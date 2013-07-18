Advanced Practice Nursing - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455739806, 9781455739790

Advanced Practice Nursing

5th Edition

An Integrative Approach

Authors: Ann Hamric Charlene Hanson Mary Fran Tracy Eileen O'Grady
eBook ISBN: 9781455739790
eBook ISBN: 9781455756308
eBook ISBN: 9781455756315
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th July 2013
Page Count: 752
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Addressing all major advanced practice nursing competencies, roles, and issues, Advanced Practice Nursing: An Integrative Approach, 5th Edition provides a clear, comprehensive, and current introduction to APN today. It applies APN core competencies to the major APN roles — including the burgeoning Nurse Practitioner role — and covers topics ranging from the evolution of APN to evidence-based practice, leadership, ethical decision-making, and health policy. This edition includes a new chapter on the international development of APN, new and enhanced illustrations, and a colorful new reader-friendly format for improved readability. From internationally known APN experts Ann Hamric, Charlene Hanson, Mary Fran Tracy, and Eileen O'Grady, along with a host of internationally recognized APN contributors, Advanced Practice Nursing introduces you to APN and helps you identify an APN role, develop key competencies for that role, and succeed as an APN.

Key Features

  • Coverage of APN core competencies defines and describes all competencies, including direct clinical practice, guidance and coaching, consultation, evidence-based practice (EBP), leadership, collaboration, and ethical decision-making.
  • Operationalizes and applies APN core competencies to the major APN specialties including the Clinical Nurse Specialist, the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, the Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, the Certified Nurse-Midwife, and the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
  • Content on managing APN environments addresses such factors as business planning and reimbursement; marketing, negotiating, and contracting; regulatory, legal, and credentialing requirements; health policy issues; and nursing outcomes and performance improvement research.
  • Unique Exemplar boxes provide real-life scenarios, showing APN competencies in action.
  • In-depth discussions of educational strategies show how nurses develop competencies as they progress into advanced practice.
  • Discussions of APN role development clearly explain the career trajectory that you can anticipate as you transition to advanced practice.

Table of Contents

Part I: Historical and Developmental Aspects of Advanced Practice Nursing

1. A Brief History of Advanced Practice Nursing in the United States

2. Conceptualizations of Advanced Practice Nursing

3. A Definition of Advanced Practice Nursing

4. Role Development of the Advanced Practice Nurse

5. Evolving and Innovative Opportunities for Advanced Practice Nursing

6. International Development of Advanced Practice Nursing NEW!

Part II: Competencies of Advanced Practice Nursing

7. Direct Clinical Practice

8. Guidance and Coaching

9. Consultation

10. Evidence-Based Practice NEW TITLE/FOCUS!

11. Leadership

12. Collaboration

13. Ethical Decision Making

Part III: Advanced Practice Roles: The Operational Definitions of Advanced Practice Nursing

14. The Clinical Nurse Specialist

15. The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

16. The Acute Care Nurse Practitioner

17. The Certified Nurse-Midwife

18. The Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

Part IV: Critical Elements in Managing Advanced Nursing Practice Environments

19. Business Planning and Reimbursement Mechanisms

20. Marketing and Negotiating NEW TITLE/FOCUS!

21. Understanding Regulatory, Legal, and Credentialing Requirements

22. Health Policy Issues in Changing Environments

23. An Integrative Review of Advanced Practice Nursing Outcomes and Performance Improvement Research

24. Using Outcomes and Performance Improvement Data to Evaluate and Improve Practice

Details

No. of pages:
752
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455739790
eBook ISBN:
9781455756308
eBook ISBN:
9781455756315

About the Author

Ann Hamric

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean for Academic Programs and Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing, Richmond, Virginia

Charlene Hanson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia

Mary Fran Tracy

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of Minnesota; Nurse Scientist, University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Eileen O'Grady

Affiliations and Expertise

Certified Nurse Practitioner and Wellness Coach; Founder, The School of Wellness, McLean, Virginia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.