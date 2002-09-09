Advanced SQL:1999 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558606777, 9780080498843

Advanced SQL:1999

1st Edition

Understanding Object-Relational and Other Advanced Features

Authors: Jim Melton
eBook ISBN: 9780080498843
Paperback ISBN: 9781558606777
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 9th September 2002
Page Count: 562
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
63.99
54.39
7700.00
6545.00
93.64
79.59
91.95
78.16
69.95
59.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
66.95
56.91
53.99
45.89
87.95
74.76
81.95
69.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction to SQL:1999. User-Defined Types. Typed Tables. Routines and Routine Invocation. Foreign Servers and Foreign-Data Wrappers. Datalinks. OLAP. SQL/OLB and SQL/JRT. SQL/XML. SQL Multimedia and Application Package. A Look To The Future. Appendix: An SQL:1999 Example Using UDTs. The SQL:1999 Annexes. Relevant Standards Bodies. Status Codes. The SQL Standardization Process.

Description

Advanced SQL:1999 - Understanding Object-Relational and Other Advanced Features is the practitioner's handbook to the standard's advanced features. It is not a re-presentation of the standard, but rather an authoritative, in-depth guide to its practical application. Like its companion, SQL:1999 - Understanding Relational Language Components, which explained the standard's basic features, this book will show you how to make your applications both effective and standard-compliant.

This handy reference has a modular format so you can explore specific topics with ease. It is equally useful to those upgrading from earlier versions of SQL and those with no previous experience. Written by the standard's distinguished editor, Advanced SQL:1999 will complete your knowledge and support your skills like no other book can.

Key Features

  • Focuses entirely on the issues that matter to programmers who are connecting applications to databases.
  • Details SQL:1999's object facilities, including structured user-defined types, typed tables, user-defined routines, and routine invocation.
  • Examines facilities new to SQL, including those relating to on-line analytical processing (OLAP), management of external data (SQL/MED), and Java support.
  • Covers the ongoing development of XML support.
  • Includes appendices that cover the SQL:1999 annexes, a SQL:1999 example using UDTs, status codes, and useful information on the standardization process.

Readership

database application programmers, database administrators (DBAs), database designers, systems analysts, database professionals in IT, DBMS designers, engineers

Details

No. of pages:
562
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080498843
Paperback ISBN:
9781558606777

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Jim Melton Author

Jim Melton is editor of all parts of ISO/IEC 9075 (SQL) and is a representative for database standards at Oracle Corporation. Since 1986, he has been his company's representative to ANSI INCITS Technical Committee H2 for Database and a US representative to ISO/IEC JTC1/SC32/WG3 (Database Languages). In addition, Jim has participated in the W3C's XML Query Working Group since 1998 and is currently co-Chair of that Working Group. He is also Chair of the WG's Full-Text Task Force, co-Chair of the Update Language Task Force, and co-editor of two XQuery-related specifications. He is the author of several SQL books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oracle Corporation, Sandy, Utah.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.