Advanced Practice Nursing
5th Edition
An Integrative Approach
Description
Addressing all major advanced practice nursing competencies, roles, and issues, Advanced Practice Nursing: An Integrative Approach, 5th Edition provides a clear, comprehensive, and current introduction to APN today. It applies APN core competencies to the major APN roles — including the burgeoning Nurse Practitioner role — and covers topics ranging from the evolution of APN to evidence-based practice, leadership, ethical decision-making, and health policy. This edition includes a new chapter on the international development of APN, new and enhanced illustrations, and a colorful new reader-friendly format for improved readability. From internationally known APN experts Ann Hamric, Charlene Hanson, Mary Fran Tracy, and Eileen O'Grady, along with a host of internationally recognized APN contributors, Advanced Practice Nursing introduces you to APN and helps you identify an APN role, develop key competencies for that role, and succeed as an APN.
Key Features
- Coverage of APN core competencies defines and describes all competencies, including direct clinical practice, guidance and coaching, consultation, evidence-based practice (EBP), leadership, collaboration, and ethical decision-making.
- Operationalizes and applies APN core competencies to the major APN specialties including the Clinical Nurse Specialist, the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, the Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, the Certified Nurse-Midwife, and the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
- Content on managing APN environments addresses such factors as business planning and reimbursement; marketing, negotiating, and contracting; regulatory, legal, and credentialing requirements; health policy issues; and nursing outcomes and performance improvement research.
- Unique Exemplar boxes provide real-life scenarios, showing APN competencies in action.
- In-depth discussions of educational strategies show how nurses develop competencies as they progress into advanced practice.
- Discussions of APN role development clearly explain the career trajectory that you can anticipate as you transition to advanced practice.
Table of Contents
Part I: Historical and Developmental Aspects of Advanced Practice Nursing
1. A Brief History of Advanced Practice Nursing in the United States
2. Conceptualizations of Advanced Practice Nursing
3. A Definition of Advanced Practice Nursing
4. Role Development of the Advanced Practice Nurse
5. Evolving and Innovative Opportunities for Advanced Practice Nursing
6. International Development of Advanced Practice Nursing NEW!
Part II: Competencies of Advanced Practice Nursing
7. Direct Clinical Practice
8. Guidance and Coaching
9. Consultation
10. Evidence-Based Practice NEW TITLE/FOCUS!
11. Leadership
12. Collaboration
13. Ethical Decision Making
Part III: Advanced Practice Roles: The Operational Definitions of Advanced Practice Nursing
14. The Clinical Nurse Specialist
15. The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
16. The Acute Care Nurse Practitioner
17. The Certified Nurse-Midwife
18. The Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
Part IV: Critical Elements in Managing Advanced Nursing Practice Environments
19. Business Planning and Reimbursement Mechanisms
20. Marketing and Negotiating NEW TITLE/FOCUS!
21. Understanding Regulatory, Legal, and Credentialing Requirements
22. Health Policy Issues in Changing Environments
23. An Integrative Review of Advanced Practice Nursing Outcomes and Performance Improvement Research
24. Using Outcomes and Performance Improvement Data to Evaluate and Improve Practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 18th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455739790
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455756308
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455756315
About the Author
Ann Hamric
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean for Academic Programs and Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing, Richmond, Virginia
Charlene Hanson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia
Mary Fran Tracy
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of Minnesota; Nurse Scientist, University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Eileen O'Grady
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified Nurse Practitioner and Wellness Coach; Founder, The School of Wellness, McLean, Virginia