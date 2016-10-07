Advanced Reservoir and Production Engineering for Coal Bed Methane
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Reservoir and Production Engineering for Coal Bed Methane presents the reader with design systems that will maximize production from worldwide coal bed methane reservoirs. Authored by an expert in the field with more than 40 years of’ experience, the author starts with much needed introductory basics on gas content and diffusion of gas in coal, crucial for anyone in the mining and natural gas industries.
Going a step further, chapters on hydrofracking, horizontal drilling technology, and production strategies address the challenges of dewatering, low production rates, and high development costs. This book systematically addresses all three zones of production levels, shallow coal, medium depth coal, and deep coal with coverage on gas extraction and production from a depth of 500 feet to upwards of 10,000 feet, strategies which cannot be found in any other reference book.
In addition, valuable content on deep coal seams with content on enhanced recovery, a discussion on CO2 flooding, infra-red heating and even in-situ combustion of degassed coal, giving engineers a greater understanding on how today’s shale activities can aid in enhancing production of coal bed for future natural gas production.
Key Features
- Delivers how to recover and degas deeper coal seams while lowering development costs
- Addresses both sorption process and irreducible fraction of gas in coal, with examples based on the author’s 40 plus years of direct experience
- Explains how the same techniques used for production from deep shale activity can produce gas from deep coal seems with the help of enhanced recovery, leading to increased gas production
Readership
Primary Audience: Mining, Petroleum Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, Production Engineers, Unconventional Resource Managers, Reservoir Asset Managers, and Geologists. Secondary Audience: Postgraduate students in Mining and Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering; Consultants in the area of gas production from Coal seams
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Global Reserves of Coal Bed Methane and Prominent Coal Basins
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Coal and CBM Reserves
- References
- Chapter 2. Gas Content of Coal and Reserve Estimates
- Abstract
- 2.1 The Direct Method of Gas Content Measurement
- 2.2 Gas Isotherms and Indirect Methods of Gas Content Determination
- 2.3 Calculation of Gas Contained in the Pores of Coal
- 2.4 Influence of Various Parameters on the Gas Contents of Coal
- 2.5 Gas Reserve Estimation
- 2.6 Properties of the CBM Produced
- References
- Chapter 3. Porosity and Permeability of Coal
- Abstract
- 3.1 Definition of Porosity
- 3.2 Measurement of Porosity
- 3.3 Definition of Permeability
- 3.4 Measurement of Permeability
- 3.5 Factors Influencing the Reservoir Permeability
- References
- Chapter 4. Diffusion of Gases From Coal
- Abstract
- 4.1 The Diffusion Process
- 4.2 An Empirical Equation for Diffusion or Gas Desorption From Coal
- 4.3 Another Empirical Relationship for τ, the Sorption Time
- 4.4 Factors That Influence Diffusivity
- References
- Chapter 5. Pore Pressure and Stress Field in Coal Reservoirs
- Abstract
- 5.1 The Pore (Reservoir) Pressure
- 5.2 The Vertical Pressure, σv
- 5.3 Horizontal (Lateral) Stresses in Coal
- 5.4 Impact of the Stress Field on Production Techniques
- 5.5 Estimation of Moduli of Coal Seams from Geophysical Logs
- References
- Chapter 6. Fluid Flow in CBM Reservoirs
- Abstract
- 6.1 Unsteady State Flow
- 6.2 Calculation of Effective Reservoir Permeability
- 6.3 Steady-State Flow of Gas
- 6.4 Production Decline
- References
- Chapter 7. Fluid Flow in Pipes and Boreholes
- Abstract
- 7.1 Derivation of the Basic Equation
- 7.2 Flow of Water in Pipes
- 7.3 Gas Flow in Horizontal Pipelines
- 7.4 Hydraulic Transport of Solids in Water
- 7.5 Flow of Gas in a Vertical Well
- 7.6 Calculation of Horsepower for Gas Compression
- 7.7 Effective Diameter of Noncircular Pipes
- References
- Chapter 8. Hydraulic Fracking of Coal
- Abstract
- 8.1 The Process of Hydrofracking
- 8.2 Theoretical Estimation of Fracture Dimensions
- 8.3 The Fracturing Procedure
- 8.4 Foam Frac for Commercial Gas Production
- 8.5 Slick Water Hydrofracking of Horizontal Wells in Deep Formation
- 8.6 Fracture Pressure Analysis
- 8.7 Analysis of Minifrac Data
- 8.8 Mapping of Fractures in Coal Mines
- References
- Chapter 9. Horizontal Drilling in Coal Seams
- Abstract
- 9.1 In-mine Horizontal Drilling
- 9.2 Horizontal Drilling From the Surface
- References
- Chapter 10. Coalbed Methane Production From Shallow Coal Reservoirs
- Abstract
- 10.1 Specific Gas Production for a Coal Seam
- 10.2 Powder River Basin (Wyoming and Montana)
- 10.3 The Cherokee Basin
- 10.4 The Illinois Basin
- 10.5 Northern Appalachian Basin
- References
- Chapter 11. Coalbed Methane Production From Medium-Depth Coal Reservoirs
- Abstract
- 11.1 The Central Appalachian Basin
- 11.2 The Warrior Basin
- 11.3 The Arkoma Basin (Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma)
- 11.4 The Raton Basin (Colorado and New Mexico)
- Reference
- Chapter 12. Coalbed Methane Production From Deep Coal Reservoirs
- Abstract
- 12.1 The San Juan Basin (Colorado and New Mexico)
- 12.2 The Piceance Basin
- 12.3 The Greater Green River Basin
- 12.4 The Uinta Basin
- 12.5 Secondary Recovery by Carbon Dioxide Flooding
- 12.6 Tertiary Recovery of Coalbed Methane/Underground Coal Gasification
- References
- Appendix 1. Evaluation of Error Function
- Appendix 2. Solutions to Unsteady State Flow Equations Constant Production Rate Infinite Radial System
- Glossary of Terms
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 1
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 2
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 3
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 4
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 5
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 6
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 7
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 8
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 9
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 10
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 11
- Glossary of Terms Chapter 12
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 7th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030967
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128030950
About the Author
Pramod Thakur
Dr. Pramod C Thakur is the president of a consulting firm, Expert Solutions for Mine Safety (ESMS) LLC, in Morgantown, West Virginia, USA, and an adjunct professor at the West Virginia University. He served the coal industry for 50 years. He began his career designing mine ventilation with Andrew Yule & Co for 8 years. During his last 42 years with CONOCO, CONSOL Energy and Murray Energy, he developed four different techniques for mine degasification and coalbed methane production. He researched respirable dust control and diesel exhaust dispersion at the Pennsylvania State University. These techniques are used not only in the United States but also in many countries overseas. Appointed by the Governor of West Virginia, he served as a commissioner for 18 years and wrote the WV Diesel Regulations that serves as a model for the global coal industry. He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT(ISM), India, and a Centennial Fellow of the Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME), USA, since 1969. He has written four books on mine ventilation and coalbed methane control and published more than 50 papers in technical journals. He has been awarded the Howard Hartmann and Howard Eavenson Award for excellent work in mine ventilation engineering and mine health and safety by the SME.
Affiliations and Expertise
Coal Seam Degasification at CONSOL Energy in Morgantown, WV, USA