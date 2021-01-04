Advanced Spinel Ferrite Nanocomposites for Electromagnetic Interference Shielding Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Spinel Ferrite Nanocomposites Formation and Characterization
3. Spinel Ferrite Nanoparticles
4. Polymer Based Nanocomposites
5. Metal, Metal Oxide and Carbon based Nanocomposites
6. Spinel Soft Ferrite-Hexagonal Ferrite Nanocomposites
7. Glass Based Nanocomposites
8. Rubber Based Nanocomposites
9. Fabrics/Textiles/Wood Based Nanocomposites
10. Cement/Concrete Based Nanocomposites
11. Summary and Future Prospective
Description
Advanced Spinel Ferrite Nanocomposites for Electromagnetic Interference Shielding Applications presents recent developments in advanced spinel ferrite nanocomposites for electromagnetic interference shielding, including microwave absorption applications. The book includes the basics of shielding mechanisms, synthesis of advanced nanocomposites, and characterization as well as results analysis. In addition, it discusses the relationship between nanocomposite structure and physical properties and systematically explores how spinel ferrite nanoparticle composites are utilized with polymer, carbon source materials (carbon nanotube, graphene, etc.), metal nanoparticles, metal oxide nanoparticles, hard ferrite nanoparticles, glass, rubber, wood, fabrics/textiles, and cement/concrete in the development of advanced spinel ferrite nanocomposites.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of recent developments on advanced spinel ferrite nanocomposites for electromagnetic interference shielding
- Outlines fundamental concepts of electromagnetic shielding mechanisms in nanocomposites
- Explores the design of a variety of nanocomposites and discusses the structures and physical properties used for electromagnetic shielding applications
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 4th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212905
About the Authors
Raghvendra Yadav
Dr. Raghvendra Singh Yadav is senior researcher at the Centre of Polymer Systems, University Institute, Tomas Bata University in Zlín, Czech Republic. His research focuses on smart nanoparticles and advanced nanocomposites for microwave absorbing/electromagnetic interference shielding applications. Dr. Yadav has been the lead author of one book as well as contributed several chapters. Dr. Yadav has served as a Guest Editor of several special issues in the Web of Science indexed journals. Dr. Yadav is an Editorial Board Member for several journals, including Crystals (MDPI, Switzerland), MSA (SRP, USA), JBN (SRP, USA), and Nanomaterials (MDPI, Switzerland).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Centre of Polymer Systems, Tomas Bata University in Zlin, Czech Republic
Ivo Kuřitka
Assoc. Prof. Ivo Kuřitka is senior researcher at the Centre of Polymer Systems, University Institute, Tomas Bata University in Zlín, Czech Republic. He is a leader of the Multifunctional Nanomaterials research group oriented on studies of nanomaterials. Assoc. Prof. Kuřitka works in the field of functional nanocomposites, which includes nanoparticle filler synthesis, namely nanoparticle tailoring, for the preparation of nanocomposites in the form of thin films.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Centre of Polymer Systems, University Institute, Tomas Bata University in Zlin, Czech Republic
Jarmila Vilčáková
Assoc. Prof. Jarmila Vilčáková is senior researcher at the Centre of Polymer Systems, University Institute, Tomas Bata University in Zlín, Czech Republic. Assoc. Prof. Vilčáková is a member of the Composites with Electric and Magnetic Properties research group oriented on studies of electric and magnetic materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Centre of Polymer Systems, University Institute, Tomas Bata University in Zlin, Czech Republic
