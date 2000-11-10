Advanced Pulverized Coal Injection Technology and Blast Furnace Operation
1st Edition
Description
In order to reduce the cost of running blast furnaces (BFs), injected pulverized coal is used rather than coke to fire BFs. As a result of this, unburned fine materials are blown with the gas into the bosh and dead man areas with possible detrimental effects on gas flow and permeability of the coke column. The capacity of the furnace to consume these particles by solution loss is probably one of the limitations to coal injection. It is, therefore, important to understand the physicochemical and aerodynamic behaviour of fines including the change of in-furnace phenomena.
The Committee of Pulverized Coal Combustion and In-Furnace Reaction in BF was set up in 1993 as a cooperative research of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) and the Iron and Steel Institute (ISIJ) to evaluate research initiative into this problem.
This book reports on the JSPS/ISIJ Committee's activities and describes the interpretation of findings drawn from combustion experiments and the results of live furnace applications, and furnace performance.
Readership
For researchers and operators of blast furnaces and also graduate students in the field of metallurgy, chemical engineering, chemistry, mechanical engineering and combustion sciences.
Table of Contents
Introduction - High rate PCI operation in Japan (T. Deno, Y. Okuno). Outline of high rate PCI operation in Japan. Actual situation of high rate PCI. Subjects on high rate PCI. References.
Characteristics of Pulverized Coal Combustion (I. Naruse, T. Inada) Classification of coal. Properties. Processes of pulverized coal combustion. Combustion characteristics of a single coal particle. Conclusion. References.
Combustion Behaviour of PC Particle Group (T. Ariyama). Movement of PC particle group based on direct observation. Combustion of PC in the blowpipe. Combustion mechanism of PC particle group in the blowpipe. Combustion of PC in the raceway. Conclusion. References.
PC Combustion in Blast Furnace (T.Kamijou, M.Shimizu). Gas composition and temperature at the combustion zone. Evaluation of PC combustion efficiency. Control of combustibility. References.
Modelling of Pulverized Coal Combustion (H. Nogami, K.Takeda). Combustion behavior of a single pulverized coal particle. Formulation of unit processes. Coupling up unit processes and combustion field. Mathematical modelling of pulverized coal combustion. References. Nomenclature.
Advanced Injection Lances for High Rate PCI (T. Ariyama). Key factor to design injection lance with high combustibility. Advanced injection lance. Conclusion. References.
Phenomena in Blast Furnace with High Rate PCI (K. Ishii, Y. Kashiwaya). Change in burden distribution. Decrease of heat flux ratio. Variation of gas permeability resistance. Variation of temperature distribution and increase of heat loss. Change of reactions in BF. Phenomena in raceway and lower part of BF. Conclusion. References. Generation of Fine in Blast Furnace at High Rate PCI (T. Akiyama, Y. Kajiwara). Origin of fines. Effect of PC combustion on fine coke generation. Transportation and accumulation of fine. Consumption of fine in blast furnace. Appendix. References. Nomenclature.
Burden properties suitable for high rate PCI (M. Kawakami, K. Yamaguchi). Agglomerate properties for high rate PCI. Coke properties for high rate PCI. References.
Upper limit of PCR (T. Deno). Replacement ratio of coke to PC. Upper limit of PCR. Summary. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2000
- Published:
- 10th November 2000
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080546353
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080436517
About the Editor
K. Ishii
Affiliations and Expertise
Hokkaido University, Japan