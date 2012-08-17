Advanced Remote Sensing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123859549, 9780123859556

Advanced Remote Sensing

1st Edition

Terrestrial Information Extraction and Applications

Editors: Shunlin Liang Xiaowen Li Jindi Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780123859556
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123859549
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th August 2012
Page Count: 800
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
104.00
72.80
72.80
72.80
83.20
72.80
72.80
83.20
149.95
104.97
104.97
104.97
119.96
104.97
104.97
119.96
160.86
112.60
112.60
112.60
128.69
112.60
112.60
128.69
118.00
82.60
82.60
82.60
94.40
82.60
82.60
94.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
149.95
104.97
104.97
104.97
119.96
104.97
104.97
119.96
95.00
66.50
66.50
66.50
76.00
66.50
66.50
76.00
160.86
112.60
112.60
112.60
128.69
112.60
112.60
128.69
118.00
82.60
82.60
82.60
94.40
82.60
82.60
94.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advanced Remote Sensing is an application-based reference that provides a single source of mathematical concepts necessary for remote sensing data gathering and assimilation. It presents state-of-the-art techniques for estimating land surface variables from a variety of data types, including optical sensors such as RADAR and LIDAR. Scientists in a number of different fields including geography, geology, atmospheric science, environmental science, planetary science and ecology will have access to critically-important data extraction techniques and their virtually unlimited applications. While rigorous enough for the most experienced of scientists, the techniques are well designed and integrated, making the book’s content intuitive, clearly presented, and practical in its implementation.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive overview of various practical methods and algorithms
  • Detailed description of the principles and procedures of the state-of-the-art algorithms
  • Real-world case studies open several chapters
  • More than 500 full-color figures and tables
  • Edited by top remote sensing experts with contributions from authors across the geosciences

Readership

Geographers, geologists, oceanographers, atmospheric scientists, environmental scientists, and ecologists

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Contributors

Chapter 1. A Systematic View of Remote Sensing

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Platform and Sensor System

1.3 Data Transmission and Ground Receiving System

1.4 Data Processing System

1.5 Mapping Category Variables

1.6 Estimating Quantitative Variables

1.7 Production, Archiving, and Distribution of High-level Products

1.8 Product Validation

1.9 Remote Sensing Applications

1.10 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 2. Geometric Processing and Positioning Techniques

2.1 Overview

2.2 Geometric Calibration of Satellite Remote-Sensing Imagery

2.3 Geometric Rectification of a Single Remote-Sensing Image

2.4 Geometric Registration of Satellite Remote-Sensing Imagery

2.5 Construction of a Digital Terrain Model

2.6 Orthoimage Production

2.7 Summary

References

Chapter 3. Compositing, Smoothing, and Gap-Filling Techniques

3.1 Multitemporal Compositing Techniques

3.2 Time-series Data Smoothing and Gap-filling

3.3 Summary

References

Chapter 4. Data Fusion

4.1 An Overview of Remote-Sensing Data Fusion

4.2 Methods for Pixel-level Remote-Sensing Data Fusion

4.3 Generalized Model for Pixel-level Remote-Sensing Data Fusion

4.4 Heterogeneous Data Source Fusion Technique

4.5 Summary

References

Chapter 5. Atmospheric Correction of Optical Imagery

5.1 Atmospheric Effects

5.2 Correcting the Aerosol Impact

5.3 Correcting the Impact of Water Vapor

5.4 Correcting the Impacts of Other Constituents

5.5 Commonly Used Models and Software

5.6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 6. Solar Radiation

6.1 Basic Concepts

6.2 Observation Network of Land-Surface Radiation

6.3 Surface Radiation Estimation Based on Satellite Remote Sensing and Global Circulation Model (GCM)

6.4 Summary and Discussions

Nomenclature

References

Chapter 7. Broadband Albedo

7.1 Land-Surface Bi-Directional Reflectance Modeling

7.2 The Albedo Estimation Method Based on Bi-directional Reflectance Model Inversion

7.3 The Direct Estimation of Surface Albedo

7.4 Joint Optimization of Surface-Atmospheric Parameters

7.5 Global Land-Surface Albedo Products

7.6 Temporal and Spatial Analysis of the Global Land Surface Albedo

7.7 Problems and Prospects

References

Chapter 8. Land-Surface Temperature and Thermal Infrared Emissivity

8.1 The Definitions of LST and LSE

8.2 The Estimation of Average LST

8.3 LSE Estimation Methods

8.4 LSE and LST Products

8.5 Summary

Acronyms

References

Chapter 9. Surface Longwave Radiation Budget

9.1 Surface Downward Longwave Radiation

9.2 Surface Upwelling Longwave Radiation

9.3 Surface Net Longwave Radiation

9.4 Ground Validation Networks and Existing Satellite-Derived Surface Longwave Radiation Budget Products

9.5 Summary

References

Chapter 10. Canopy Biochemical Characteristics

10.1 Overview of Principles and Methods

10.2 Empirical and Semi-empirical Methods

10.3 Extraction Using Physical Models

10.4 Conclusions and Discussions

References

Chapter 11. Leaf Area Index

11.1 Definitions

11.2 Statistical Methods

11.3 Canopy Model Inversion Methods

11.4 Data Assimilation Methods

11.5 Global and Regional LAI Products

11.6 LAI Climatology

11.7 Summary

References

Chapter 12. Fraction of Absorbed Photosynthetically Active Radiation by Green Vegetation

12.1 Definitions

12.2 FAPAR Field Measurements

12.3 Monte Carlo (MC) simulation

12.4 Empirical Retrieval Methods

12.5 Popular Remote-Sensing FAPAR Products

12.6 FAPAR Retrieval Method Based on the Hybrid Vegetation Spectral Model

12.7 Case Study

12.8 Summary

References

Chapter 13. Fractional Vegetation Cover

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Field Measurements of FVC

13.3 The Remote-Sensing Retrieval

13.4 Current Remote-Sensing Products

13.5 Challenges and Prospects for FVC Estimation

References

Chapter 14. Vegetation Height and Vertical Structure

14.1 Field Measurement of Vegetation Height and Vertical Structure

14.2 Small-Footprint Lidar Data

14.3 Large-Footprint Lidar Data

14.4 Vegetation Canopy Height and Vertical Structure from SAR Data

14.5 Future Perspectives

References

Chapter 15. Above-ground Biomass

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Allocation Methods

15.3 Optical Remote-sensing Methods

15.4 Active Remote-Sensing Methods

15.5 Methods for Biomass Estimation from Multisource Data

15.6 Future Perspective

References

Chapter 16. Vegetation Production in Terrestrial Ecosystems

16.1 Concept of Vegetation Production

16.2 Ground Observation of Vegetation Production

16.3 Statistical Models Based on the Vegetation Index

16.4 Light-Use Efficiency Model Based on Remote-Sensing data

16.5 Dynamic Global Vegetation Models (DGVMs)

16.6 Temporal and Spatial Distribution Pattern of Global Vegetation Productivity

16.7 Summary

References

Chapter 17. Precipitation

17.1 Surface Measurement Techniques

17.2 Estimation from Satellite Data

17.3 Global and Regional Datasets

17.4 Global Precipitation Climatology

17.5 Future Perspectives

References

Chapter 18. Terrestrial Evapotranspiration

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Basic Theories of λE

18.3 Satellite λE Algorithms

18.4 Observations for Algorithm Calibration and Validation

18.5 Conclusions and Discussion

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 19. Soil Moisture Content

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Conventional SMC Measurement Techniques

19.3 Microwave Remote-Sensing Methods

19.4 Optical and Thermal-IR Remote-Sensing Methods

19.5 Estimation of Soil Moisture Profile

19.6 Comparison of Different Remote-Sensing Techniques

19.7 Available Datasets and Spatial and Temporal Variations

19.8 Conclusions

References

Chapter 20. Snow Water Equivalence

20.1 Passive Microwave Remote-Sensing Techniques

20.2 Active Microwave Remote-Sensing Techniques

20.3 Visible Band Remote-Sensing Techniques

20.4 Summary

References

Chapter 21. Water Storage

21.1 Water-Balance-Based Estimation

21.2 Surface-Parameter-based Estimation

21.3 GRACE-based Estimation

21.4 Discussion and Future Prospects

References

Chapter 22. High-level Land Product Integration Methods

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Geostatistical Methods

22.3 Multiresolution Tree

22.4 Empirical Orthogonal Function (EOF)-based Methods

22.5 Summary

References

Chapter 23. Production and Data Management Systems

23.1 Overview of the Production and Database Management

23.2 System Hardware

23.3 Production System

23.4 Data Management System

23.5 Summary

References

Chapter 24. Land Cover and Land use Changes

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Urbanization

24.3 Intensive Agriculture

24.4 Forest Cover Changes

24.5 Conclusions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123859556
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123859549

About the Editor

Shunlin Liang

Prof. Liang received his Ph.D degree from Boston University in 1993. He is a professor of the University of Maryland and Beijing Normal University. His main research interests focus on estimation of land surface variables from satellite observations, studies on surface energy balance, and assessing the climatic, ecological and hydrological impacts of human activities in China. Prof. Liang has published approximately 265 peer-reviewed journal papers and 25 book chapters. He authored or edited five books and four of them are also published in Chinese. He was an Associate Editor of the IEEE Transaction on Geoscience and Remote Sensing (2001-2013) and a guest editor of several remote sensing journals. Dr. Liang is an IEEE Fellow.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geography, University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA

Xiaowen Li

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Geography, Beijing Normal University, Beijing, China

Jindi Wang

Prof. Wang graduated from Beijing University of Postal and Telecommunications, and received the B.S degree in Electronic Engineering in 1982. She is currently professor of the Research Center for Remote Sensing and GIS of Beijing Normal University. Prof. Wang hosted a number of research projects on remote sensing modeling and validation, land surface parameters retrieval, typical land object’s spectrum database establishment, dynamic feature analysis and modeling of remote sensing information, supported by the National Basic Research Program of China, the National High Technology Research and Development Program of China, the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Geography, Beijing Normal University, Beijing, China

Reviews

"The volume’s editors adeptly compiled chapters from many authors to create a reference that is easy to navigate and read…a thorough reference for a broad range of state-of-the-art remote sensing techniques with a focus on creating biophysical parameters from remotely sensed data and it fills a niche among remote sensing textbooks and applications." --The Quarterly Review of Biology, June 2014

"The treatment here is highly quantitative and rigorously technical, but also accessible to students at the upper undergraduate and first-year graduate levels." --Reference and Research Book News, December 2012

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.