MS and GC-TOF-MS) for Environmental Chemistry, Volume 61

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Imma Ferrer E. Thurman
eBook ISBN: 9780444626240
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444626233
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd October 2013
Page Count: 526
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors to Volume 61

Series Editor's Preface

Preface

Part I: Advances in GC–MS and GC–MS–MS. Environmental Applications

Chapter 1. Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry Techniques for Multiresidue Pesticide Analysis in Agricultural Commodities

Abstract

1 Gas Chromatography

2 Gas Chromatography with Element Selective Detection for Multiresidue Pesticide Analysis

3 Capillary GC–MS

4 Gas Chromatography–Ion Trap-Mass Spectrometry

5 Gas Chromatography–Single Quadrupole-Mass Spectrometry

6 GC–QQQ-MS/MS

7 Capillary GC–TOF-MS

8 Limitations and Future Outlook of GC–MS

9 Conclusions

References

Chapter 2. Microextraction Techniques Coupled to Advanced GC–MS Techniques for Analysis of Environmental Samples

Abstract

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Microextraction Techniques

3 Concluding Remarks, Trends, and Perspectives in Microextraction

References

Chapter 3. Determination of Pesticide Residues in Environmental and Food Samples Using Gas Chromatography–Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry

Abstract

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Method Development

3 Applications of GC–QqQ-MS

4 Challenging Issues of GC–QqQ-MS

5 Future of GC–QqQ-MS

References

Chapter 4. Environmental Odor Pollution: A Complex GC–MS, Olfactometry and Diffusion Modeling Approach to Define Air Quality

Abstract

1 Environmental Odor Pollution

2 Analytical Methods

3 Results for VOCs

4 Case Studies: Landfills and Composting Plants

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Injection Port Derivatization for GC/MS–MS: Analysis of Hormones in Water

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Experimental Methods and Sample Preparation

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6. High-Throughput Analysis of PPCPs, PCDD/Fs, and PCBs in Biological Matrices Using GC–MS/MS

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Sample Preparation Overview

3 Next-Generation PLE Techniques

4 Gas Chromatography Tandem MS for Trace Analysis in Biological Matrices

References

Chapter 7. GC–MS Applied to the Monitoring of Pesticides in Milk and Blackberries and PAHs in Processed Meats of Colombia

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Validation

4 Monitoring

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 8. Applications and Strategies Based on Gas Chromatography–Low-Resolution Mass Spectrometry (GC–LRMS) for the Determination of Residues and Organic Contaminants in Environmental Samples

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Advanced Extraction Techniques in Environmental Analysis

3 Derivatization Reactions of Compounds

4 GC–LRMS Analysis

5 Conclusions and Future Trends

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 9. Determination of Pyrethroid Insecticides in Environmental Samples by GC–MS and GC–MS–MS

Abstract

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Sample Preparation Methodologies

3 Gas Chromatography Separation

4 Mass Spectrometry Detection

5 Levels of Real Samples

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 10. GC–MS–MS for the Analysis of Phytoestrogens in the Environment

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 GC–MS–MS Analyses

4 Application to Food and Environmental Samples

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Part II: Advances in High Resolution and Accurate Mass GC–MS. Environmental Applications

Chapter 11. Principles and Applications of Gas Chromatography Quadrupole Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Overview of GC/QTOF Instrumentation

3 Environmental Applications

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 12. Gas Chromatography–Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry in Food and Environmental Analysis

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Gas Chromatography–Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry

3 Applications of GC–TOF-MS in Food and Environmental Analysis

4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 13. Ultra-High Mass Resolution Miniaturized Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer “infiTOF” for Rapid Analysis of Polychlorinated Biphenyls

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 “On-Site Mass Spectrometry” Using Miniaturized Mass Spectrometers

3 Multiturn TOF Mass Spectrometers at Osaka University

4 Miniaturized Multiturn TOF Mass Spectrometer “infiTOF”

5 PCBs Analysis in GC-infiTOF System

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 14. Environmental Applications of Soft Ionization with GC–TOFMS and GC–QTOFMS

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 15. Compound-Specific Stable Isotope Analysis of Natural and Produced Hydrocarbon Gases Surrounding Oil and Gas Operations

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Hydrocarbon Gas Sampling Methods

3 Stable Isotope Background

4 Analytical Methods

5 Interpretation of Natural Gas Stable Isotopes

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 16. Analysis of Halogenated Flame Retardants by Gas Chromatography Coupled to LRMS, HRMS, MS–MS, and TOF-MS

Abstract

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Sample Treatment

3 Instrumental Analysis

4 Levels in Environmental Samples

References

Chapter 17. Industrial Applications of High-Resolution GC/MS

Abstract

1 Introduction: Why GC/MS?

2 Industrial Applications of GC/MS

3 Recent Advances in GC/MS Technology

4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 18. Current Applications of GC-(Q)TOF and GC–HRMS for the Determination of Persistent Organic Pollutants in Water and Sediments Samples

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Sample Extraction

3 Determination by Gas Chromatography Analysis Coupled to High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry

4 Applications and Quantification Strategies

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 19. A GC/MS–MS Versus GC/HRMS Dioxin Analysis Comparison. Some Critical Considerations for Low-Level Environmental Samples

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 20. The Future of GC/Q-TOF in Environmental Analysis

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 GC/MS and Environmental Analysis

3 Biologically Relevant Chemical Space

4 The Exposome, Exposomics, and the Future of GC/Q-TOF

5 Summary

References

Index

Description

Gas chromatography mass spectrometry (GC-MS) has been the technique of choice of analytical scientists for many years. The latest developments in instrumentation, including tandem mass spectrometry (MS-MS) and time-of-flight (TOF) detectors, have opened up and broadened the scope of environmental analytical chemistry.

This book summarizes the major advances and relevant applications of GC-MS techniques over the last 10 years, with chapters by leading authors in the field of environmental chemistry. The authors are drawn from academia, industry and government.

The book is organized in three main parts. Part I covers applications of basic GC-MS to solve environmental-related problems. Part II focuses on GC-MS-MS instrumentation for the analyses of a broad range of analysis in environmental samples (pesticides, persistent organic pollutants, endocrine disruptors, etc.). Part III covers the use of more advanced GC-MS techniques using low- and high-resolution mass spectrometry for many applications related to the environment, food and industry.

Key Features

  • Summarizes the major advances of GC-MS techniques in the last decade
  • Presents relevant applications of GC-MS techniques
  • Covers academic, industrial and governmental sectors

Readership

All scientists involved in the analysis of food, environmental, and industrial samples

Details

No. of pages:
526
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444626240
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444626233

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Imma Ferrer Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Environmental Mass Spectrometry, University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado, USA

E. Thurman Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Environmental Mass Spectrometry, University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado, USA

