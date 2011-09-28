Advanced Reservoir Management and Engineering
2nd Edition
Description
Reservoir management is concerned with the geoscience and reservoir/production engineering required to plan and optimize the development of discovered or producing oil and gas assets. One of the only books to cover both management and engineering issues, Advanced Reservoir Management and Engineering is redesigned to be the only book you need throughout your career. Written by two of the industry's best-known and well respected reservoir engineers and managers, this new edition offers readers a complete guide for formulating workflow solutions on a day to day bases.
Authoritative in its approach, the book begins with the theory and practice of transient flow analysis and offers a brief but thorough hands-on guide to gas and oil well testing. Chapter two documents water influx models and their practical applications in conducting comprehensive field studies, widely used throughout the industry. Essential topics such as Type-Curve Analysis, unconventional gas reservoirs, and gas hydrates are also covered. The book moves on to provide a clear exposition of key economic and financial management methods for evaluation criteria and cash flow analysis, analysis of fixed capital investments and advanced evaluation approaches. This is followed by a frank discussion of advanced evaluation approaches such as integration of decision analysis and professional ethics.
Readers will find the website a valuable guide for enhancing their understanding of different techniques used for predicting reservoir performance and cost. The website will also include information such as properties, tables and simple calculations. This combination book and website arrangement will prove particularly useful to new professionals interested in increasing their skills or more experienced professional wishing to increase their knowledge of current industry best practices.
The 2nd Edition of the book includes 3 new management chapters, representing a 30% increase over the previous edition. The new subjects include step by step approach to cash flow analysis, analysis of fixed capital investments, cash flow consequences, maintenance as well as a detailed approach to managing working capital. This is followed by a clear exposition of advanced evaluation approaches such as integration of decision analysis and economic evaluation and professional ethics.
Key Features
- Maximize cash flow, subject to capital and operating budget
- Deliver new high-quality investment opportunities to management
- Effectively manage the development of oil and gas assets
- Maximize the benefit to the legitimate stakeholders
Readership
Reservoir Engineers and Production Engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Well Testing Analysis
- 1.1. Primary Reservoir Characteristics
- 1.2. Fluid Flow Equations
- 1.3. Transient Well Testing
- 1.4. Type Curves
- 1.5. Pressure Derivative Method
- 1.6. Interference and Pulse Tests
- 1.7. Formation Testing
- 1.8. Injection Well Testing
- 1.9. Problems
Chapter 2. Water Influx
- 2.1. Classification of Aquifers
- 2.2. Recognition of Natural Water Influx
- 2.3. Water Influx Models
Chapter 3. Unconventional Gas Reservoirs
- 3.1. Vertical Gas Well Performance
- 3.2. Horizontal Gas Well Performance
- 3.3. Material Balance Equation for Conventional and Unconventional Gas Reservoirs
- 3.4. Coalbed Methane
- 3.5. Tight Gas Reservoirs
- 3.6. Gas Hydrates
- 3.7. Shallow Gas Reservoirs
Chapter 4. Performance of Oil Reservoirs
- 4.1. Primary Recovery Mechanisms
- 4.2. The Material Balance Equation
- 4.3. Generalized MBE
- 4.4. The MBE as an Equation of a Straight Line
- 4.5. Tracy's Form of the MBE
- 4.6. Problems
Chapter 5. Predicting Oil Reservoir Performance
- 5.1. Phase 1. Reservoir Performance Prediction Methods
- 5.2. Phase 2. Oil Well Performance
- 5.3. Phase 3. Relating Reservoir Performance to Time
- 5.4. Problems
Chapter 6. Introduction to Enhanced Oil Recovery
- 6.1. Mechanisms of Enhanced Oil Recovery
- 6.2. Enhanced Oil Recovery Methods
- 6.3. Thermal Processes
- 6.4. Chemical Flood
- 6.5. Miscible Gas Flood
Chapter 7. Economic Analysis
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Evaluation Criteria and Cash Flow Analysis
- 7.3. Price Escalation and Constant Price Cases
- 7.4. Present Value
- 7.5. Rate Acceleration Investments
- 7.6. Weighted Average Cost of Capital
- 7.7. Risk Analysis
- 7.8. Types of International Petroleum Fiscal Regimes
- 7.9. Country Examples
- 7.10. General Reserve Booking Issues
- 7.11. Historical SEC Reserve Regulations
Chapter 8. Financial Analysis
- 8.1. Fixed Capital Investments
- 8.2. Financial Reporting
- 8.3. Mergers and Acquisitions
- 8.4. Overview of E&P Acquisition Environment
Chapter 9. Professionalism and Ethics
- 9.1. What Is a Profession?
- 9.2. Ethics
- 9.3. The Engineer as an Expert Witness
- 9.4. FCPA Considerations
- 9.5. Ethics Gone Awry, Ethical Dilemmas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 28th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123855497
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123855480
About the Author
Tarek Ahmed
consulting firm that specializes in in-house petroleum engineering courses and consulting services worldwide. Prior to that, he was a Reservoir Engineering Advisor for Anadarko, Baker Hughes, and Gaffney, Cline and Associates and was a Professor and head of the Petroleum Engineering Department at Montana Tech of the University of Montana for 22 years. Dr. Ahmed has authored numerous papers and several successful books with Elsevier, including Advanced Reservoir Management and Engineering, 2nd Edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Tarek Ahmed and Associates, Ltd.
Nathan Meehan
Affiliations and Expertise
Sr. Executive Advisor, Baker Hughes Incorporated