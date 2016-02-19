Advanced Reactors: Physics, Design and Economics

Table of Contents



Preface

Contents

Session 1 Current National Programs for the Development of Advanced Reactors

1. French Program of Advanced Reactors

2. Progress of Fast Breeder Reactor and Heavy Water Reactor Development in Japan

3. Development of Advanced Power Reactors in the Federal Republic of Germany

4. Status of the Fast Reactor Development in the USSR

5. Current Status of the U.S. Fast Breeder Reactor Development Program

Discussion of Papers Presented in Session 1

Session 2 Economics of Advanced Reactors

1. An Examination of LMFBR Power and Resource Cost Projections

2. the Economic Outlook for Commercial LMFBR's

3. Optimal Design of Large LMFBR Cores

4. Economic and Nuclear Performance Characteristics of 500-Mw(e) Oxide, Carbide, and Nitride LMFBR

5. Fuel Economics of GCFR/HTGR Symbiotic Systems

6. Numerical Research on the Pebble Bed Reactor

7. Implications of Recent Trends on LMFBR Performance Characteristics

Discussion of Papers Presented in Session 2

Session 3 Developments in Reactor Theory

1. Recent Developments in the Response Matrix Method

2. a General Method of Determining Effective Cross Sections for Heterogeneous Media

3. Energy Dependent Fine-Structure Effects on the Reactivity Worth of Resonances

4. Neutron Streaming in GCFR-Lattices: Theory and Results

5. Techniques for the Treatment of Big Cavities in Pebble Bed Reactors

6. Equations of Dynamics for a Three-Dimensional Heterogeneous Reactor

7. New Transport Methods and Codes

8. Influence Function Algorithms for Predicting Three-Dimensional Power Distributions and Control Reactivity Worths in LMFBR Plants

9. Time-Dependent Reactor Physics in the FFTF Unprotected Loss-of-Flow-Accident

Discussion of Papers Presented in Session 3

Session 4 Advanced Reactor Experiments and Analysis

1. Control Rod Studies in the CEA Fast Reactor Physics Program

2. Control Rod Interaction Effects in Sodium Cooled Fast Reactors

3. Europium Oxide Measurements in the Engineering Mock-up Critical Assembly of the Fast Test Reactor

4. The ORNL LMFBR Experimental Shielding Program

5. Impact of EBR-II Tests and Operational Data on Analyses

6. Physics Evaluation of Some Design Changes in the EBR-II

7. A WIMS Analysis of the Zero Energy Experiments Performed on the Dragon Reactor

8. Critical Experiments at Sneak in Support of Fast Reactor Design

9. Neutron Streaming in Plate Criticals

10. Implications of Integral Experiment Data to LMFBR Design

11. Evaluation of ZPPR Assembly 3 Sodium Void Experiments

12. the ZPPR-4 Demo Criticals Program

Discussion of Papers Presented in Session 4

Session 5 Cross Section Data and Calculational Methods

1. Present Status of Cross Section Data of the Fissile and Fertile Isotopes for Fast Reactors

2. Estimation of Desired Accuracy of Nuclear Data for Fast Reactor Designs

3. Fast Reactor Cross-Section Processing Codes - Is There a Dollars Worth of Difference between Them?

4. Spatial Dependence of Broad Group Cross Sections

5. Resonance Effects by Resonance Group Parameters

6. Testing of Nuclear Data Sets Using Proteus GCFR Lattice Data

7. International Benchmark Calculations on a Typical 1000-Mw(e) Gas-Cooled Fast Breeder Reactor

Discussion of Papers Presented in Session 5

Session 6 Sensitivity Analysis of Integral Reactor Parameters

1. Cross-Section Sensitivities, Adjustments and All That

2. ORNL Cross-Section Sensitivity Analysis Applications for Radiation Shielding

3. Variational Sensitivity Analysis - Theory and Application

4. Estimated Data Covariance Files of Evaluated Cross Sections - Examples for 235U and 238U

5. Sensitivity of LMFBR Dynamic Calculations To Basic Data Sources

6. Sensitivity Studies of the Breeding Ratio for the Clinch River Breeder Reactor

7. Sensitivity Studies of the Effects of Nuclear Data Uncertainties for the Higher Plutonium Isotopes upon Fast Reactor Design

Discussion of Papers Presented in Session 6

Session 7 Problems in the Design of Advanced Reactors

1. Physics Design of Gas-Cooled Fast Breeder Reactors

2. Nuclear Design of the Clinch River Breeder Reactor System

3. Breeding and Doubling Time Characteristics of the Clinch River Breeder Reactor

4. Fuel and Blanket Management for the Clinch River Breeder Reactor

5. Reactivity Feedback Coefficients for Use in CRBR Transient Analyses

6. Analysis of Stored Fuel, Control Rod and Inherent Source Effects on the CRBR Ex-Vessel Source Range Monitoring System

7. An Evaluation of Fast Reactor Blankets

8 . Constrained Nuclear Design

Discussion of Papers Presented in Session 7

Session 8 Design and Operational Experience for Advanced Reactors

1. Start-up and Initial Operating Experience of Phenix

2. Analysis of the Initial Phenix Thermal Balances

3. Some Results of Investigations and Start-up Experience of an Atomic Power Plant with the Bn-350 Reactor

4. Design of Clinch River Breeder Reactor and Selection of Basic Plant Parameters

5 . Developments of Helium-Cooled Reactor Systems

Discussion of Papers Presented in Session 8