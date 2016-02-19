Advanced Programming Methodologies consists of lecture demos and practical experiments from the Summer School on Advanced Programming Methodologies which took place in Rome, Italy, on September 17-24, 1987. The school focused on tools of advanced programming as well as theoretical foundations for software engineering. Problems connected with implementation and application of high-level programming languages are highlighted.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume first looks at two software development projects at the Institute of Informatics of the University of Warsaw in Poland, with emphasis on the methodologies used in programming and implementation. The reader is then introduced to flexible specification environments; object-oriented programming; and Paragon's type hierarchies for data abstraction. Subsequent chapters focus on the inheritance rule in object-oriented programming; a functional programming approach to modularity in large software systems; database management systems; and relational algebra and fixpoint computation for logic programming implementation. The book also examines modules in high-level programming languages before concluding with a chapter devoted to storage management.

This book is intended for computer programmers, undergraduate students taking various courses in programming, and advanced students of computer science.