Advanced Production Decline Analysis and Application
1st Edition
Description
In recent years, production decline-curve analysis has become the most widely used tool in the industry for oil and gas reservoir production analysis. However, most curve analysis is done by computer today, promoting a "black-box" approach to engineering and leaving engineers with little background in the fundamentals of decline analysis. Advanced Production Decline Analysis and Application starts from the basic concept of advanced production decline analysis, and thoroughly discusses several decline methods, such as Arps, Fetkovich, Blasingame, Agarwal-Gardner, NPI, transient, long linear flow, and FMB. A practical systematic introduction to each method helps the reservoir engineer understand the physical and mathematical models, solve the type curves and match up analysis, analyze the processes and examples, and reconstruct all the examples by hand, giving way to master the fundamentals behind the software. An appendix explains the nomenclature and major equations, and as an added bonus, online computer programs are available for download.
Key Features
- Understand the most comprehensive and current list of decline methods, including Arps, Fetkovich, Blasingame, and Agarwal-Gardner
- Gain expert knowledge with principles, processes, real-world cases and field examples
- Includes online downloadable computer programs on Blasingame decline type curves and normalized pseudo-pressure of gas wells
Readership
engineers and technologists who use decline curve analysis on a regular basis involved in any of the following areas: exploitation, reserves, production/operations and well testing
Table of Contents
- About the author
- Preface
- Introduction
- 1: Fundamentals of Advanced Production Decline Analysis
- Abstract
- 1.1. History of Advanced Production Decline Analysis (APDA)
- 1.2. Similarities and Differences between Production Decline Analysis and Well Test Analysis
- 1.3. Basic Concepts
- 2: Arps Decline Curves Analysis
- Abstract
- 2.1. Arps Equations
- 2.2. Theoretical Fundamentals of Arps Production Decline
- 2.3. Arps Type Curves
- 2.4. Power Function Analysis
- 2.5. Case Analysis of Arps Method
- 3: Fetkovich Decline Curves Analysis
- Abstract
- 3.1. Solution for a Well in a Closed Circular Reservoir: Constant Pressure Production
- 3.2. Fetkovich Decline Curve Plotting
- 3.3. Decline Curve Analysis Using Fetkovich-Style Type Curves
- 3.4. Example of Fetkovich–Arps Method
- 4: Blasingame Decline Curves Analysis
- Abstract
- 4.1. Pressure Distribution in a Closed Circular Reservoir: Constant Rate Production
- 4.2. Blasingame Type Curve Plotting
- 4.3. Decline Curves Analysis Using Blasingame-Style Type Curves
- 4.4. Case Study of Blasingame Decline Curves Analysis
- 5: Agarwal–Gardner Decline Curves Analysis
- Abstract
- 5.1. Agarwal–Gardner Type Curves Plotting
- 5.2. Decline Curves Analysis Using Agarwal–Gardner Style Type Curves
- 5.3. Case Study of Agarwal–Gardner Decline Curves Analysis
- 6: NPI Decline Curves Analysis
- Abstract
- 6.1. NPI Decline Curve Plotting
- 6.2. Decline Curves Analysis Using NPI Style Type Curves
- 6.3. Case Study of NPI Decline Curves Analysis
- 7: Transient Decline Curves Analysis
- Abstract
- 7.1. Transient Decline Curve Plotting
- 7.2. Decline Curves Analysis Using Transient Style Type Curves
- 7.3. Case Study of Transient Decline Curves Analysis
- 8: Decline Curves Analysis of Long Linear Flow
- Abstract
- 8.1. Vertically Fractured Well at the Center of a Rectangular Homogeneous Reservoir
- 8.2. Vertically Fractured Well at the Centre of a Rectangular Dual-Porosity Reservoir
- 8.3. Vertically Fractured Well at the Centre of a Closed Circular Reservoir
- 9: Dynamic Material Balance Method
- Abstract
- 9.1. Mattar Method
- 9.2. Agarwal-Gardner Method
- 10: Decline Curves Analysis of Horizontal Well
- Abstract
- 10.1. Constant-Rate Solution of Horizontal Well in Rectangular Closed Homogeneous Reservoir
- 10.2. Blasingame Type Curves Plotting
- 10.3. Decline Curves Analysis Using Blasingame-Style Type Curves
- 10.4. Case Study of Blasingame Decline Curves Analysis
- 11: Decline Curves of Complex Reservoir
- Abstract
- 11.1. Decline Curve of Radial Composite Reservoir
- 11.2. Decline Curve of Two-Layered Reservoir
- 11.3. Decline Curve of Dual-Porosity Reservoir
- 11.4. Decline Curve of Triple-Porosity Reservoir
- 11.5. Considerations in Plotting Advanced Production Decline Type Curves
- 12: Methodology and Cases for Decline Curve Analysis
- Abstract
- 12.1. Methodology of APDA
- 12.2. Example of Gas Well
- 12.3. Example of Oil Well
- 12.4. Example for Integrating APDA and WTA
- 12.5. Application of APDA Method in Oil and Gas Reservoir Engineering
- Appendix 1: Nomenclature (with China Statutory Units CSU)
- Appendix 2: Commonly Used Units in Different Unit Systems
- Appendix 3: Unit Conversions from China Statutory Unit to Other Unit Systems
- Appendix 4: Formulae Commonly Used in Main Text (with China Statutory Units CSU)
- Appendix 5: Late Time Solution for a Well in a Two-Region Composite Reservoir with Closed Circular Boundary
- Appendix 6: Late Time Solution for a Well in a Two-Layer Commingled Reservoir with Closed Circular Boundary
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 5th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026274
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128024119
About the Author
Hedong Sun
Dr. Hedong Sun received his PhD degree from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 2004. Since 2004, he has been a Research Engineer in Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development (RIPED)-Langfang Branch, which is the R&D center of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).
Hedong has over 18 years of reservoir engineering experience with a focus on well test analysis and production analysis. He published over 40 papers in peer-reviewed journals, and two Chinese books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Engineer, Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development, PetroChina, Beijing, China