Advanced Problems and Methods for Space Flight Optimization
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Colloquium Held at the University of Liège, Belgium
Description
Advanced Problems and Methods for Space Flight Optimization presents the optimization theory and its application to space flight. This book covers a wide range of topics, including optimal guidance, general mathematical methods of optimization, optimal transfer trajectories, and optimization of design parameters. Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the approximate analytic solution developed for minimum fuel guidance from an arbitrary point on a hyperbolic orbit into a definite circular orbit. This text then determines the maximum range trajectory for a glider entering the Earth's atmosphere at a supercircular velocity. Other chapters consider the economical transfers between Keplerian orbits, which has made considerable progress in the time-free case. This book discusses as well the Pontryagin Maximum Principle used to determine the optimal transfers between arbitrary coaxial ellipses. The final chapter deals with the synthesis of minimum-fuel controls for a class of aerospace control problems. This book is a valuable resource for aerospace engineers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Optimal Guidance from Hyperbolic to Circular Orbits
Polynomial Approximations in Perturbational Navigation and Guidance Schemes
On a Class of Differential Games
Un nouveau procédé d'accélération de la méthode du gradient, appliqué aux trajectoires de rentrée d'un planeur orbital
The Separate Computation of Arcs for Optimal Flight Paths with State Variable Inequality Constraints
Quelques propriétés générales des domaines de manœuvrabilité à frontière semi-linéaire. Application aux transferts d'orbite
Synthèse des résultats analytiques sur les transferts optimaux entre orbites képlériennes (durée indifférente)
Minimum Fuel Transfers between Arbitrary Coaxial Ellipses, Both Coplanar and Noncoplanar
A Uniform Closed Solution of the Variational Equations for Optimal Trajectories during Coast
The Second Variation Test with Algebraic and Differential Constraints
Numerical Integration of Plane Orbital Transfers with Multiple Powered Arcs
Rendez-vous impulsionnels, optimaux, de longue durée, entre orbites quasi-circulaires, proches, coplanaires ou non
Minimum Impulse Transfer between a Circular Orbit and a Nearby Non-coplanar Elliptic Orbit
Coplanar Impulsive Transfers and the Second Variation Test
Regular and Singular Controls in Multidimensional Optimum Transfer Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152400