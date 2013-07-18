Addressing all major advanced practice nursing competencies, roles, and issues, Advanced Practice Nursing: An Integrative Approach, 5th Edition provides a clear, comprehensive, and current introduction to APN today. It applies APN core competencies to the major APN roles — including the burgeoning Nurse Practitioner role — and covers topics ranging from the evolution of APN to evidence-based practice, leadership, ethical decision-making, and health policy. This edition includes a new chapter on the international development of APN, new and enhanced illustrations, and a colorful new reader-friendly format for improved readability. From internationally known APN experts Ann Hamric, Charlene Hanson, Mary Fran Tracy, and Eileen O'Grady, along with a host of internationally recognized APN contributors, Advanced Practice Nursing introduces you to APN and helps you identify an APN role, develop key competencies for that role, and succeed as an APN.