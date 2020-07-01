Advanced Seat Suspension Control System Design for Heavy Duty Vehicles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Controllable electromagnetic damper-based seat suspension
3. Controllable magnetorheological fluid damper-based seat suspension
4. Self-powered seat suspension
5. Variable equivalent stiffness seat suspension
6. Variable equivalent inertance seat suspension
7. Single-DOF active seat suspension
8. Multiple-DOF active seat suspension
9. Active seat suspension control algorithms
10. Hybrid active and semi-active seat suspension
11. Nonlinear stiffness seat suspension
Appendix: Relevant materials for seat suspension control system design
A. Vibration profile generation for seat suspension
B. Simulation of seat suspension control
C. Experimental setup
Description
Advanced Seat Suspension Control System Design for Heavy Duty Vehicles provides systematic knowledge on the advanced seat suspension design and control for heavy duty vehicles.
Nowadays, people are paying more and more attention to ride comfort and the health of drivers and passengers. This is especially for heavy duty vehicles, where drivers/operators are exposed to much severer vibrations than those in passenger vehicles due to a harsh working environment, operating conditions, and long hour driving, etc. Seat suspension systems can effectively help to suppress the high magnitude vibration transmitted to drivers with relatively simple structure and low cost, and hence are widely adopted in heavy duty vehicles.
This book helps researchers and engineers to have a comprehensive understanding of the seat suspension system and to conduct in-depth studies on seat suspension design and control; this book covers a wide range of perspectives about seat suspension design and control methods.
Key Features
- Describes the variable damping, variable stiffness, and, especially, variable inertance seat suspensions
- Provides the advanced and comprehensive knowledge about semi-active vibration control
- Introduces the multiple-DOF seat suspension
- Includes the innovative hybrid seat suspension and nonlinear seat suspension
- All the introduced designs have been prototyped and experimentally validated
- Provides Matlab Simulation programming codes
Readership
Academia, Postgraduate students, Professional Engineers in Mechanical, Mechatronics, Mining, Automotive Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196014
About the Authors
Haiping Du Author
Haiping Du has more than 15-year experience on the area of modelling, dynamics and control of electrified vehicles. Dr Du received his PhD degree in mechanical design and theory from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, PR China, in 2002. Previously, Dr Du worked as Research Fellow in University of Technology, Sydney and as Post-Doctoral Research Associate in Imperial College London and the University of Hong Kong, respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
Discipline Leader for Computer and Autonomous Systems, School of Electrical, Computer and Telecommunications Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Information Sciences, University of Wollongong, Australia
Weihua Li Author
Weihua Li received the B.E. and M.E. degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Science and Technology of China, in 1992 and 1995, respectively, and the Ph.D. degree in mechanical engineering from the Nanyang Technological University, in 2001. He has been in the School of Mechanical, Materials and Mechatronic Engineering, University of Wollongong, Wollongong, N.S.W., Australia, as an Academic Staff Member, since 2003. He has published more than 260 technical articles in refereed international journals and conferences. Dr. Li serves as an Associate Editor or an Editorial Board Member for nine international journals. He received the number of awards, including the JSPS Invitation Fellowship in 2014, the Endeavour Research Fellowship in 2011, and the Scientific Visits to China Program Awards. Prof. Li co-supervised the whole research project on Advanced Seat Suspension Control System Design for Heavy Duty Vehicles.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mechanical, Material, Mechatronic and Biomedical Engineering, University of Wollongong, Wollongong, Australia
Donghong Ning Author
Donghong Ning received the B.E. degree in agricultural mechanization and automation from the College of Mechanical and Electronic Engineering, North West Agriculture and Forestry University, Xianyang, China, in 2012. He obtained the Ph.D. degree from the School of Electrical, Computer and Telecommunications Engineering, University of Wollongong, Wollongong, N.S.W., Australia. He is currently working as an Associate Research Fellow at University of Wollongong. His research interests include seat suspension vibration control and multi degrees of freedom vibration control. Dr Ning did a relevant PhD research project and post-doctoral research work under the supervision of Prof. Du and Prof. Li.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Electrical, Computer and Telecommunications Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Information Sciences, University of Wollongong, Australia
Shuaishuai Sun Author
Shuaishuai Sun received the B.E. degree in mechanical engineering automation from the School of Mechanical, Electronic and Information Engineering, China University of Mining and Technology, Beijing, China, in 2011. He obtained the Ph.D. degree from the School of Mechanical, Material and Mechatronics Engineering, University of Wollongong, Wollongong, N.S.W., Australia. He is currently working as an Associate Research Fellow at University of Wollongong. His research interests include smart materials and structures, vibration control, and self-sensing MR devices. Dr Sun did a PhD research project and post-doctoral research work, which made research contributions on MR based semi-active vibration control under the supervision of Prof. Li and Prof. Du.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mechanical, Material, Mechatronic and Biomedical Engineering, University of Wollongong, Wollongong, NSW, Australia