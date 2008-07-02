Advanced Practice Nursing
4th Edition
An Integrative Approach
Description
Covering all advanced practice competencies and roles, this book offers strategies for enhancing patient care and legitimizing your role within today’s health care system. It covers the history of advanced practice nursing, the theory behind the practice, and emerging issues. Offering a comprehensive exploration of advanced practice nursing, this edition also adds a focus on topics including the APN scope of practice, certification, and the ethical and legal issues that occur in clinical practice.
Key Features
- The development of all major competencies of advanced practice nursing is discussed: direct clinical practice, consultation, coaching/guidance, research, leadership, collaboration, and ethical decision-making.
- Advanced practice competencies are discussed in relation to all advanced practice nursing and blended CNS-NP roles (case manager, acute care nurse practitioner), highlighting the shared aims and distinctions of each role.
- In-depth discussions on educational strategies explain how competencies develop as the nurses’ practice progresses.
- A chapter on research competencies demonstrates how to use evidence-based research in practice, and how to promote these research competencies to other APNs.
- A conceptual framework shows the clear relationship between the competencies, roles, and challenges in today’s health care environment.
- Practical strategies are provided for business management, contracting, and marketing.
Table of Contents
Part I: Historical and Developmental Aspects of Advanced Practice Nursing
1. A Brief History of Advanced Practice Nursing in the United States
2. Conceptualizations of Advanced Practice Nursing
3. A Definition of Advanced Practice Nursing
4. Role Development of the Advanced Practice Nurse
Part II: Competencies of Advanced Practice Nursing
5. Direct Clinical Practice
6. Expert Coaching and Guidance
7. Consultation
8. Research
9. Clinical, Professional, and Systems Leadership
10. Collaboration
11. Ethical Decision Making
Part III: Advanced Practice Roles: The Operational Definitions of Advanced Practice Nursing
12. The Clinical Nurse Specialist
13. The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
14. The Acute Care Nurse Practitioner
15. The Blended Role of the Clinical Nurse Specialist and the Nurse Practitioner
16. The Certified Nurse-Midwife
17. The Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
18. Evolving and Innovative Opportunities for Advanced Practice Nursing
Part IV: Critical Elements in Managing Advanced Nursing Practice Environments
19. Business Planning and Reimbursement Mechanisms
20. Marketing and Contracting Considerations
21. Understanding Regulatory, Legal, and Credentialing Requirements
22. Health Policy Issues in Changing Environments
23. Strengthening Advanced Nursing Practice in Organizational Structures: Administrative Considerations
24. Outcome Evaluation and Performance Improvement: An Integrative Review of Research on Advanced Practice Nursing
25. NEW! Outcomes Evaluation and Performance Improvement: Using Data and Information Technology to Improve Practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 2nd July 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720082
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455755066
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757510
About the Author
Ann Hamric
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean for Academic Programs and Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing, Richmond, Virginia
Judith Spross
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing and Health Professions, University of Southern Maine, Portland, ME
Charlene Hanson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia