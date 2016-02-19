Advanced Problems and Methods for Space Flight Optimization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080132907, 9781483152400

Advanced Problems and Methods for Space Flight Optimization

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Colloquium Held at the University of Liège, Belgium

Editors: B. Fraeijs De Veubeke
eBook ISBN: 9781483152400
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advanced Problems and Methods for Space Flight Optimization presents the optimization theory and its application to space flight. This book covers a wide range of topics, including optimal guidance, general mathematical methods of optimization, optimal transfer trajectories, and optimization of design parameters. Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the approximate analytic solution developed for minimum fuel guidance from an arbitrary point on a hyperbolic orbit into a definite circular orbit. This text then determines the maximum range trajectory for a glider entering the Earth's atmosphere at a supercircular velocity. Other chapters consider the economical transfers between Keplerian orbits, which has made considerable progress in the time-free case. This book discusses as well the Pontryagin Maximum Principle used to determine the optimal transfers between arbitrary coaxial ellipses. The final chapter deals with the synthesis of minimum-fuel controls for a class of aerospace control problems. This book is a valuable resource for aerospace engineers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Optimal Guidance from Hyperbolic to Circular Orbits

Polynomial Approximations in Perturbational Navigation and Guidance Schemes

On a Class of Differential Games

Un nouveau procédé d'accélération de la méthode du gradient, appliqué aux trajectoires de rentrée d'un planeur orbital

The Separate Computation of Arcs for Optimal Flight Paths with State Variable Inequality Constraints

Quelques propriétés générales des domaines de manœuvrabilité à frontière semi-linéaire. Application aux transferts d'orbite

Synthèse des résultats analytiques sur les transferts optimaux entre orbites képlériennes (durée indifférente)

Minimum Fuel Transfers between Arbitrary Coaxial Ellipses, Both Coplanar and Noncoplanar

A Uniform Closed Solution of the Variational Equations for Optimal Trajectories during Coast

The Second Variation Test with Algebraic and Differential Constraints

Numerical Integration of Plane Orbital Transfers with Multiple Powered Arcs

Rendez-vous impulsionnels, optimaux, de longue durée, entre orbites quasi-circulaires, proches, coplanaires ou non

Minimum Impulse Transfer between a Circular Orbit and a Nearby Non-coplanar Elliptic Orbit

Coplanar Impulsive Transfers and the Second Variation Test

Regular and Singular Controls in Multidimensional Optimum Transfer Problems


Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152400

About the Editor

B. Fraeijs De Veubeke

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.