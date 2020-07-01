Advanced Seat Suspension Control System Design for Heavy Duty Vehicles provides systematic knowledge on the advanced seat suspension design and control for heavy duty vehicles.

Nowadays, people are paying more and more attention to ride comfort and the health of drivers and passengers. This is especially for heavy duty vehicles, where drivers/operators are exposed to much severer vibrations than those in passenger vehicles due to a harsh working environment, operating conditions, and long hour driving, etc. Seat suspension systems can effectively help to suppress the high magnitude vibration transmitted to drivers with relatively simple structure and low cost, and hence are widely adopted in heavy duty vehicles.

This book helps researchers and engineers to have a comprehensive understanding of the seat suspension system and to conduct in-depth studies on seat suspension design and control; this book covers a wide range of perspectives about seat suspension design and control methods.