Advanced Systems Design with Java, UML and MDA - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750664967, 9780080456911

Advanced Systems Design with Java, UML and MDA

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Lano
eBook ISBN: 9780080456911
Paperback ISBN: 9780750664967
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st April 2005
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5500.00
4675.00
67.27
57.18
37.99
32.29
62.95
53.51
47.95
40.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
45.95
39.06
36.99
31.44
61.95
52.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Model Driven Architecture defines an approach where the specification of the functionality of a system can be separated from its implementation on a particular technology platform. The idea being that the architecture will be able to easily be adapted for different situations, whether they be legacy systems, different languages or yet to be invented platforms.

MDA is therefore, a significant evolution of the object-oriented approach to system development. Advanced System Design with Java, UML and MDA describes the factors involved in designing and constructing large systems, illustrating the design process through a series of examples, including a Scrabble player, a jukebox using web streaming, a security system, and others. The book first considers the challenges of software design, before introducing the Unified Modelling Language and Object Constraint Language. The book then moves on to discuss systems design as a whole, covering internet systems design, web services, Flash, XML, XSLT, SOAP, Servlets, Javascript and JSP.

In the final section of the book, the concepts and terminology of the Model Driven Architecture are discussed. To get the most from this book, readers will need introductory knowledge of software engineering, programming in Java and basic knowledge of HTML.

Key Features

  • Examines issues raised by the Model-Driven Architecture approach to development
  • Uses easy to grasp case studies to illustrate complex concepts
  • Focused on the internet applications and technologies that are essential for students in the online age

Readership

Intermediate/advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students on information systems and computer science courses

Table of Contents

Preface; The Challenges of Software Design; UML and OCL; System Design; Internet System Design; Web Services; Model-Driven Architecture; Bibliography; Index

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080456911
Paperback ISBN:
9780750664967

About the Author

Kevin Lano

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Computer Science, Kings College, London, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.