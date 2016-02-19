Advanced Programming Methodologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121746902, 9781483265452

Advanced Programming Methodologies

1st Edition

Editors: Gianna Cioni Andrzej Salwicki
eBook ISBN: 9781483265452
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 382
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Advanced Programming Methodologies consists of lecture demos and practical experiments from the Summer School on Advanced Programming Methodologies which took place in Rome, Italy, on September 17-24, 1987. The school focused on tools of advanced programming as well as theoretical foundations for software engineering. Problems connected with implementation and application of high-level programming languages are highlighted.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume first looks at two software development projects at the Institute of Informatics of the University of Warsaw in Poland, with emphasis on the methodologies used in programming and implementation. The reader is then introduced to flexible specification environments; object-oriented programming; and Paragon's type hierarchies for data abstraction. Subsequent chapters focus on the inheritance rule in object-oriented programming; a functional programming approach to modularity in large software systems; database management systems; and relational algebra and fixpoint computation for logic programming implementation. The book also examines modules in high-level programming languages before concluding with a chapter devoted to storage management.

This book is intended for computer programmers, undergraduate students taking various courses in programming, and advanced students of computer science.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Contributors

Part One

Development of Software from Algorithmic Specifications

Toward Flexible Specification Environments

Object Oriented Programming: A SpeciaHzation of Smalltalk?

A Description and Evaluation of Paragon's Type Hierarchies for Data Abstraction

On Inheritance Rule in Object Oriented Programming

Derivation of Programs Which Traverse Their Input Data Only Once

Functional Programming Approach to Modularity in Large Software Systems

Languages for Databases

Relational Algebra and Fixpoint Computation for Logic Programming Implementation

Part Two

Modules in High Level Programming Languages

Storage Management

Index

Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265452

About the Editor

Gianna Cioni

Andrzej Salwicki

