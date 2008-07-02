Advanced Practice Nursing - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416043928, 9781437720082

Advanced Practice Nursing

4th Edition

An Integrative Approach

Authors: Ann Hamric Judith Spross Charlene Hanson
eBook ISBN: 9781437720082
eBook ISBN: 9781455755066
eBook ISBN: 9781455757510
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd July 2008
Page Count: 848
Description

Covering all advanced practice competencies and roles, this book offers strategies for enhancing patient care and legitimizing your role within today’s health care system. It covers the history of advanced practice nursing, the theory behind the practice, and emerging issues. Offering a comprehensive exploration of advanced practice nursing, this edition also adds a focus on topics including the APN scope of practice, certification, and the ethical and legal issues that occur in clinical practice.

Key Features

  • The development of all major competencies of advanced practice nursing is discussed: direct clinical practice, consultation, coaching/guidance, research, leadership, collaboration, and ethical decision-making.
  • Advanced practice competencies are discussed in relation to all advanced practice nursing and blended CNS-NP roles (case manager, acute care nurse practitioner), highlighting the shared aims and distinctions of each role.
  • In-depth discussions on educational strategies explain how competencies develop as the nurses’ practice progresses.
  • A chapter on research competencies demonstrates how to use evidence-based research in practice, and how to promote these research competencies to other APNs.
  • A conceptual framework shows the clear relationship between the competencies, roles, and challenges in today’s health care environment.
  • Practical strategies are provided for business management, contracting, and marketing.

Table of Contents

Part I: Historical and Developmental Aspects of Advanced Practice Nursing

1. A Brief History of Advanced Practice Nursing in the United States

2. Conceptualizations of Advanced Practice Nursing

3. A Definition of Advanced Practice Nursing

4. Role Development of the Advanced Practice Nurse

Part II: Competencies of Advanced Practice Nursing

5. Direct Clinical Practice

6. Expert Coaching and Guidance

7. Consultation

8. Research

9. Clinical, Professional, and Systems Leadership

10. Collaboration

11. Ethical Decision Making

Part III: Advanced Practice Roles: The Operational Definitions of Advanced Practice Nursing

12. The Clinical Nurse Specialist

13. The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

14. The Acute Care Nurse Practitioner

15. The Blended Role of the Clinical Nurse Specialist and the Nurse Practitioner

16. The Certified Nurse-Midwife

17. The Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

18. Evolving and Innovative Opportunities for Advanced Practice Nursing

Part IV: Critical Elements in Managing Advanced Nursing Practice Environments

19. Business Planning and Reimbursement Mechanisms

20. Marketing and Contracting Considerations

21. Understanding Regulatory, Legal, and Credentialing Requirements

22. Health Policy Issues in Changing Environments

23. Strengthening Advanced Nursing Practice in Organizational Structures: Administrative Considerations

24. Outcome Evaluation and Performance Improvement: An Integrative Review of Research on Advanced Practice Nursing

25. NEW! Outcomes Evaluation and Performance Improvement: Using Data and Information Technology to Improve Practice

About the Author

Ann Hamric

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean for Academic Programs and Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing, Richmond, Virginia

Judith Spross

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing and Health Professions, University of Southern Maine, Portland, ME

Charlene Hanson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia

