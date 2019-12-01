Advanced Remote Sensing
2nd Edition
Terrestrial Information Extraction and Applications
Description
Advanced Remote Sensing: Terrestrial Information Extraction and Applications, Second Edition, is a thoroughly updated application-based reference that provides a single source on the mathematical concepts necessary for remote sensing data gathering and assimilation. It presents state-of-the-art techniques for estimating land surface variables from a variety of data types, including optical sensors like RADAR and LIDAR. The book provides scientists in a number of different fields, including geography, geophysics, geology, atmospheric science, environmental science, planetary science and ecology with access to critically-important data extraction techniques and their virtually unlimited applications.
While rigorous enough for the most experienced of scientists, the techniques presented are well designed and integrated, making the book’s content intuitive and practical in its implementation.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of many practical methods and algorithms
- Offers descriptions of the principles and procedures of the state-of-the-art in remote sensing
- Includes real-world case studies and end-of-chapter exercises
- Contains thoroughly revised chapters, newly developed applications and updated examples
Readership
Researchers and students in remote sensing, geophysics, geology, geography, planetary science, environmental science
Table of Contents
1. A Systematic View of Remote Sensing
2. Geometric Processing and Positioning Techniques
3. Compositing, Smoothing, and Gap-filling Techniques
4. Data Fusion
5. Atmospheric Correction of Optical Imagery
6. Solar Radiation
7. Broadband Albedo
8. Land-Surface Temperature and Thermal Infrared Emissivity
9. Surface Longwave Radiation Budget
10. Canopy Biochemical Characteristics
11. Leaf Area Index
12. Fraction of Absorbed Photosynthetically Active Radiation by Green Vegetation
13. Fractional Vegetation Cover
14. Vegetation Height and Vertical Structure
15. Above-ground Biomass
16. Vegetation Production in Terrestrial Ecosystems
17. Precipitation
18. Terrestrial Evapotranspiration
19. Soil Moisture Content
20. Snow Water Equivalence
21. Water Storage
22. High-level Land Product Integration Methods
23. Production Data Management Systems
24. Land Cover and Land Use Changes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158265
About the Editor
Shunlin Liang
Prof. Liang received his Ph.D degree from Boston University in 1993. He is a professor of the University of Maryland and Beijing Normal University. His main research interests focus on estimation of land surface variables from satellite observations, studies on surface energy balance, and assessing the climatic, ecological and hydrological impacts of human activities in China. Prof. Liang has published approximately 265 peer-reviewed journal papers and 25 book chapters. He authored or edited five books and four of them are also published in Chinese. He was an Associate Editor of the IEEE Transaction on Geoscience and Remote Sensing (2001-2013) and a guest editor of several remote sensing journals. Dr. Liang is an IEEE Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography, University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA
Jindi Wang
Prof. Wang graduated from Beijing University of Postal and Telecommunications, and received the B.S degree in Electronic Engineering in 1982. She is currently professor of the Research Center for Remote Sensing and GIS of Beijing Normal University. Prof. Wang hosted a number of research projects on remote sensing modeling and validation, land surface parameters retrieval, typical land object’s spectrum database establishment, dynamic feature analysis and modeling of remote sensing information, supported by the National Basic Research Program of China, the National High Technology Research and Development Program of China, the National Natural Science Foundation of China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Geography, Beijing Normal University, Beijing, China