Advanced Remote Sensing
1st Edition
Terrestrial Information Extraction and Applications
Description
Advanced Remote Sensing is an application-based reference that provides a single source of mathematical concepts necessary for remote sensing data gathering and assimilation. It presents state-of-the-art techniques for estimating land surface variables from a variety of data types, including optical sensors such as RADAR and LIDAR. Scientists in a number of different fields including geography, geology, atmospheric science, environmental science, planetary science and ecology will have access to critically-important data extraction techniques and their virtually unlimited applications. While rigorous enough for the most experienced of scientists, the techniques are well designed and integrated, making the book’s content intuitive, clearly presented, and practical in its implementation.
Key Features
- Comprehensive overview of various practical methods and algorithms
- Detailed description of the principles and procedures of the state-of-the-art algorithms
- Real-world case studies open several chapters
- More than 500 full-color figures and tables
- Edited by top remote sensing experts with contributions from authors across the geosciences
Readership
Geographers, geologists, oceanographers, atmospheric scientists, environmental scientists, and ecologists
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. A Systematic View of Remote Sensing
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Platform and Sensor System
1.3 Data Transmission and Ground Receiving System
1.4 Data Processing System
1.5 Mapping Category Variables
1.6 Estimating Quantitative Variables
1.7 Production, Archiving, and Distribution of High-level Products
1.8 Product Validation
1.9 Remote Sensing Applications
1.10 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2. Geometric Processing and Positioning Techniques
2.1 Overview
2.2 Geometric Calibration of Satellite Remote-Sensing Imagery
2.3 Geometric Rectification of a Single Remote-Sensing Image
2.4 Geometric Registration of Satellite Remote-Sensing Imagery
2.5 Construction of a Digital Terrain Model
2.6 Orthoimage Production
2.7 Summary
References
Chapter 3. Compositing, Smoothing, and Gap-Filling Techniques
3.1 Multitemporal Compositing Techniques
3.2 Time-series Data Smoothing and Gap-filling
3.3 Summary
References
Chapter 4. Data Fusion
4.1 An Overview of Remote-Sensing Data Fusion
4.2 Methods for Pixel-level Remote-Sensing Data Fusion
4.3 Generalized Model for Pixel-level Remote-Sensing Data Fusion
4.4 Heterogeneous Data Source Fusion Technique
4.5 Summary
References
Chapter 5. Atmospheric Correction of Optical Imagery
5.1 Atmospheric Effects
5.2 Correcting the Aerosol Impact
5.3 Correcting the Impact of Water Vapor
5.4 Correcting the Impacts of Other Constituents
5.5 Commonly Used Models and Software
5.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Solar Radiation
6.1 Basic Concepts
6.2 Observation Network of Land-Surface Radiation
6.3 Surface Radiation Estimation Based on Satellite Remote Sensing and Global Circulation Model (GCM)
6.4 Summary and Discussions
Nomenclature
References
Chapter 7. Broadband Albedo
7.1 Land-Surface Bi-Directional Reflectance Modeling
7.2 The Albedo Estimation Method Based on Bi-directional Reflectance Model Inversion
7.3 The Direct Estimation of Surface Albedo
7.4 Joint Optimization of Surface-Atmospheric Parameters
7.5 Global Land-Surface Albedo Products
7.6 Temporal and Spatial Analysis of the Global Land Surface Albedo
7.7 Problems and Prospects
References
Chapter 8. Land-Surface Temperature and Thermal Infrared Emissivity
8.1 The Definitions of LST and LSE
8.2 The Estimation of Average LST
8.3 LSE Estimation Methods
8.4 LSE and LST Products
8.5 Summary
Acronyms
References
Chapter 9. Surface Longwave Radiation Budget
9.1 Surface Downward Longwave Radiation
9.2 Surface Upwelling Longwave Radiation
9.3 Surface Net Longwave Radiation
9.4 Ground Validation Networks and Existing Satellite-Derived Surface Longwave Radiation Budget Products
9.5 Summary
References
Chapter 10. Canopy Biochemical Characteristics
10.1 Overview of Principles and Methods
10.2 Empirical and Semi-empirical Methods
10.3 Extraction Using Physical Models
10.4 Conclusions and Discussions
References
Chapter 11. Leaf Area Index
11.1 Definitions
11.2 Statistical Methods
11.3 Canopy Model Inversion Methods
11.4 Data Assimilation Methods
11.5 Global and Regional LAI Products
11.6 LAI Climatology
11.7 Summary
References
Chapter 12. Fraction of Absorbed Photosynthetically Active Radiation by Green Vegetation
12.1 Definitions
12.2 FAPAR Field Measurements
12.3 Monte Carlo (MC) simulation
12.4 Empirical Retrieval Methods
12.5 Popular Remote-Sensing FAPAR Products
12.6 FAPAR Retrieval Method Based on the Hybrid Vegetation Spectral Model
12.7 Case Study
12.8 Summary
References
Chapter 13. Fractional Vegetation Cover
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Field Measurements of FVC
13.3 The Remote-Sensing Retrieval
13.4 Current Remote-Sensing Products
13.5 Challenges and Prospects for FVC Estimation
References
Chapter 14. Vegetation Height and Vertical Structure
14.1 Field Measurement of Vegetation Height and Vertical Structure
14.2 Small-Footprint Lidar Data
14.3 Large-Footprint Lidar Data
14.4 Vegetation Canopy Height and Vertical Structure from SAR Data
14.5 Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 15. Above-ground Biomass
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Allocation Methods
15.3 Optical Remote-sensing Methods
15.4 Active Remote-Sensing Methods
15.5 Methods for Biomass Estimation from Multisource Data
15.6 Future Perspective
References
Chapter 16. Vegetation Production in Terrestrial Ecosystems
16.1 Concept of Vegetation Production
16.2 Ground Observation of Vegetation Production
16.3 Statistical Models Based on the Vegetation Index
16.4 Light-Use Efficiency Model Based on Remote-Sensing data
16.5 Dynamic Global Vegetation Models (DGVMs)
16.6 Temporal and Spatial Distribution Pattern of Global Vegetation Productivity
16.7 Summary
References
Chapter 17. Precipitation
17.1 Surface Measurement Techniques
17.2 Estimation from Satellite Data
17.3 Global and Regional Datasets
17.4 Global Precipitation Climatology
17.5 Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 18. Terrestrial Evapotranspiration
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Basic Theories of λE
18.3 Satellite λE Algorithms
18.4 Observations for Algorithm Calibration and Validation
18.5 Conclusions and Discussion
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 19. Soil Moisture Content
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Conventional SMC Measurement Techniques
19.3 Microwave Remote-Sensing Methods
19.4 Optical and Thermal-IR Remote-Sensing Methods
19.5 Estimation of Soil Moisture Profile
19.6 Comparison of Different Remote-Sensing Techniques
19.7 Available Datasets and Spatial and Temporal Variations
19.8 Conclusions
References
Chapter 20. Snow Water Equivalence
20.1 Passive Microwave Remote-Sensing Techniques
20.2 Active Microwave Remote-Sensing Techniques
20.3 Visible Band Remote-Sensing Techniques
20.4 Summary
References
Chapter 21. Water Storage
21.1 Water-Balance-Based Estimation
21.2 Surface-Parameter-based Estimation
21.3 GRACE-based Estimation
21.4 Discussion and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 22. High-level Land Product Integration Methods
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Geostatistical Methods
22.3 Multiresolution Tree
22.4 Empirical Orthogonal Function (EOF)-based Methods
22.5 Summary
References
Chapter 23. Production and Data Management Systems
23.1 Overview of the Production and Database Management
23.2 System Hardware
23.3 Production System
23.4 Data Management System
23.5 Summary
References
Chapter 24. Land Cover and Land use Changes
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Urbanization
24.3 Intensive Agriculture
24.4 Forest Cover Changes
24.5 Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 17th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123859556
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123859549
About the Editor
Shunlin Liang
Prof. Liang received his Ph.D degree from Boston University in 1993. He is a professor of the University of Maryland and Beijing Normal University. His main research interests focus on estimation of land surface variables from satellite observations, studies on surface energy balance, and assessing the climatic, ecological and hydrological impacts of human activities in China. Prof. Liang has published approximately 265 peer-reviewed journal papers and 25 book chapters. He authored or edited five books and four of them are also published in Chinese. He was an Associate Editor of the IEEE Transaction on Geoscience and Remote Sensing (2001-2013) and a guest editor of several remote sensing journals. Dr. Liang is an IEEE Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography, University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA
Xiaowen Li
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Geography, Beijing Normal University, Beijing, China
Jindi Wang
Prof. Wang graduated from Beijing University of Postal and Telecommunications, and received the B.S degree in Electronic Engineering in 1982. She is currently professor of the Research Center for Remote Sensing and GIS of Beijing Normal University. Prof. Wang hosted a number of research projects on remote sensing modeling and validation, land surface parameters retrieval, typical land object’s spectrum database establishment, dynamic feature analysis and modeling of remote sensing information, supported by the National Basic Research Program of China, the National High Technology Research and Development Program of China, the National Natural Science Foundation of China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Geography, Beijing Normal University, Beijing, China
Reviews
"The volume’s editors adeptly compiled chapters from many authors to create a reference that is easy to navigate and read…a thorough reference for a broad range of state-of-the-art remote sensing techniques with a focus on creating biophysical parameters from remotely sensed data and it fills a niche among remote sensing textbooks and applications." --The Quarterly Review of Biology, June 2014
"The treatment here is highly quantitative and rigorously technical, but also accessible to students at the upper undergraduate and first-year graduate levels." --Reference and Research Book News, December 2012